I’ve waited over 20 years for the Marvel vs. Capcom collection — and it’s even better than I expected

I’ll do my best to contain my (insane) excitement for Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics, but I can't make any promises.

I’ve been playing these games since X-Men: Children of the Atom first released in 1995 and have been asking for/screaming at Capcom to finally compile all of its Marvel vs. Capcom games into one collection. Before you say anything, no, the Arcade 1Up units containing some of these titles don’t count — I wanted all of these games for modern systems. It’s finally happened and I couldn’t be happier.

I recently attended a Capcom event where I got to play this long-awaited collection. I’ve seen the various videos Capcom released showcasing each game and the collection’s modes — not to mention videos from FGC (Fighting Game Community) YouTubers like Maximilian Dood. While all that's great, I needed to play the games myself to see how they’ve held up. After a nearly 90-minute hands-on preview, I’m more than pleased by what’s coming next month to PC, PS5 and Nintendo Switch OLED.

Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection is not only my most anticipated game of 2024 but a testament to the glory days of sprite-based Capcom fighting games. Here’s why I’m excited for this collection.

Fighter’s history

Before we talk about the collection proper, I think it's important to understand my history with the fighting games it contains.

I gorged on X-Men comics and Capcom fighting games during most of the 1990s. Because of that, titles like X-Men: Children of the Atom, X-Men vs. Street Fighter and Marvel vs. Capcom 2 consumed a huge chunk of my teenage years. Children of the Atom, Marvel Super Heroes, X-Men vs. Street Fighter and Marvel Super Heroes were phenomenal on the Sega Saturn, as were Marvel vs. Capcom and Marvel vs. Capcom 2 on the Dreamcast. I still have fond memories of playing each of these games with my friends.

Based on what I’ve played, it’s everything I’ve wanted and more.

Marvel vs. Capcom: Origins (released in 2012) contained the first two Marvel vs. Capcom games but the games preceding it never saw the light of day in a collection. In fact, we’ve never had a collection containing all seven versus titles. As I said, we’ve seen some of these titles collected in various Arcade 1up machines. While that’s cool, I wanted something I could play on my PS5 or PC (I don’t have room for even a small arcade cabinet in my studio apartment!). Now, I finally have the collection I’ve waited over 20 years for.

New Age of Heroes

Except for Marvel Super Heroes, which was unavailable in the preview build, I played through all the other games mentioned above on a PS5 with a DualSense controller. Though I don’t prefer the PS5’s controller for classic Capcom fighting games, it didn’t take long to acclimate to the controls. Every game feels the way I remember.

I won almost every match against a colleague at the event even though I haven't played most of these games since the late '90s. All the move sets seared into my muscle memory worked, proving that Capcom didn't muck around with the classic controls.

Minus Marvel vs. Capcom 2, the fighting games in this collection all have the classic Capcom six-button configuration consisting of three punches and three kicks. Because of that, you might need to rearrange the button layout (more on that in a bit).

I personally use the Hori Fighting Commander Octa for Capcom fighting games since it has six face buttons, and it’s the controller I plan to use with this collection. But in fairness, Marvel vs. Capcom 2 with its four-button layout works nicely on a PS5 controller. Of course, if you’re a true arcade fan, you should consider one of the best fight sticks.

As I said, you’re free to customize the controls as you see fit. One thing that stands out is that the games have one-button super moves for those who struggle with inputs. While this isn’t something I’d use, I think it’s great for those who are new to these games.

Speaking of options, there are nearly ten display filters to choose from! I don’t know about you, but display filters are an absolute must for old-school sprite-based games. Most of the filters do an excellent job of replicating old CRT monitors. Some add light scan lines while others add thick lines. Several filters smooth out the pixelated characters. I’m not a fan of these kinds of filters but it’s good to have them nonetheless.

Regarding graphics, all the games look amazing on modern TVs. The sprite-based characters pop off the screen just as they did before. The same is true for the various stages you fight on. The games look so good that it makes me wonder why we don’t see more sprite-based games. But that’s a topic for another day. Regardless, you won’t be complaining about the graphical quality of these titles. The games look as good as I remember, which is awesome.

There’s more to discuss, such as online play, training mode, quality-of-life features (like display filters), the art gallery and such. I’ll save that for my full review, but suffice it to say that the Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics makes these old games feel new.

Outlook

Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics is better than I could have imagined. Like Capcom’s other collections, each game looks and feels accurate to their original arcade counterparts. Best of all, a host of new modes help make an already attractive package even better. Whether you’re new to these games or want to relive the glory days like me, this is a collection worth owning!

Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection releases digitally on Nintendo Switch, PS4/PS5 and PC on September 12. A physical version drops on November 22. Those who pre-order the physical game will get an exclusive 32-page comic.