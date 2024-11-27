I test drones for a living and I just found the 5 best Black Friday drone deals

Black Friday deals have been heating up all week with great offers on action and instant cameras, and now it’s the drones' turn to shine.

As a licensed drone pilot, I test drones for a living and I put them through rigorous testing — flying them in different conditions, running battery tests, analyzing build quality, seeing how they compare to others, and so on. I've rounded up the best Black Friday drone deals for you — and some drones are at their lowest ever prices.

The DJI Air 3 Fly More combo has dropped to its lowest ever price, so you can score a sweet 20% discount at Amazon regardless of whether you choose the RC-N2 or the RC-2 touchscreen controller. It's one of the finest drones out there, and, if you gifted it, you'd earn a lot of brownie points.

If you want a non-DJI drone, the Potensic Atom SE is currently 23% off at Amazon, and this lightweight drone doesn't need FAA/CAA registration, so it could be the perfect gift for friends and family.

There's more where that came from. All the discounts are available on Fly More combos or Expansion Kits — these usually include spare batteries, extra propellers and other accessories — so you're getting more for less. Let me take you through the best Black Friday drone deals.

About the author

Nikita Achanta Staff Writer (Reviews) Based in the U.K., Nikita is a licensed drone pilot and tests the latest drones for Tom's Guide, and she has always been fascinated by aerial photography. She puts drones through rigorous testing to ensure all the tech specs and facts are backed up.

Black Friday drone deals

Potensic Atom SE Expansion Kit: was $299 now $229 at Amazon The bigger brother of the Atom that's further down this list, the Potensic Atom SE is a lightweight drone that doesn't require FAA/CAA registration, and it's fitted with a 1/3-inch CMOS sensor that takes 12MP photos and 4K/30fps video. The Atom SE is equipped with ShakeVanish technology to help take more stable images within a 118° field of view and a vertical +20° to -90° camera. Two batteries, included in this bundle, will last you for 62 minutes, making this a great drone for adventures and travel.

Lowest ever price DJI Mini 3 Fly More combo: was $719 now $559 at Amazon DJI is the biggest name in the world of drone photography so chances are you're already aware of its fantastic creations. Now's the time to grab the Mini 3 Fly More combo with both hands and fly. In our DJI Mini 3 review, we gave it four stars for its ability to shoot vertical video for less, extremely long flight time (38 minutes), ease of flying, and its light and agile body. It weighs just 8.78oz (249g) which means you won't need to register as a drone pilot to fly it — making it the perfect gift for your friends and family, or yourself!

Potensic Atom Fly More combo: was $449 now $349 at Amazon I'm currently testing the Potensic Atom and will be reviewing it in full soon — should the storm pass in the U.K. My first impressions of the drone have been great though. It's lightweight and comes with a storage bag which is comfortable, and it records lovely 4K/30fps footage. The 3-axis mechanical gimbal design means the drone records stable footage in winds up to 10.7m/s, and the three batteries included in this bundle should provide you with nearly 96 minutes of flight time.

Lowest ever price DJI Mini 4K Fly More combo: was $449 now $359 at Amazon The DJI Mini 4K Fly More features some pro specs. Not only can you capture 4K/30fps footage, but you also get access to QuickShots and panoramas with a 31-minute flight time. This small-but-mighty drone can also transmit a live feed for 10km (6.21 miles) to the included RC-2 controller. The drone also features one-tap take-off and landing, smart return to home, and stable hovering, making it the ideal drone for beginners and drone enthusiasts.

Aerial photography is a great passion of mine, as taking to the skies clears my head and lets me be creative. I'd highly recommend grabbing a drone for yourself or for your family as they make lovely gifts. And there's no better time than during Black Friday sales, is there? The Potensic Atom which is currently 22% off at Amazon is a good choice for beginners as it doesn't require a drone license and it's very easy to control. For more experience drone pilots, I'd recommend the DJI Air 3 Fly More combo which is currently at its lowest ever price, down to $1,079 from $1,349.

Regardless of the drone you choose, I know you'll be happy with it. Trust me, it won't be a decision you'll great — not at these prices.

If you're looking for Black Friday deals, make sure you check out our Black Friday deals live blog where we cover the best deals — from laptops and TVs to cameras and audio gear.