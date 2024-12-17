Quick! Huge Ninja sale at Walmart has deals from $25 and they arrive by Xmas Eve

December 24 is almost here and there are hundreds of Christmas deals to choose from this week. As an owner of multiple Ninja devices, one of my favorite deals this week comes from Walmart.

For a limited time, Walmart has Ninja devices on sale from $14. The sale includes coffee machines, air fryers, pots/pans, and more. It's one of the biggest sales I've seen and includes a lot of my personal favorite Ninja devices. Below I've rounded up some of my favorite deals right now. For more ways to save, check out the latest Ninja promo codes and Walmart promo codes.

Best Ninja deals

Ninja Fit Personal Blender: was $49 now $25 The Ninja Fit compact personal blender comes with two 16oz Nutri Ninja Cups with to-go spout lids, making it easy to enjoy your shakes or smoothies on the go. Crush ice and pulverize frozen ingredients or blend fresh fruits and vegetables for drinks packed full of nutrients. Easy to use, simply push down the blender to activate the 700-watt motor. The single-serving blender is compact and easy to store and all parts are dishwasher safe and BPA free.

Ninja Blast Personal Blender: was $49 now $44 Available in several different colors, this Ninja portable bender allows you to make perfectly smooth drinks anywhere you go. This is an especially great deal for athletes because you can make up to 18 ounces of shakes and smoothies on the go. It features an easy-open sip lid that lets you blend and drink in the same vessel.

Ninja 12-Cup Coffee Maker: was $74 now $59 Compact and easy to use, the Ninja CE250 Coffee Machine is a no-fuss, 12-cup coffee brewer with a removable 60-ounce water reservoir and adjustable warming plate that can keep your coffee hot for up to 4 hours. The machine lets you pick from classic or rich brew settings and it can also be programmed up to 24 hours in advance. I've been using it for over a year and it remains my go-to coffee maker.

Ninja Cold Press Juicer Pro: was $129 now $79 Create healthy juices from the comforts of your home with the Ninja Cold Press Juicer Pro. It features a powerful high torque motor and includes two one-touch programs that make it easy to operate. We also like that it has a pulp control that allows you to customize your juice with pulp or without.

Ninja NeverStick Essential 14-Piece Cook/Bakeware Set: was $179 now $99 A must for the home cook, this set includes everything you need to start cooking and baking from home. These pans are second-to-none at cooking cleanly and quickly — I own Ninja's frying pans and I love them so much that I don't let anyone else in my house touch them. It includes a 1.5-quart saucepan, 2.5-quart saucepan, 5.5-quart stock pot, 8-inch fry pan, 10-inch fry pan, utensils, 9-inch round pan, loaf pan, 8-inch square pan, and a 9x13 cookie sheet.