Huge Amazon Easter weekend sale is live — 17 deals I'd shop now from $8

It's officially Easter weekend — and if you need to do some really last-minute holiday shopping, you'll want to hop to it ASAP! This is your final chance to shop Amazon's epic Easter sale with deals on all the best tech, toys, games, candy and more from $8.

Whether you're hoping to fill your kids' Easter baskets for less or you're just looking to treat yourself to some springtime tech deals, Amazon has tons of discounts to shop. For instance, you can grab the LEGO Sunflowers (from the LEGO Botanicals collection) for just $8. If you're in the market for a smart speaker, the JBL Go 4 is just $39. Plus, the popular Stanley IceFlow Flip Straw Tumbler is down to $31.

Easter is almost here — so be sure to shop the sale before it's too late. To make things simpler, I've rounded up 17 Easter deals from Amazon that I'm personally adding to my basket right now. Keep scrolling to check them out.

Best Easter Basket Deals

Easter Candy: deals from $1 @ Amazon

From Cadbury eggs to Starburst jelly beans, Amazon has tons of great deals on your favorite Easter candies. Perfect for Easter egg hunts or stuffing Easter baskets, you'll find a great candy selection with deals starting at just $1.

Lego Sunflowers: was $14 now $8 at Amazon Add a little sunshine to your day with these pretty Lego sunflowers. This simple build is great for pretty much any age or skill level. Plus, you can display them however you like in a vase or amongst real blooms.

PEEPS x Dash Bunny Mini Waffle Maker: was $14 now $9 at Amazon For just $9, you can make as many PEEPS-shaped waffles as your heart desires. Perfect for Easter celebrations, this mini waffle maker makes 4” snack-sized waffles with a ready-to-decorate PEEPS Brand Bunny pattern. All you have to do is plug the compact machine in and start pouring your waffle mix to get started!

Juegoal Easter Bunny Woven Basket: was $22 now $17 at Amazon Don't forget the Easter basket itself! If you want to gift your kids with an Easter basket that stands out, this lovely basket features cute bunny ears and face. It's made of straw and is perfect for holding candy, eggs and gifts this holiday.

EggMazing Mini Easter Egg Decorator: was $24 now $17 at Amazon This super-popular toy makes Easter eggs even more fun, and is a great family activity. Simply pop an egg inside and use the included markers to color and decorate the egg as it spins around and around.

Stanley IceFlow Flip Straw Tumbler (30 oz): was $40 now $31 at Amazon Taking the top spot in our guide to best water bottles, this large tumbler with a built-in straw is perfect for drinking water, smoothies, iced coffee and more. The straw simply snaps shut when you're done sipping and is leakproof when closed. It will keep your drinks chilled for 12 hours or iced for up to two days. The tumbler also features a ergonomic, rotating handle that allows you to quickly grab it and go.

Best Easter Tech Deals

Apple AirTag: was $29 now $24 at Amazon The Apple AirTag is an excellent key finder that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. What more could you ask for?

Anker Soundcore P20i: was $39 now $24 at Amazon Anker may be best known for power banks and accessories, but the company's earbuds are great too — and you can save 38% on these which include 22 EQ presets and a tight in-ear fit.

Amazon Echo Pop: was $39 now $29 at Amazon Amazon's compact smart speaker packs Alexa features into a space-saving design. The front-facing speaker delivers clear audio for music and podcasts, while still handling all your usual voice commands. Good for nightstands or desks where space is tight, and the semi-sphere design looks cleaner than typical smart speakers.

JBL Go 4: was $49 now $39 at Amazon The JBL Go 4 is the perfect portable Bluetooth speaker for those on a budget. Small enough to take traveling, it still packs enough performance to soundtrack small gatherings while bringing useful features like IP67 water and dust protection, and multi-point connectivity. It comes in a variety of fun colors and would be the perfect addition to an Easter basket.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro: was $189 now $139 at Amazon When your child is ready for a larger-screen device with more power, the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro is here. It comes with the same power as the grown-up Fire HD 10 but with the kid-friendly extra like the case and warranty. It will be the perfect surprise in their Easter basket.

Lowest price Meta Quest 3S (128GB) + Batman: Arkham Shadow + 3 months Meta Quest+: was $299 now $269 at Amazon The Meta Quest 3S is already the best VR headset for the money, but with $30 off the price and Batman: Arkham Shadows included, it now offers plenty of value. Expect the same performance as the pricier Quest 3, but with a smaller field of view and lower resolution. Other than that, expect to play an excellent VR game right off the bat, and even more thanks to its 3-month Quest+ subscription.