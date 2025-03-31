MacBook Air M4 just hit its lowest price ever in Amazon's Big Spring Sale — save on this year's best laptop (so far)

There are plenty of top discounts going around thanks to the Amazon Big Spring Sale, but if you're after the latest and greatest with a bunch of value, you shouldn't miss out on this MacBook Air M4 deal.

Right now, you'll find the MacBook Air M4 is down to $949 at Amazon. It only launched this month, and it's already got $50 shaved off. That may not seem like much, but considering Apple's latest release already got a $100 price cut compared to last year's model, this laptop offers epic value for what it offers.

Oh, and if you fancy something bigger, the 15-inch MacBook Air M4 is also at its lowest price yet with a $60 discount. So, take your pick a grab our top-rated laptop of the year (so far).

Apple MacBook Air M4 (13-inch): was $999 now $949 at Amazon The lateat 13-inch MacBook Air M4 is Apple's greatest offering yet, and it's not only because of its speedy performance thanks to its M4 chip or its upgraded 12MP webcam. It's $100 less than its predecessor, and with that extra $50 off, you're getting one of the best laptops on the market at an epic price. Expect 16GB of unified memory and a 256 SSD in the model.

Apple MacBook Air M4 (15-inch): was $1,199 now $1,139 at Amazon Need mroe screen? That's what the 15-inch MacBook Air M4 is for, and this one comes with an even better $60 discount. That's its lowest price yet, and you can expect a vibrant 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) display for fantastic picture quality while watching shows or surfing the web. This model comes with 16GB of unified memory and 256GB for storage, too.

As soon as we tested out the MacBook Air M4, it quickly became part of our list of best laptops. Not only that, but we rated it as the best overall laptop on the market right now.

While it comes with the same form factor as the MacBook Air M3, and we would have liked to see Wi-Fi 7 onboard and faster 256GB SSD, it's hard to beat that incredible M4 performance for the price — especially in its sleek, gorgeous and lightweight design.

Now that its as low as $949, this laptop is a steal right now. I remember paying over $1,100 for my 13-inch MacBook Air M3 (with added RAM and bigger storage), and I'm still impressed by what it can do for the price. Now, with faster performance for under $1,000? It's hard to go wrong.

As an everyday laptop, you can expect to blaze through multiple tasks at once along with some photo and video editing. Yes, it's even great for gaming, which Apple continues to build its own library of. Expect games like Lies of P offfering smooth frame rates and solid graphics.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

It's also one of the longest-lasting laptops around, with nearly 15 hours of battery life in our testing. We wish it was a tad longer, but as someone who is normally on the move and needs a notebook that can actually last throughout a day, I can confirm this is more than enough.

As for the 15-inch MacBook Air M4, grab that if you're in need of more screen real estate. Its 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display provides accurate colors and near-500 nits of brightness. So, if you're looking to excellent picture quality while watching your favorutie shows, you won't be disappointed.

Is this the steepest discount I've seen in terms of Amazon Spring Sale laptop deals? Not by a long shot, but the key point here is that the M4-equipped MacBook Air models only came out in March, and they're already getting a welcome discount after getting a $100 price cut compared to the M3 MacBook Air. Now that's value.