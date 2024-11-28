I’m seeing Lana Del Rey and Linkin Park soon — and I bought these stylish earplugs for $27 this Black Friday to protect my hearing

Black Friday deals are well and truly here, and who knew they could be good for your health? I've been to way too many concerts and festivals over the last few years and that's not going to change anytime soon. I'm seeing Lana Del Rey, Linkin Park and Twenty One Pilots next year, to name a few artists (and brag about my exquisite music taste). But if I want to enjoy myself to the fullest, I need to ensure my hearing stays as great as it is right now — trust me, as you grow older, you begin to realize how important looking after yourself is.

So in this year's sales, I've treated myself to a pair of Loop Experience 2 earplugs, and you should too. The Loop Experience 2 earplugs are currently 20% off at Amazon U.S. and Amazon U.K. and thanks to the sleek design, they make for great festival accessories — don't worry, you won't be ruining your well-thought-out outfit by putting these into your ears.

With the Loop Experience 2 earplugs, you won't need to worry about people staring at you as they are discreet and look like an offbeat piercing. They come with four different eartip sizes for the perfect fit and serving people with small and big ears alike. They're also built to stay in, so I know when I'm headbanging to Linkin Park's The Emptiness Machine I won't need to worry about losing them.

Of course, what drew me to them was their ability to filter noise by 17dB, ensuring music stays clear but at a safer volume. That means I'll still be able to enjoy Lana Del Rey's Video Games to its fullest without worrying about any ear pain afterwards. My colleague Kate Kozuch wears Loop earplugs to every gig she goes to too, and she swears by them.

Ear health is very important, even if you don't already think so. I can't wait to try mine on when they arrive in the mail in a couple of days. Loop has made wearing earplugs cool and they cater to different styles too — you can get the Experience 2 in bright rose gold or lemon lime colors, or stick with the classic silver or black.

If you want to grab yourself a pair of Loop Experience 2 earplugs, now's the time to do it. I hate paying full price and I know you do too (admit it), so here's your chance to save 20% at Amazon U.S. and Amazon U.K.

Don't forget to tune into our Black Friday deals live blog as we keep you posted on the best deals on all kinds of tech — from drones and cameras to TVs and AirPods.