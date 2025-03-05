Massive running shoe sale from Hoka, Brooks, Salomon and more — 19 deals I’d shop now from $49
Step up your sneaker game with these epic deals
With spring right around the corner, outdoor runs and walks are back on the daily agenda. Therefore, it's time to ditch those old, tired and smelly sneakers and opt for a brand-new pair. The good news is, there's plenty of high-quality sneaker options on the market that won't break the bank.
Right now, we're seeing huge discounts on some of the best running shoes we've tested. Some of our favorite deals come courtesy of top brands like Hoka, Brooks, Asics, Salomon and more. Plus, with deals starting at just $49, there's a pair to fit just about every budget.
So don't wait — check out these sneaker deals that will have you bidding farewell to your old, run down pair.
Asics Deals
Designed to help runners go further, this shoes is made with a bouncy midsole that offers a cushioned underfoot feel. It also has a super breathable mesh upper and helps keep your feet cool.
These sleek, breathable sneakers are a great option for a wide range of workouts, including running, jogging and walking. They're lightweight and grippy while gel cushioning ensures a comfy ride.
Save $15 on the already-affordable Asics Gel-Excite 10 Running Shoe. They feature AMPLIFOAM PLUS cushioning and rearfoot GEL technology for ultra comfort as you run.
Grab a pair of lightweight, cushiony GT-1000 12 running shoes for just $79 in multiple colors. With its modern shape, a soft mesh upper, and LITETRUSS tech on the midsole’s inner angle to reduce pronation, these shoes are a great choice for running or gym-based workouts.
At just $99, this is one of the best prices we’ve seen for these lightweight running shoes. With advanced stability, even distribution, soft cushioning, and shock absorption, they’re a fantastic choice for road running.
Brooks Deals
In the market for a new training shoe? The Brooks Hyperion is one of the lightest options when it comes to running shoes. It's perfect for speedy training days thanks to ultralight cushioning and an updated design that accelerates your heel-to-toe transition to propel you forward. Be sure to check all the colors, as many sizes are already sold out.
The Launch 10 is a lightweight and breathable running shoe designed for quick transitions. It provides lightweight cushioning and a breathable upper to keep your feet dry when running. It also offers neutral support to help you keep up the pace no matter the distance.
The Brooks Glycerin 21 is a solid shoe if you’re looking for something to cover your slow, easy-paced runs, offering an accommodating fit and a softer level of cushioning to keep things comfortable even over longer distances. And right now, you can snag the popular shoe for $50 off.
Hoka
I'd move fast on this shoe since only two colors of the Mach 6 is reduced for the women’s and men’s shoe, and some sizes are already sold out. That’s not a surprise given the quality of the Mach 6, which is one of the best shoes we've tested in 2024 thanks to the versatile ride of the shoe that delivers both comfort and speed for training runs, or even races.
The Hoka Clifton 10 is due to launch soon, making this a great time to pick up the Clifton 9 in the sales. We've tested both shoes and the older model is still a great option for cruising through runs in comfort, and both the men's and women's Clifton 9 are available in the sale in a wide range of colors and sizes.
The Bondi 8 is one of Hoka's most popular shoes because of the high level of comfortable cushioning it offers. It's ideal for new road runners because of this. The women's and men's Bondi 8 are both reduced, with lots of colors and sizes still in stock.
From walking to work to running at the track, this crossover shoe is up for pretty much anything. Stylish enough for casual everyday wear, the sneaker is also speedy enough to pick up the pace. They feature a propulsive carbon fiber plate, responsive midsole foam and a smooth-riding rocker for effortless heel-to-toe transitions.
New Balance Deals
A solid day-to-day shoe, the Cruz v3 boasts Fresh Foam and an integrated rubber outsole for the ultimate support. While there's four colorways, it's only the 'Grey matter with titanium' where you'll secure this sweet discount. And they're also available in Men's for the same price at just $71.
New Balance has a range of lifestyle excellent trainers with a unisex fit and the 9060 are a shining example. The bold design takes inspiration from the classic 99X series with exaggerated cushioned platforms and wavy lines. Additionally, the ABZORB midsole will reduce impact so you can walk leisurely all day long.
Nike Deals
For new and long-time runners alike, the Air Pegasus 2005 is an excellent pick. Equipped with Nike Air technology for impact absorption, a waffle-inspired outsole with great traction, and a foam midsole, these shoes will give your feet the reliable support they need on long runs.
If you’re looking for a breathable, supportive running shoe, you’ve found it. With Air Zoom cushioning and plastic caging on the side, there’s plenty of support and a responsive feel, and with mesh panels and ventilation ports on the heel, air can easily flow through and keep your feet cool.
Salomon Deals
While the Alphacross 5 are coined as trail running shoes, they're also great all-rounders. Trail-wise, these feature mud shedding with a powerful grip. But, for smoother terrain, they also offer a softer support and cushioning. I told you they were vestaile. For this discount, you can also grab them in black or a khaki green (which Salomon call Tea).
In the winter months, terrain is notoriously wet and muddy. That's where the Thundercross Gore-Tex Blue Fire step up to the plate. They're equipped with 5mm lugs to let the terrain know who's boss. Plus, in this Heather/Flint Stone/Charlock colorway, you might find yourself feeling pretty stylish, while the rest of you may be covered in mud.
There's something quite enticing about the name Ultra Glide for a running shoe, and this pair are designed to make sure you do just that. Best for trail running, they'll carry you over a variety of terrain without skimping on comfort, thanks to max cushioning and a 6mm drop. These shoes are built to please and you'll reap the rewards of the Glide name as you run, no matter where.
