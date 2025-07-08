I swear by these Shokz headphones for races and training — and right now they’re 23% off for Prime Day

If you can’t run without your favorite tunes but still want to stay safe and hear the cheers on race day, I highly recommend bone conduction headphones.

With Amazon Prime Day just around the corner, some deals are already starting to appear like these Shokz OpenRun that are currently 23% off, bringing the price down to under $100.

Shokz OpenRun Bone Conduction Headphones: was $129 now $99 at Amazon If you want to hear your music and what’s going on around you, the Shokz OpenRun headphones are a solid pick. They’re 23% off for Prime Day, which saves you about $30 — not bad if you run outside a lot.

I wore a pair of Shokz bone conduction headphones during my first marathon and nothing compares to running 26.2 miles to the sounds of ABBA’s Greatest Hits while soaking up the cheers from the roaring Manchester crowds.

That’s the magic of bone conduction technology: These headphones sit just in front of your ears and send sound through your cheekbones, so you can enjoy your music and still stay aware of what’s happening around you.

The Shokz OpenRun headphones do exactly that. They have an open-ear design that sits comfortably without plugging your ears, and the lightweight wraparound frame stays put no matter how far you run. They’re waterproof and sweatproof, so no worries about a rainy day or a tough workout. You’ll get up to eight hours of music and calls, plus a quick charge if you forget to plug them in.

For folks concerned about safety, like me, they're a must-buy. I always share my location with a friend, plan a route that’s well lit and safe, and try not to block out my surroundings with regular headphones. That’s why I love bone conduction headphones, they let me listen to my playlist or a podcast and still hear what’s happening around me.

If you want more savings like this, check out our Prime Day live blog where we are rounding up the best deals on fitness, tech, home and more as we find them.