I wear these stylish earplugs to every concert and music festival, and they're just $19 thanks to Prime Day deals

Who knew Prime Day deals could help your ear health? Imagine this: speakers the size of semi-trucks radiate through festival grounds, the bass thumps through every inch of your body while bands sing and strum and drum for hours on end. That's what I live for as an avid concert-goer, but if I plan to be dancing in crowds for years to come, I need to protect my ears. That's where the Loop Earplugs come in.

Right now you can get the original Loops Earplugs on sale for $19 at Amazon. That's 30% off the price of the very earplugs I wear whenever I attend live music events. I love Loops in particular because they don't actually looks like earplugs — with an discreet design and variety of fun color options, they're the perfect accessory for my festival looks.

Loops Earplugs: was $27 now $19 @ Amazon

These fashionably discreet earplugs are a must for festival- and concert-goers, reducing noise to safer levels. They're great for those who need some added quiet while studying and sleeping, too.

The basic Loops come in four colors: black, mint, lilac and white. Each also come with four sets of tips, so you should have no trouble finding a comfortable fit. Unlike the pairs they stock in hotels and pass out on airplanes, the Loops are washable and reusable, offering a more sustainable approach to ear health.

Loops also makes a more advanced style of earplugs called the Loop Switch Earplugs. The Loop Switch Earplugs are on sale for $45 at Amazon right now, down from $64. If you plan to wear earplugs often, it might be worth investing in this set that has multiple noise reduction modes.

Loops Switch Earplugs: was $64 now $45 @ Amazon

Available in blue, white, pink, or black, these high-tech earplugs let you fine-tune your noise reduction experience, wherever you are. They even come with a handy carrying case to keep them safe.

Loops has single-handedly made earplugs cool, so even if you haven't thought about buying earplugs before, consider the benefits to your long-term ear health. Ear health is tied to many other adverse health affects, so if you find yourself exposed to loud noise often, Loops would be a great gadget to try.

But don't wait for these Prime Day deals to sell out — score your very own pair of Loops for as low as $19 while you can. And if you're looking for more savings, be sure to check out our Prime Day deals live blog for all the best Amazon sales happening now.