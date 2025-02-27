No way! Amazon just slashed $800 off this 65-inch Sony Mini-LED TV

Did you get a PS5 Pro and are looking for the perfect screen to pair it with? Or maybe the upcoming college basketball extravaganza of March Madness calls for a new and upgraded display for your home entertainment setup. Let me introduce you to the Sony Bravia 7 Mini-LED TV.

Right now you can get the Sony Bravia 7 Mini-LED TV for $1,198 @ Amazon. That's a 40% discount on one of our favorite Mini-LED TVs from last year, which comes with some stellar PS5 features and some serious HDR performance. Note: This deal is for Prime members only.

Sony 65" Bravia 7 Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,999 now $1,198 at Amazon Amazon is knocking almost $1,000 off one of our favorite Mini-LED TVs from last year — and it's a Sony model, which often don't come cheap. The Bravia 7 is packed with incredible performance built on Sony's long history in gaming. With Google TV, you never need to worry about finding your next favorite show, plus PS5 exclusive features will make console gaming all the more electrifying. Note: This deal is for Prime members only.

Sony has a proven track record of delivering some of the best TVs and it shows on the Bravia 7 Mini-LED. You might be disappointed by the fact that it's not an OLED, but don't get it twisted these kind of TVs are ever on the rise and Sony's 2024 set is a true standout — especially for the price.

In our Sony Bravia 7 review, we raved about its color handling and general performance. You might think having great color depth and accuracy would be particularly ideal for animated content like the "Super Mario Movie" or "Frieren Beyond Journey's End," but it's actually quite good for more mainstream content in things like accurate skin color or elements in action sequences, particularly explosions.

What stands out the most is an incredibly high HDR brightness, which hits a peak of 1,355 nits in a 10% window. That's really good for this subset of content and is better still for users situated in a more ambient-lit environment. With LCD screens you can often get nasty glare, but this high brightness output means you won't be squinting to catch all the events on-screen.

And then there's the PS5 exclusive features that make this bargain even more exciting for the right buyer. Unfortunately, it only has two HDMI 2.1 ports, but it still has expert HDR and tone mapping that works automatically when connected to a Sony system. For those who just got a PS5 Pro, the Bravia 7 is a surefire hit of a choice as one of the best gaming TVs.

But maybe the Bravia 7 just isn't in your wheelhouse. As I said, if you're leaning more into the premium camp there are loads of OLED TV deals to snag right now, or you could check out some of this sick RTX 4070 gaming laptop that's at a bargain price.