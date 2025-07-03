I swear by Johnnie-O golf apparel, and this rare sale means it's time to stock up on my favorites — up to 50% off
This is easily one of my favorite golf brands for clothing
I love Johnnie-O. Ever since I discovered the brand, I've been obsessed with the polos and pants it offers. For comfort and style, it's impossible to beat the company's goodies.
But it's prohibitively expensive. I'm talking about $100 or more for a polo with even higher prices for pants and other items. Currently, Johnnie-O is hosting an end-of-season sale, offering 50% off all apparel items.
It's so rare for Johnnie-O to have sales, so when you have a chance to get some of the best golf apparel on the market at a discounted price, you want to jump on it quickly.
Quick Links
- all Johnnie-O end of season sale products
- Chenille Rope Performance Hat: was $30 now $21
- Original 4-button Polo (Matthis Stripe): was $89 now $44
- Original 4-button Polo (Coastal Wash): was $98 now $49
- Performance Jersey Polo (Bronte): was $89 now $49
- Performance Mesh Polo (Daisy): was $110 now $55
- Featherweight Performance Polo(Warwick Stripe): was $110 now $55
- Nassau Cotton Blend Shorts: was $98 now $68
Best Johnnie-O deals
If you're a big fan of Johnnie-O products like me, you might want to snag a hat to represent your favorite golf clothing brand on and off the course — especially with the UPF 50 sun blocking. I have a different Johnnie-O hat and I love it.
Johnnie-O has recently brought back its cotton polos, and while they may not be the best choice for a hot summer day, they're incredibly comfortable. I have one, and I would recommend going up a size to ensure you have enough room.
This is the other version of the classic four-button polo from Johnnie-O, featuring a solid pattern instead of stripes. You'll still want to size up, but if you crave comfort, this is a great polo to grab.
This is one of Johnnie-O's performance polos, perfect for those hot summer rounds. It's made with 93% polyester and 7% spandex, which is a great blend. I wear my Johnnie-O performance polo whenever it comes out of the wash, as it's one of my favorite golf polos (and I have a lot of golf polos).
This shirt offers a different feel than the jersey one, while still being made with 93% Polyester and 7% Spandex. It's moisture-wicking and breathable for maximum on-course comfort. The daisy pattern offers a bit of visual interest without being over-the-top — a staple of Johnnie-O's apparel.
This polo is made from 88% Polyester and 12% Spandex, which makes it slightly lighter than other polos from the company. Johnnie-O says it's 30% lighter than the standard jersey, which is even better for keeping cool in the heat.
Johnnie-O makes my favorite pair of pants (specifically the Momentum Stretch Knit Performance Pant), but those aren't on sale. However, this lightweight pair of cotton-blend shorts is, and they're worth getting with a $30 discount. These are described as being "like a classic Bermuda-style short with lightweight fabric and a touch of stretch," so they're versatile.
