I’m seeing Lana Del Rey and Linkin Park soon — and I bought these stylish earplugs for $27 this Black Friday to protect my hearing
The Loop Experience 2 earplugs will be my concert buddies from now on
Black Friday deals are well and truly here, and who knew they could be good for your health? I've been to way too many concerts and festivals over the last few years and that's not going to change anytime soon. I'm seeing Lana Del Rey, Linkin Park and Twenty One Pilots next year, to name a few artists (and brag about my exquisite music taste). But if I want to enjoy myself to the fullest, I need to ensure my hearing stays as great as it is right now — trust me, as you grow older, you begin to realize how important looking after yourself is.
So in this year's sales, I've treated myself to a pair of Loop Experience 2 earplugs, and you should too. The Loop Experience 2 earplugs are currently 20% off at Amazon U.S. and Amazon U.K. and thanks to the sleek design, they make for great festival accessories — don't worry, you won't be ruining your well-thought-out outfit by putting these into your ears.
Perfect for festivals, concerts and even if you live next to a nightclub, the Loop Experience 2 earplugs filter noise by 17dB so music stays clear but at a safer volume. They're sleek and look great, and they'll stay put even when you're headbanging or dancing. Grab them for just $27 in the U.S.
With the Loop Experience 2 earplugs, you won't need to worry about people staring at you as they are discreet and look like an offbeat piercing. They come with four different eartip sizes for the perfect fit and serving people with small and big ears alike. They're also built to stay in, so I know when I'm headbanging to Linkin Park's The Emptiness Machine I won't need to worry about losing them.
Of course, what drew me to them was their ability to filter noise by 17dB, ensuring music stays clear but at a safer volume. That means I'll still be able to enjoy Lana Del Rey's Video Games to its fullest without worrying about any ear pain afterwards. My colleague Kate Kozuch wears Loop earplugs to every gig she goes to too, and she swears by them.
I'm based in the U.K. so as soon as I saw that these earplugs were 20% off at Amazon U.K. I had to get myself a pair. They're available in a range of fun colors, such as rose gold, silver, lemon lime and more, but as an ex-emo kid (who's still very much emo at heart), I had to get the black ones.
Ear health is very important, even if you don't already think so. I can't wait to try mine on when they arrive in the mail in a couple of days. Loop has made wearing earplugs cool and they cater to different styles too — you can get the Experience 2 in bright rose gold or lemon lime colors, or stick with the classic silver or black.
If you want to grab yourself a pair of Loop Experience 2 earplugs, now's the time to do it. I hate paying full price and I know you do too (admit it), so here's your chance to save 20% at Amazon U.S. and Amazon U.K.
Don't forget to tune into our Black Friday deals live blog as we keep you posted on the best deals on all kinds of tech — from drones and cameras to TVs and AirPods.
Sign up now to get the best Black Friday deals!
Discover the hottest deals, best product picks and the latest tech news from our experts at Tom’s Guide.
Nikita is a Staff Writer on the Reviews team at Tom's Guide. She's a lifelong gaming and photography enthusiast, always on the lookout for the latest tech. Having worked as a Sub Editor and Writer for Canon EMEA, she has interviewed photographers from all over the world and working in different genres. When she’s not working, Nikita can usually be found sinking hours into RPGs on her PS5, out on a walk with a camera in hand, at a concert, or watching F1. She's also a licensed drone pilot. Her work has appeared in several publications including Motor Sport Magazine, NME, Marriott Bonvoy, The Independent, and Metro.