Massive Athleta sale slashes up to 75% off — 11 apparel deals I'd shop now
With multiple items on sale, there's a lot in my Athleta cart right now
Although brat girl summer was technically last year, there’s nothing stopping you from embracing the same themes of confidence and nonchalance this summer. With rising prices and tighter wallets, I've never been happier to see a huge Athleta sale to help usher in this carefree summer with fresh comfy apparel.
For fans of light green like me, jump on the Athleta Salutation Stash 7/8 Legging for only $27. These leggings are usually $109, which means they’re a whopping 75% off right now. If you’d rather go with classic black pants, the Allure High-Rise Jogger for $27 is nearly 75% off as well.
And if you’re looking to add more shorts, tanks, or sports bras to your workout apparel in addition to bottoms, Athleta has plenty of great discounted options right now. Shop the entire Athleta sale from $6, or keep scrolling to see which 11 deals caught my eye as the absolute best.
Best Athleta deals
This style is simple, timeless, and comfortable. It's primarily made with stretchy Tencel fabric that's breathable, easy to keep clean, and soft. With a subtle rib texture, you can wear this top on its own, or layer it under a vest or jacket to shake things up.
Especially as it starts heating up outside, a mesh tank like this will be a great addition to your workout wardrobe. Plus, made with Athleta's Grid Knit mesh tech, the tank is just as durable as it is breathable.
This lightweight, incredibly breathable linen tank is the perfect solution to hot summer days. It’s soft to the touch and slightly sheer, giving it that ideal balance between comfort and style. Throw it on for a quick run, wear it out to dinner with friends, or lounge around home on a Sunday afternoon.
Although we’re quickly approaching blazing summer temperatures, having a high-quality sweatshirt on hand is still a good idea for freezing gyms, movie theaters, and even friend’s homes. This classic quarter-zip sweatshirt is soft, made with a wrinkle-resistant fabric blend, and quickly wicks away sweat.
Snagging a pair of Athleta leggings at this price? I'm so in. The only colorway that's discounted this much is this gorgeous juniper green, but there are multiple sizes left to choose from. Plus, you can shop other discounted colors on sale between $29 and $76.
I can’t believe these joggers haven’t already sold out at nearly 75% off. I’m obsessed with the combination of a breathable, flowy pant legs and a two-toned, tight high-rise waistband. They’re super soft as well, so you have the option of lounging around your home in them instead of heading to the gym.
At 50% off, I’m impressed there are still so many sizes left for this breathable summer short. It’s made with stretch-infused ripstop fabric that’s both comfortable and durable on rough hikes and climbs, so you don’t have to worry about snagging them on a rogue branch.
Flowy shorts are great for summer, but in some situations, skintight legging shorts are preferable. For my yoga sessions and comfortably lounging around my home, I opt for buttery soft legging material that barely feels like it’s there every time.
Athleta makes fantastic sports bras, but they’re quite pricey. Thankfully, this medium-support, quick-drying sports bra is 50% off right now. The bra has a built-in foam liner rather than removable pads, so washing and drying is a breeze. This particular sports bra is best for A-C cups, but the same sports bra is on sale for D-DD cups.
Even though we’re quickly moving into temperatures that tend to usher in shorts over leggings, you won’t catch me at the gym without leggings. The coverage they offer, while also staying flexible for every imaginable exercise can’t be beat. These particular leggings are made with Athleta’s PowerMove fabric that provides daily durability and medium-to-high compression for improved blood flow.
These are the ideal vacation short, with super lightweight, breezy fabric and subtle design details that make them easy to dress up or down. You could easily pair these with a nice cardigan to dinner or throw them over bikini bottoms as a casual cover-up.
Sarah Chaney is a freelance tech writer with 4 years of experience across multiple outlets, including How-To Geek, MakeUseOf, SlashGear, Laptop Mag, and of course, Tom's Guide. She loves reviewing the latest gadgets, from inventive robot vacuums to new laptops, wearables, and anything PC-related. When she's not writing, she's probably playing a video game, exploring the outdoors, or listening to her current favorite song or album on repeat.
