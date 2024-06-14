Massive Amazon weekend sale — 25 last-minute deals for Father's Day from $9

Prime members enjoy a lot of perks. My favorite benefit is expedited delivery. It comes in very handy throughout the year and I find it especially useful on major retail holidays like Father's Day, when next-day delivery is an absolute must.

Father's Day is this Sunday (June 16) and if you're still looking for gifts, your shopping window is rapidly closing. Fortunately, Prime members still have a lot of solid gifts they can buy online and receive by Sunday. For example, Amazon devices are on sale from $19 right now.

While I normally recommend waiting for Prime Day deals to shop Amazon gear, this weekend's sales are your best bet if you need a gift for dad. Below I've rounded up the best Amazon weekend deals you can get for Father's Day. For more ways to save, make sure to also check our guide to the best Amazon promo codes.

Amazon hardware

Amazon Smart Plug: was $24 now $19 @ Amazon

Amazon's Smart Plug lets you turn on/off a wide list of compatible devices that have a mechanical on/off switch. Just plug it into an electrical outlet and then plug in the device you'd like to control. The included Alexa app lets you control coffee makers, lights, and more.

Echo Dot (5th Gen): was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

The 2022 Echo Dot is one of the best Alexa speakers you can buy if you're on a budget. It features eero built-in and a room temperature sensor that can initiate certain Alexa smart home routines. This deal includes a free Sengled smart bulb.

Amazon Echo Auto: was $54 now $34 @ Amazon

Bring Alexa into your car with the Amazon Echo Auto. In our Amazon Echo Auto review, we called it a much more refined version of its predecessor. We also liked the new design, improved microphones, and roadside assistance.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023): was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

The new Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) sports an upgraded 2GHz processor and faster Wi-Fi 6E tri-band support. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said it's a good streaming stick at a decent price if you use Alexa a lot, but it becomes a better bargain when it's on sale.

Echo Show 5 + Echo Pop: was $129 now $84 @ Amazon

This bundle includes the Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) and Echo Pop. The former is the most compact Alexa speaker, whereas the latter is the e-tailers smallest smart display. Combined, they're perfect for bringing music and smart home connectivity to rooms where you're tight on space.

Blink Outdoor 4: was $119 now $59 @ Amazon

The Blink Outdoor is a fully wireless home security camera that records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally (or in the cloud), and has a two-year battery life. The Editor's Choice camera holds a spot in our list of the best home security cameras.

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus: was $179 now $119 @ Amazon

Want vertical head-to-toe video and package detection missing on from the entry-level Ring Doorbell? Then this is the Ring doorbell you want. In our Ring Battery Doorbell Plus review, we found it delivered excellent sqaured video that shows what's happening closer to your front door, was easy to install, and its battery lasted a good long time, too.

Kindle Scribe: was $339 now $254 @ Amazon

The Kindle Scribe is the first Amazon e-reader you can write on. It has a 10.2-inch 300 ppi display, an adjustable light, and comes with the Premium Pen included. You can handwrite sticky notes on your Kindle books, edit documents, and create notebooks and journals. In our Kindle Scribe review we said its larger screen size, screen quality, and general design are great for reading, but make it a tough sell at its full price. Now on sale, it's a batter bargain and easier to recommend.

Apparel

Amazon Essentials apparel: deals from $6 @ Amazon

Summer is almost here and Amazon is knocking up to 70% off its line of Amazon Essentials apparel for men. The sale includes shorts, sweatshirts, jogger pants, t-shirts, and more. After discount, you can get the Amazon Essentials Oxford Shirt for $6 (pictured), which is a cheaper price than we saw during Amazon's Big Spring Sale. Win!

Tommy Hilfiger sale: deals from $10 @ Amazon

For the stylish dad, Amazon has Tommy Hilfiger men's apparel on sale from $19. The sale includes polos, caps, swim shorts, button down shirts, and more. As part of the sale you can get the Tommy Hilfiger Pique Polo for $34 (was $69, pictured).

Adidas men's apparel: deals from $15 @ Amazon

Gift dad a new wardrobe courtesy of the latest Adidas sale at Amazon. The retailer has men's shorts, sandals, shirts, backpacks, and more on sale from $15. For instance, you can get the Adidas Men's Sandals on sale for $21 (was $32, pictured). Note: Most items will arrive by Sunday, but make sure to confirm shipping dates as they may vary based on the item.

