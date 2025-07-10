Loop Earplugs helped me fall asleep fast, but now I've found an even better alternative — and they're only $15 for Prime Day

Living in a city center next to a partner who has the tendency to snore means my bedside table is awash with various pairs of foam earplugs. And while I’ve tried Loop Earplugs, they weren’t perfect. So when I saw the Alpine Silence Earplugs were 40% off at Amazon for Prime Day, I decided to give them a go.



The Loop Quiet 2 earplugs I tried didn’t block enough sound for me and they didn’t stay fitted throughout the night. In contrast, the Alpine earplugs have a unique shape designed to fit snugly in your ear. At a similar price point, $14.95 for a pair (was $24.95), to Loop, I was excited to see how effective the Alpine Silence Earplugs would be.



And I wasn’t disappointed. Easy to fit, incredibly effective noise-blocking capabilities and a design that stays put throughout the night (even through my tossing and turning) means these are now a bedtime staple for me. Read on to find out more, or check out all of the Prime Day sleep deals we’ve found that are well worth investing in.

Alpine Silence Earplugs: was $24.95 now $14.95 at Amazon

These earplugs come in a small, portable carry case, as well as with four different sized ear tips including XS, S, M and L. With an arrow design, they are designed to fit to the shape of your ear and stay put throughout the night. While with Loop, I’ve struggled to get them fitting properly, on first try the Alpine Earplugs were easy to use and fit snug straight away. The soft silicone tips prevent any irritation, and they block 22dB of noise — enough to create a silent bedroom. This Prime Day, the Alpine Silence Earplugs get a generous 40% off, bringing the price down to $14.95 (was $24.95), which is a small price to pay for quality sleep.

My experience using the Alpine Silence earplugs

Despite saying they only block 22dB of noise (my industrial foam earplugs block 37 and Loop block 24), it felt like the Alpine Silence Earplugs blocked just as much as the foam alternatives.

To put this into context, when my husband spoke to me (while lying next to me) I couldn’t hear him — and any other ambient sound from outside was gone.

I’m used to waking up in the night either from pain in my ears from cheap earplugs or from noise because my earplugs have fallen out while I was sleeping.

(Image credit: Alpine Silence)

But I was pleasantly surprised to feel them still fitted when I woke in the morning. I had slept through the night, tossing and turning, without the Alpine Silence earplugs dislodging.

I also loved the design. I always found the Loop earplugs a little fiddly, trying to twist them into my ear only for them to fall out an hour or two later. The Alpine Silence Earplugs were no-nonsense.

I guess the only slightly annoying difference is that there is a left and right earplug, and trying to figure that out in the dark in the middle of the night can be tricky.

Looking for Loops?