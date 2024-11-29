I run my 10Ks with the Asics Gel Nimbus 25 running shoes — and they just crashed to $109 for Black Friday

I like to run with a cushioned shoe. If you do too, the Asics Gel Nimbus 25 running shoe might be the next best running shoe for you.

Not only are they basically cloudlike to run in, but they're stable, flexible and breathable. Right now, you can slash 30% off at Amazon, saving you $51 on the Asics Gel Nimbus 25 shoe for just $109 during the Black Friday sales.

Premium running shoes come with a hefty price tag, which is why Black Friday is one of the best times to grab them for a discounted price.

When I head out on a run, there's no question that I tie on the Asics Gel Nimbus 25 running shoes. Given that the Asics Gel Nimbus 26 has since been released, it's unsurprising that the 25s are now slashed in price.

That said, you can shop the previous iteration and pick up the Asics Gel Nimbus 24 for just $89 at Amazon or upgrade to the Asics Gel Nimbus 26 for $119 during Black Friday.

If you want to play it down the middle, I've been running in the 25s for several years, and they reinvent the neutral running shoe. Plus, my fitness editor is an avid marathon runner and also loved them while testing for our Asics Gel Nimbus 25 review.

Given that the Nimbus 26 isn't remarkably different, it's worth grabbing a bargain deal on the older shoe. I've also tested the Gel Nimbus 24, and the upper on the 25 is more bootie-esque, cradling my ankles better.

Asics made a few key changes worth noting; there's an updated knit tongue for improved flexibility that extends around the ankle. The midsole is packed with a satisfying slice of even more FF Blast+ Eco cushioning using PureGel technology to create a lighter and softer cushion while absorbing shock.

Neutral and underpronated runners are safe with this shoe, but overpronaters may want to shop for other models. My editor also doesn't recommend this shoe for faster tempo training, stating they're "not snappy enough for faster runners." For longer, slower runs, I find them super fun and comfortable to run in.

(Image credit: Sam Hopes)

It's always risky waiting for prices to drop lower as the stock could clear, so I would snap up this deal while you can!