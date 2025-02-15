I review gaming monitors for a living, and these are the 13 best Presidents' Day deals so far
Save big on gaming monitors from Acer, Alienware, LG, Samsung and more!
Got a new gaming monitor on your wishlist for 2025? Good news: Presidents' Day is Monday (February 17), and retailers around the country are running big gaming monitor sales to mark the occasion.
This is the first significant opportunity you'll have this year to save big on pricey gear like laptops and monitors, so if you're aiming to buy one of the best gaming monitors you can afford your money is going to go a bit farther this weekend.
I know because I've been covering this stuff for years, and right now I'm seeing some great gaming monitor deals across a range of budgets at major retailers like Amazon and Best Buy.
Together with my colleagues I've gathered the best Presidents' Day gaming monitor deals we've seen so far in this easy-to-peruse list to help you save some money this weekend. (For more deals, check out our ongoing Presidents' Day sales live blog).
It's hard to find a great gaming monitor under $100 most of the time, but not this weekend. Acer's 24-inch 1080p SB240Y gaming monitor likely won't blow you away, but it offers a 120Hz refresh rate and thin bezels for not much money.
If you need something faster this discounted 24-inch Acer Nitro 1080p monitor offers a 180Hz refresh rate along with HDR support, all for $100. And it supports AMD FreeSync to boot.
If you just need a simple monitor for 1080p gaming, this 27-incher from Viewedge should do you just fine. While image quality probably won't wow you, it does support HDR and offers a 180Hz refresh rate for fast-paced action.
This 27-inch LG UltraGear monitor sports a 1440p resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate along with HDR 10 support, so it's a great basic gaming monitor that's even more affordable right now. If you can afford a little more, the OLED version is also on sale and listed a little further down this page.
Save more than 50% on this 27-inch curved monitor with two HDMI ports and a DisplayPort input, as well as a huge 240Hz refresh rate. It also has a height adjustable stand that can swivel and tilt.
This 27-inch Samsung monitor is curved and has a 165Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support for additional color accuracy. It also FreeSync compatibility and boasts a 1ms response time.
The Alienware AW2524HF is a solid monitor if you're short on cash. You get a 25-inch 1080p screen with 360Hz refresh rate, 1m response time, and HDMI/DisplayPort connectivity. AMD FreeSync Premium support also means tear-free and stutter free gameplay.
Newegg is offering Gigabyte's 28-inch 4K 144Hz M28U gaming monitor for a sweet $250 discount, which is a tidy sum to save on this slick display. If you need a 4K display that's speedy enough for gaming, this gaming monitor (which supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro) is a solid choice.
If you want a lot of screen real estate for not much money, go with Walmart's in-house electronics brand Onn. This 49-inch (3840x1080) 144Hz curved display is on sale for under $500, which is a killer price for this much monitor. Just don't expect the best quality, as we've not had great experiences with cheaper Onn products.
This 27-inch QD-OLED curved gaming monitor from Alienware is a smaller version of one of the best curved monitors on the market, and at $200 off you're getting a great deal on this 1440p 360Hz display.
This Alienware OLED will look great in any setup. Thanks to its quantum dot technology, this display gets brighter than traditional OLED panels. With support for AMD FreeSync premium, impeccable screen uniformity and that stunning 2560 x 1440 display, this is simply an incredible gaming monitor.
Here's a good chance to save $300 on a new 32-inch 4K 240Hz OLED gaming monitor from LG. We've reviewed a few of LG's UltraGear monitors at this point and we're always impressed at the performance of these displays, and this monitor would be a great complement to a 4K gaming rig.
If you have a lot of room on your desk and money in your wallet, this is the gaming monitor for you. This Samsung G95SC QD-OLED display is a massive 49 inches wide with a 5K (5120x1440) resolution and an 1800R curve, so you'll feel immersed in the center of the action when you sit in front of it. My colleague Tony conducted our Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 review and loved it, so you can read about his experiences before you buy.
Alex Wawro is a lifelong tech and games enthusiast with more than a decade of experience covering both for outlets like Game Developer, Black Hat, and PC World magazine. A lifelong PC builder, he currently serves as a senior editor at Tom's Guide covering all things computing, from laptops and desktops to keyboards and mice.
