Massive running shoe sale from Hoka, Brooks, Salomon and more — 19 deals I’d shop now from $49

With spring right around the corner, outdoor runs and walks are back on the daily agenda. Therefore, it's time to ditch those old, tired and smelly sneakers and opt for a brand-new pair. The good news is, there's plenty of high-quality sneaker options on the market that won't break the bank.

Right now, we're seeing huge discounts on some of the best running shoes we've tested. Some of our favorite deals come courtesy of top brands like Hoka, Brooks, Asics, Salomon and more. Plus, with deals starting at just $49, there's a pair to fit just about every budget.

So don't wait — check out these sneaker deals that will have you bidding farewell to your old, run down pair.

Asics Deals

Asics Patriot 13 (Women's): was $65 now $49 at ASICS America Designed to help runners go further, this shoes is made with a bouncy midsole that offers a cushioned underfoot feel. It also has a super breathable mesh upper and helps keep your feet cool.

Asics GT-1000 12 Shoes (Women's): was $100 now $79 at ASICS America Grab a pair of lightweight, cushiony GT-1000 12 running shoes for just $79 in multiple colors. With its modern shape, a soft mesh upper, and LITETRUSS tech on the midsole’s inner angle to reduce pronation, these shoes are a great choice for running or gym-based workouts.

Brooks Deals

Brooks Hyperion (Men's): was $140 now $83 at Brooks Running In the market for a new training shoe? The Brooks Hyperion is one of the lightest options when it comes to running shoes. It's perfect for speedy training days thanks to ultralight cushioning and an updated design that accelerates your heel-to-toe transition to propel you forward. Be sure to check all the colors, as many sizes are already sold out.

Brooks Launch 10 (Men's): was $110 now $84 at Brooks Running The Launch 10 is a lightweight and breathable running shoe designed for quick transitions. It provides lightweight cushioning and a breathable upper to keep your feet dry when running. It also offers neutral support to help you keep up the pace no matter the distance.

Brooks Glycerin 21 (Women's): was $160 now $109 at Brooks Running The Brooks Glycerin 21 is a solid shoe if you’re looking for something to cover your slow, easy-paced runs, offering an accommodating fit and a softer level of cushioning to keep things comfortable even over longer distances. And right now, you can snag the popular shoe for $50 off.

Hoka

Hoka Mach 6 (Women's): was $140 now $111 at HOKA US I'd move fast on this shoe since only two colors of the Mach 6 is reduced for the women’s and men’s shoe, and some sizes are already sold out. That’s not a surprise given the quality of the Mach 6, which is one of the best shoes we've tested in 2024 thanks to the versatile ride of the shoe that delivers both comfort and speed for training runs, or even races.

Hoka Transport X (Unisex): was $200 now $159 at HOKA US From walking to work to running at the track, this crossover shoe is up for pretty much anything. Stylish enough for casual everyday wear, the sneaker is also speedy enough to pick up the pace. They feature a propulsive carbon fiber plate, responsive midsole foam and a smooth-riding rocker for effortless heel-to-toe transitions.

New Balance Deals

New Balance 9060 (Unisex): was $149 now $124 at New Balance Athletics, Inc. New Balance has a range of lifestyle excellent trainers with a unisex fit and the 9060 are a shining example. The bold design takes inspiration from the classic 99X series with exaggerated cushioned platforms and wavy lines. Additionally, the ABZORB midsole will reduce impact so you can walk leisurely all day long.

Nike Deals

Nike Air Pegasus 2005 Shoes (Unisex): was $150 now $89 at nike For new and long-time runners alike, the Air Pegasus 2005 is an excellent pick. Equipped with Nike Air technology for impact absorption, a waffle-inspired outsole with great traction, and a foam midsole, these shoes will give your feet the reliable support they need on long runs.

Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Shoes (Unisex): was $170 now $102 at nike If you’re looking for a breathable, supportive running shoe, you’ve found it. With Air Zoom cushioning and plastic caging on the side, there’s plenty of support and a responsive feel, and with mesh panels and ventilation ports on the heel, air can easily flow through and keep your feet cool.

Salomon Deals

Salomon Alphacross 5 (Women's): was $100 now $70 at Salomon US While the Alphacross 5 are coined as trail running shoes, they're also great all-rounders. Trail-wise, these feature mud shedding with a powerful grip. But, for smoother terrain, they also offer a softer support and cushioning. I told you they were vestaile. For this discount, you can also grab them in black or a khaki green (which Salomon call Tea).

Salomon Thundercross (Women's): was $140 now $98 at Salomon US In the winter months, terrain is notoriously wet and muddy. That's where the Thundercross Gore-Tex Blue Fire step up to the plate. They're equipped with 5mm lugs to let the terrain know who's boss. Plus, in this Heather/Flint Stone/Charlock colorway, you might find yourself feeling pretty stylish, while the rest of you may be covered in mud.