Lululemon’s ‘We Made Too Much’ sale is live — here’s my favorite deals from $9

If you, like me, are a fellow lululemon fan (is there a better feeling than slipping on a new pair of buttery-soft Aligns? I didn't think so), then you’re likely already well aware of the fact that the athleticwear titan rarely hosts “sales” of any kind. Instead, anything that isn’t full price is added to the brand’s ‘We Made Too Much’ section of the site.

Even then, the pickings can be pretty slim, with limited sizing and color options. But after giving its virtual shelves a quick glance over earlier today, we plucked out a handful of decent deals on casual attire (the Scuba Hoodie, for instance, is $89) and running, training, and yoga gear starting at $9 at lululemon.

As for me, I'm eyeing some trendy accessories and my favorite pair of leggings, which are currently a steal for $39 (they usually retail for at least $98!). Curious about what else I'm considering adding to my own workout wardrobe? Read on.

The Best lululemon ‘We Made Too Much’ Deals

Silicone Hair Ties 3 Pack: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=30347&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.lululemon.com%2Fp%2Fhair-accessories%2FSilicone-Hair-Ties-3Pack-MD%2F_%2Fprod10520713%3Fcolor%3D57633%26sz%3DONESIZE" data-link-merchant="shop.lululemon.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $18 now $9 @ lululemon

I’m always misplacing my hair ties and am betting this neon set will be far less easier to lose sight of. Plus, past buyers have pretty much convinced me that this larger, silicone style will be able to hold up my thick hair no sweat. Other reviews note that these refuse to pull or snag when taking them off. But the best part? The trio is half off right now.

Align High-Rise Pant 25”: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=30347&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.lululemon.com%2Fp%2Fwomens-leggings%2FAlign-Pant-2-MD%2F_%2Fprod8360162%3Fcolor%3D58302" data-link-merchant="shop.lululemon.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $98 now $39 @ lululemon

Sizing is limited, but we don’t often see the Align leggings that made Lululemon famous for less than $40 (unless it’s Black Friday), which is why this is worth a shout. The Powder Blue is available in sizes 12 through 20, whereas Pale Raspberry offers the more choices a a pricier (but still discounted) $59. The high waistband keeps everything tucked in, making these a super comfortable pair for everyday wear, yoga, and Pilates classes.

Pace Breaker Linerless Utility Short 7": <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=30347&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.lululemon.com%2Fp%2Fmen-shorts%2FPace-Breaker-Linerless-Utility-Short-7-MD%2F_%2Fprod11660159" data-link-merchant="shop.lululemon.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $78 now $49 @ lululemon

Tailored for both running and training, these shorts are a must-have for those seeking lightweight, two-way stretch functionality. The grid mesh inner waistband ensures a soft feel against the skin, while the streamlined fit provides plenty of breathing room for the glutes and thighs. While not the lowest price we’ve ever seen, you can still grab a pair for less than $50!

Swift Speed High-Rise Tight: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=30347&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.lululemon.com%2Fp%2Fwomens-leggings%2FSwift-Speed-HighRise-Tight-28-MD%2F_%2Fprod10510097%3Fcolor%3D30210%26sz%3D0" data-link-merchant="shop.lululemon.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $128 now $69 @ lululemon

For outdoor runners, the Swift Speed leggings are a worthy investment. The thicker fabric provides a compressive fit to prevent the waist from rolling down. There’s both a built-in drop pocket on the sides and a zippered back pocket to keep essentials on hand without the hassle of having to worry about a belt bag. But our favorite part? The bottom half of the legs are adorned with a subtle, reflective pattern for greater visibility when working out in low-light areas. The graphite gray, however, is the most affordably priced color at the moment. Other discounted hues range from $89 to $99.