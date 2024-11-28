Amazon just launched its Black Friday Crocs deals — here’s the styles I’m shopping in the biggest Crocs sale of the year

Black Friday will be here in less than 24 hours! However, I wouldn’t recommend waiting a minute longer to shop these Black Friday Crocs deals. Amazon is holding its biggest Crocs sale of the year right now, and you need to act fast to get your your favorite styles before they sell out.

I have my eye on the Crocs Classic Glitter Clogs on sale from $24 at Amazon. This is a take on Crocs’ classic style with a touch of extra sparkle! I especially love this Crocs deal as it comes in cheaper than the Crocs Classic Clogs, which are on sale from $34 at Amazon. So you can spend less and get shinier footwear!

It’s important to note that Crocs prices vary based on size and color, so if you’re hunting for the best possible deal, look through all the color options available in your size. Check out the Crocs deals I’d buy below. In addition, I’m hunting for the best Black Friday Amazon deals live right now, so don’t miss out.

Best Crocs deals

Crocs Ralen Lined Clog: was $59 now from $19 @ Amazon

Stay cozy and comfortable with these lined Crocs. They have a Ralen lined interior to snuggle your feet. Like most Crocs, the exterior is made of lightweight Croslite foam and they have ventilation holes that can be used to add Jibbitz charms.

Crocs Baya Graphic Clogs: was $54 now from $19 @ Amazon

These Crocs come in a range of graphic prints that draw the eye. You can choose between hearts, pine trees, cherries, camo and more.

Crocs Dylan Mules Clogs: was $54 now from $19 @ Amazon

If Crocs' usual perforated design doesn't do it for you, try these Dylan Mules Clogs. They feature deep heel cups to hug your feet, and are available in four stylish colors that resemble real leather.

Crocs Platform Classic Slide: was $39 now from $22 @ Amazon

Available in various colors and graphics, these lightweight platform slides are made with iconic Crocs Comfort Technology for flexibility and 360-degree support. It's hard to say no to a pair of Crocs for this price.

Crocs Classic Glitter Clog: was $54 now from $24 @ Amazon

Add a touch of sparkle to your daily routine with the Crocs Classic Glitter Clogs. Lightweight and comfortable, these clogs are made with Croslite foam for Iconic Crocs Comfort and are easy to clean with just soap and water. Don't miss out on this dazzling deal!

Crocs Crocband Clog: was $54 now from $24 @ Amazon

The Crocs Crocband Clog is basic in style yet a shoe that's big on cushioning and practicality. The classic navy, white and red colorway blends in nice with a mix of outfits and there is plenty of space to jazz things up with some Crocs charms if you so wish!

Crocs Classic Rainbow Dye Clog: was $54 now from $27 @ Amazon

Spread some cheer with these bright Rainbow Dye Clogs. With a white inner contrasted against a vibrant rainbow print outer, these Crocs are some of the most fun footwear you'll find.

Crocs Baya Clogs: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

Score the Crocs Baya Clogs for $29 this Black Friday! Compared to Crocs' classic style, these have a lower back and a ribbed design across the top. The extra touch of style makes these an eye-catching addition to your wardrobe.

Crocs Classic Lined Clog: was $59 now from $29 @ Amazon

Experience warmth and comfort with the Crocs Classic Lined Clog, designed with a soft, fuzzy lining perfect for both indoor and outdoor wear. These clogs feature traditional heel straps for a secure fit, making them ideal for staying cozy while running errands or for relaxing at home.

Crocs Bistro Graphic Clogs: was $49 now from $29 @ Amazon

Crocs is proving that work shoes don't have to look boring. These slip resistant Crocs at Work clogs are designed for hospitality and healthcare workers, and are great to keep your feet comfortable even if you're standing all day. They come in a bunch of eye-catching prints, including Neon Tie Dye. There's also a white colorway, if you prefer a more subtle style.

Crocs Classic Clog: was $44 now from $34 @ Amazon

The Classic Crocs Clog is lightweight, offers Crocs' iconic comfort and has plenty of ventilation to keep your feet nice and breezy. They come in men's and women's sizes and boast a variety of colors to choose from.

Crocs Classic Printed Camo Clog: was $54 now from $37 @ Amazon

Do you want to blend in or stand out? These Crocs have you covered in both cases with a range of prints in different Camo patterns. My favorite is the chai/tan pattern because its green and beige tones are super easy on the eyes.

Crocs Classic Lined Platform Clogs: was $69 now from $38 @ Amazon

These Crocs combine a platform sole with a soft, fuzzy lining, making them both cozy and stylish. The lining will keep your feet warm during the colder months, making them a solid choice even if you choose to brave the great outdoors this winter.

Crocs Classic All Terrain Lined Clogs: was $64 now from $46 @ Amazon

Whether you're relaxing at home, out on the trail, or conquering dirt roads, these Crocs will be by your side. Plus, they have a fuzzy lining that will keep your feet warm and cozy!