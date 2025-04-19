Massive Lowe’s weekend sale live — 19 top deals on mulch, grills, appliances and more

Summer is almost upon us, and now's the perfect time to refresh your home and garden for the sunny days to come. Our favorite home improvement retailer is currently hosting an amazing Easter sales event, and Lowe's is taking off up to 40% off appliances, patio furniture, grills, and more.

So if you're looking to spruce up your outdoor space to get the most out of it this summer, you can save big on quality pieces that won't break the bank. For example, this adorable Clihome 3-piece patio set is on sale for $224, a savings of $70. But you'll find more than just patio and garden deals right now; there are tons of other great discounts at Lowe's just waiting to be added to your (Easter) basket.

Keep scrolling to shop all my favorite deals in Lowe's sale that will make your yard the envy of the neighborhood this summer. For even more ways to save, be sure to check out the killer deals I'd get in Amazon's Easter sale this weekend.

Best Lowe's Deals

Outdoor grills: up to 40% off @ Lowe's

There's nothing like buying a brand-new grill for all your upcoming outdoor festivities. And if you're ready to get grilling, Lowe's has the perfect deals for you, with up to 40% off a range of outdoor grills.

Patio furniture sales: up to 40% off @ Lowe's

Spring is here, and Lowe's patio furniture sales are taking up to 40% off regular prices to celebrate. From gazebos to full outdoor seating arrangements, Lowe's is discounting all kinds of outdoor furniture for you to get your yard ready for summer.

Lawn and garden sales: deals from $2 @ Lowe's

Lowe's is offering savings on a whole range of lawn and garden items, from all-purpose lawn fertilizer and mulch to sizable water fountains with built-in LED lights. If you spend plenty of time in your garden this spring, you'll find something to spruce it up here.

Appliance sale: up to 35% off @ Lowe's

Lowe's is slashing the prices of select small and large appliances. The sale includes refrigerators, washers, ranges, microwaves and more from brands like Whirlpool, Samsung and LG. Plus, select discount items are including an additional 10% off in cart.

Lowe's Outdoor Deals

Coswar Tabletop Propane Gas Fire Pit Table: was $181 now $154 at Lowe's From cool nights to crisp days, this powerful fire pit will help extend your time outdoors. The gas tank hides away in the base and is simple to replace. You can adjust the heat to your liking and it comes with a lid so you can also use it as a table.

Nuu Garden Iron Frame Swivel Dining Chair Set: was $294 now $163 at Lowe's This set of two dining chairs is on sale for $163 at Lowe's. Each chair swivels 260 degrees and has a gentle rocking action, for a comfortable and relaxing feel. The frame is made of sturdy, durable iron and the seat is made of UV-resistant fabric that dries fast if it gets wet.

Nuu Garden Black Steel Floorstanding Liquid Propane Patio Heater: was $329 now $204 at Lowe's For those chilly days and nights spent outdoors, you need this standing propane gas heater that combines exceptional functionality with sleek design. It's easy to use and will bring you ultimate warmth, not to mention it will create a unique and warm atmosphere that all your friends and family will love.

EDYO LIVING Wicker Lounge Chair Set: was $399 now $339 at Lowe's You'll want to lay in the sun all spring and summer long when relaxing in these lounge chairs! Crafted with a metal frame and wrapped in resin wicker, the chairs have an adjustable back that let you recline to a position you find most comfortable. They're also also weather- and UV-resistant.

VEIKOUS Gray Metal Freestanding Pergola with Canopy: was $499 now $369 at Lowe's Add a touch of privacy and protection to your backyard set up with this outdoor pergola that includes a canopy. Strong, stable and weather-resistant, the outdoor pergola is made of a high quality aluminum alloy frame that can withstand windy and rainy days.

Worx Landroid Robotic Lawn Mower: was $1,499 now $899 at Lowe's If you have a fairly large lawn, the Worx Landroid L is for you. It's designed to cut up to a 1/2 acre and uses special technology to let it navigate through narrow paths. It sports a brushless motor, which Worx claims will allow it to run 50% longer than mowers with brushed motors. It also has a floating blade disc that raises automatically so that it won’t get trapped or stuck when it encounters bumpy parts of your lawn.

Ovios 7-piece rattan patio conversation set: was $1,247 now $1,028 at Lowe's Make your patio the place to be this spring with this comfortable sofa set that fits up to 6-7 people. It features weather-resistant PE wicker rattan tightly woven around a sturdy powder-coated steel frame to handle anything the seasons can throw at it.

Lowe's Appliance Deals

Amana 3.5-cu ft Agitator Top-Load Washer: was $629 now $478 at Lowe's Looking for a washing machine that won't break your budget? This Amana top-loader has a modest capacity, but excellent features like a dual action agitator, porcelain tub, and a Late Lid Lock that gives you extra time to throw in any missed items before the Spin Cycle starts.

Samsung Freestanding Electric Range: was $1,099 now $749 at Lowe's This Samsung electric range offers a large 6.3 cubic feet capacity. It has a 5-burner cooktop and 3300W Rapid Boil burner. It can also air fry your favorite foods right inside the oven for healthier options.

LG Top-Control Smart Dishwasher: was $1,299 now $999 at Lowe's Investing in a top-of-the-line dishwasher can save you loads of cleanup time in the kitchen. Right now, Lowe's is knocking $300 off this smart LG dishwasher, equipped with powerful QuadWash Pro tech featuring high-pressure jets that spray from multiple angles and speedy Dynamic Heat Dry tech for more complete drying. You can monitor the dishwasher remotely via LG's ThinQ app to see everyday usage notifications and important maintenance alerts.

Whirlpool Top Load Washer: was $1,399 now $898 at Lowe's This Whirlpool top-load washer is the first with a 2-in-1 removable agitator. What that means is that you can remove the agitator when you need more space (such as when washing bulky loads like a comforter) and place it back in when doing everyday laundry. The smart washer also has built-in Wi-Fi so you can use its mobile app to remotely monitor your laundry.

Whirlpool Side-by-Side Refrigerator/Freezer: was $1,699 now $1,049 at Lowe's If you love the side-by-side design and need a new fridge for your kitchen, check out this option from Whirlpool that's slashed by $650. It's made with fingerprint-resistant stainless steel, offers filtered ice and water through a built-in dispenser, and measures 24.6 cubic feet inside for plentiful storage.