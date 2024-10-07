Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section has activewear from $19 — 9 items I'd buy that beat Prime Day sales

Lululemon is the luxe yoga and activewear brand we all can't get enough of. And despite the Prime Day 2024 sales hitting on October 8th, 2024, you don't need to head to Amazon to find some amazing discounts on workout gear and day-to-day apparel.

The beauty of Lululemon's "We Made Too Much" section is that you can save big on otherwise pretty darn expensive luxe apparel. I've worn and tested a lot of Lululemon in my time, and it's fair to say my bank account has taken a real hit since discovering the brand many years ago. I can say with certainty that these deals will be snapped up fast because they really are that good.

I've picked some of my favorite deals below to help you get started, including slashed prices for men and women. For example, pick up the infamous Lululemon Align shorts for $39 right now, or shop the men's License to Train Linerless Shorts for just $39.

Below, I've rounded up my top 9 picks, and I'll be adding more deals as I spot them.

Best Lululemon deals

Lululemon Align dress: was $148 now $79 @ Lululemon

Designed for yoga and casual wear, the buttery-soft Align dress is practically weightless and offers light support. Pair yours with a lightweight sweater, head to tennis, or hit up your next yoga class in style.

Lululemon Align High-Rise Shorts: was $39 now $64 @ Lululemon

I personally spend my life in the Align shorts for one simple reason and that's their epic fit. They're super soft, lightweight, comfortable, and stay in place while you exercise. $39 is a total steal, trust me.

Lululemon License to Train Linerless Short: was $68 now $39 @ Lululemon

Designed for running and training, these abrasion-resistant 7" shorts are also linerless to provide the perfect workout fit. There are plenty of colorways to choose from, including Electric Lemon and Powder Blue.

Lululemon Tapered-Leg Mid-Rise Pant: was $128 now $59 @ Lululemon

These mid-rise pants are super luxurious and made with stretchable Luxtreme material. Pair them with sneakers for a relaxed lunch with friends or dress them up with a blazer and you're good to go.

Lululemon Steady State Crew: was $98 now $64 @ Lululemon

You can't beat a classic crew sweater, and this one can be styled in so many ways, like wearing it with some joggers for your rest day, or with jeans for an evening out.

Luluelmon Steady State Hoodie: was $128 now $69 @ Lululemon

In soft colorways like Mojave Tan and Nomad, this beautiful stripped-back hoodie is perfect for fall. It's made from cotton-blend fleece fabric and stays breathable, whether you plan to wear it out for a walk or to gym sessions.

Lululemon Running Hat: was $38 now $19 @ Lululemon

Power runs with the Lululemon running hat for just 19 with this deal. Made from swift fabric with four-way stretch, it's lightweight and sweat-wicking with an adjustable back closure.

Lululemon Strongfeel Training Shoe: was $128 now $79 @ Lululemon

I wouldn't wear these shoes for heavy weightlifting, but the lightweight, supportive upper is secure enough during jumps, lifts, and dynamic movements, plus the low-profile cushioning, 6mm drop and multidirectional traction mean you can cross-train comfortably.