Crocs sale: deals from $19 @ Amazon

Amazon is knocking up to 50% off select men's Crocs. After discount, deal prices start from $19. The sale is one of the biggest we've seen and includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals, and more.

Asics sale: deals from $49 @ Amazon

For the dad who likes to stay active, Amazon has a massive sale on Asics shoes and apparel right now. As part of the sale, you can score the excellent Asics Gel Kayano 30 Running Shoes for $119 (was $160, pictured). These running shoes are designed to provide advanced stability and soft cushioning for neutral runners and overpronators alike. I've been using them for just shy of a year and love how they're lightweight yet provide excellent cushioning and support.

Audio

Echo Buds (2023): was $49 now $34 @ Amazon

The current-gen Echo Buds deliver Alexa integration and great sound on the cheap. In our Echo Buds 2023 review, we said they deliver satisfying sound and some of the best voice activation at this price point. Alexa voice activation is also top tier. The optimal fit and surprisingly good noise reduction deserve recognition as well.

Sony WF-C700N: was $119 now $98 @ Amazon

Yes, they've been cheaper before, but even at $98 these buds are a solid deal. The WF-C700N are Sony's budget active noise-cancelling earbuds. They feature excellent noise cancellation, ambient sound and up to 10 hours of battery life or up to 7.5 hours with ANC enabled. We rank them as the best wireless earbuds in terms of value.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $299 now $189 @ Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 take active noise cancellation to the next level. In our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 review, we said these buds are a remarkable follow-up to their predecessors delivering better sound, call quality and unrivaled ANC. Sound balance and noise neutralization work extremely well and the battery life is up to 6 hours, with an extra 24 hours via the charging case.

Bose Soundlink Revolve Plus (Series II): was $329 now $249 @ Amazon

This Bluetooth speaker delivers 360-degree sound. According to Bose, it also has up to 17 hours of battery life, with louder and deeper audio than the Bose Soundlink Revolve II. You also get IP55-rated dust and water resistance and a built-in microphone for voice controls and taking voice calls.

Sony WH-1000XM4: was $348 now $248 @ Amazon

Our Sony WH-1000XM4 review found these headphones offered great performance, superior comfort, and had impressive battery life of up to 38 hours playback. Despite being superseded by the XM5 (below), they continue to rank as one of the most popular over-ear ANC designs on the market.

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $249 @ Amazon

This is the lowest price ever for the new Bose QuietComfort model that launched in October 2023. In our Bose QuietComfort Headphones review, we said these are "excellent always-on noise-cancelers with enhanced sound and battery life." They're missing spatial audio mode and touch controls, but for $100 less, these are nearly perfect. Especially if you like to rock a pair in a flashy style like Moonstone.

Smartwatches & Trackers

Garmin Vivosmart 4: was $129 now $96 @ Amazon

This lightweight, affordable fitness tracker from Garmin packs a more readable display, a physical button for easier navigation, and a seven-day battery life. Blood oxygen monitoring and continuous heart rate monitoring are also on display, although there's no built-in GPS.

Fitbit Charge 6: was $159 now $139 @ Amazon

The Charge 6 is Fitbit's top fitness tracker with support for all of Google's newest apps, built-in GPS, and more than 40 exercise modes. We named it the best fitness tracker you can buy. It also offers 7-day battery life, water resistance up to 50m, and a 6-month membership to Fitbit Premium. It sits between the more budget-focused Inspire 3 and the technology-packed Sense 2 smartwatch. But like the Sense, it's got all the best health-tracking tech Fitbit has to offer.

Fitbit Sense 2: was $299 now $189 @ Amazon

The Fitbit Sense 2 is a cross between a smartwatch and a fitness tracker offering high-tech stress, health, and workout tracking, as well as support for useful apps like Google Maps, Wallet, Amazon Alexa, and more. It's also super-comfy, lightweight and highly customizable, with plenty of interchangeable straps to choose from: Dress it up in leather or metal, or down in silicone. In our Fitbit Sense 2 review, we called it a top-tier health and fitness tracking smartwatch.

Pixel Watch 2: was $349 now $289 @ Amazon

In our Pixel Watch 2 review, we liked this smartwatch's accurate Fitbit fitness tracking, stress detection, safety check feature and more accurate heart rate sensor. It's an all-around improvement on the first Pixel Watch, although it's still lacking wireless charging, and its bezels are somewhat thick.