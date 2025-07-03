I swear by Johnnie-O golf apparel, and this rare sale means it's time to stock up on my favorites — up to 50% off

I love Johnnie-O. Ever since I discovered the brand, I've been obsessed with the polos and pants it offers. For comfort and style, it's impossible to beat the company's goodies.

But it's prohibitively expensive. I'm talking about $100 or more for a polo with even higher prices for pants and other items. Currently, Johnnie-O is hosting an end-of-season sale, offering 50% off all apparel items.

It's so rare for Johnnie-O to have sales, so when you have a chance to get some of the best golf apparel on the market at a discounted price, you want to jump on it quickly.

Best Johnnie-O deals

Johnnie-O Chenille Rope Performance hat: was $30 now $21 at johnnie-o.com If you're a big fan of Johnnie-O products like me, you might want to snag a hat to represent your favorite golf clothing brand on and off the course — especially with the UPF 50 sun blocking. I have a different Johnnie-O hat and I love it.