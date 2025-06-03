Massive Athleta sale slashes up to 75% off — 11 apparel deals I'd shop now

Although brat girl summer was technically last year, there’s nothing stopping you from embracing the same themes of confidence and nonchalance this summer. With rising prices and tighter wallets, I've never been happier to see a huge Athleta sale to help usher in this carefree summer with fresh comfy apparel.

For fans of light green like me, jump on the Athleta Salutation Stash 7/8 Legging for only $27. These leggings are usually $109, which means they’re a whopping 75% off right now. If you’d rather go with classic black pants, the Allure High-Rise Jogger for $27 is nearly 75% off as well.

And if you’re looking to add more shorts, tanks, or sports bras to your workout apparel in addition to bottoms, Athleta has plenty of great discounted options right now. Shop the entire Athleta sale from $6, or keep scrolling to see which 11 deals caught my eye as the absolute best.

Best Athleta deals

Athleta Signature Rib Crew Top: was $65 now $17 at Athleta This style is simple, timeless, and comfortable. It's primarily made with stretchy Tencel fabric that's breathable, easy to keep clean, and soft. With a subtle rib texture, you can wear this top on its own, or layer it under a vest or jacket to shake things up.

Athleta Grid Knit Tank: was $45 now $19 at Athleta Especially as it starts heating up outside, a mesh tank like this will be a great addition to your workout wardrobe. Plus, made with Athleta's Grid Knit mesh tech, the tank is just as durable as it is breathable.

Athleta Getaway Linen Blend Tank: was $45 now $22 at Athleta This lightweight, incredibly breathable linen tank is the perfect solution to hot summer days. It’s soft to the touch and slightly sheer, giving it that ideal balance between comfort and style. Throw it on for a quick run, wear it out to dinner with friends, or lounge around home on a Sunday afternoon.

Athleta Allure Quarter Zip Sweatshirt: was $99 now $24 at Athleta Although we’re quickly approaching blazing summer temperatures, having a high-quality sweatshirt on hand is still a good idea for freezing gyms, movie theaters, and even friend’s homes. This classic quarter-zip sweatshirt is soft, made with a wrinkle-resistant fabric blend, and quickly wicks away sweat.

Athleta Salutation Stash High-Rise 7/8 Legging: was $109 now $27 at Athleta Snagging a pair of Athleta leggings at this price? I'm so in. The only colorway that's discounted this much is this gorgeous juniper green, but there are multiple sizes left to choose from. Plus, you can shop other discounted colors on sale between $29 and $76.

Athleta Allure High-Rise Jogger: was $99 now $27 at Athleta I can’t believe these joggers haven’t already sold out at nearly 75% off. I’m obsessed with the combination of a breathable, flowy pant legs and a two-toned, tight high-rise waistband. They’re super soft as well, so you have the option of lounging around your home in them instead of heading to the gym.

Athleta Trekkie North Mid-Rise Short: was $59 now $29 at Athleta At 50% off, I’m impressed there are still so many sizes left for this breathable summer short. It’s made with stretch-infused ripstop fabric that’s both comfortable and durable on rough hikes and climbs, so you don’t have to worry about snagging them on a rogue branch.

Athleta Elation Ultra High-Rise Short: was $69 now $34 at Athleta Flowy shorts are great for summer, but in some situations, skintight legging shorts are preferable. For my yoga sessions and comfortably lounging around my home, I opt for buttery soft legging material that barely feels like it’s there every time.

Athleta Interval Stash High-Rise 7/8 Legging: was $109 now $49 at Athleta Even though we’re quickly moving into temperatures that tend to usher in shorts over leggings, you won’t catch me at the gym without leggings. The coverage they offer, while also staying flexible for every imaginable exercise can’t be beat. These particular leggings are made with Athleta’s PowerMove fabric that provides daily durability and medium-to-high compression for improved blood flow.