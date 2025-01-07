Alienware’s new Area-51 laptops have landed — here’s what you need to know

News
By
published

Alienware is resurrecting the classic Area-51 brand for its upcoming laptops and desktops

Alienware Area-51 18-inch laptop
(Image credit: Dell)

Alienware is resurrecting the company’s iconic Area-51 branding for its upcoming 16- and 18-inch gaming laptops. As announced during CES 2025, these laptops are all about delivering power and performance in an otherworldly design. The company claims that like the new Area-51 desktop, these laptops seek to offer a “preeminent gaming experience.”

Tom's Guide at CES

CES 2025

(Image credit: Future)

Follow our CES 2025 live blog for all the biggest tech and gadget news straight from Las Vegas. And be sure to follow Tom's Guide on TikTok for the coolest videos live from the show.

The Alienware laptops certainly look otherworldly, thanks to their new Liquid Teal finish on anodized aluminum. This finish gives them a dark iridescent sheen that shifts colors when light is absorbed. AlienFX lighting animations illuminate the translucent thermal shelf on the back, meant to imitate the motions of the Aurora Borealis.

The alien-like design doesn’t stop there. The clear Gorilla Glass window on the laptops’ underside lets you see the machines’ internal components, while the RGB fans cast an underglow through this clear window and up through the keyboard deck. There’s even an Aurora lighting effect that serves as a boot-up animation at startup.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Alienware Area-51 laptop specs
Row 0 - Cell 0 Alienware 16 Area-51Alienware 18 Area-51
PriceTBATBA
Display16 inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz 3ms18 inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 300Hz 3ms
CPUIntel Core Ultra 7 255HX | Intel Core Ultra 9 275HXIntel Core Ultra 7 255HX | Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX
GPUNvidia RTX 50 seriesNvidia RTX 50 series
RAM16GB | 32GB | 64GB16GB | 32GB | 64GB
Storage1TB - 12TB1TB - 12TB
Ports3x USB-A, 2x Thunderbolt 5/USB-C, 1x HDMI, 1x SD card slot, 1x headphone jack3x USB-A, 2x Thunderbolt 5/USB-C, 1x HDMI, 1x Ethernet, 1x SD card slot, 1x headphone jack
Dimensions14.3 x 11.4 x 0.8 inches16.1 x 12.6 x 1.2 inches
Weight7.6 pounds9.8 pounds

We won’t know how powerful these laptops are until we’ve tested them, but Alienware is promising some serious next-gen performance. Area-51 laptops have 280W of total package power (TPP) on Nvidia RTX 50-series laptop GPUs and up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX CPU. Alienware says the laptops’ thermal architecture enables them to move up to 37% more air through the system while being 15% quieter.

Area-51 are the first Alienware laptops to support Gen 5 Solid State Drives (SSDs). Alienware says that when combined with Microsoft DirectStorage technology, the GPU can directly access SSDs to help make games run faster. You’ll be able to upgrade up to 12TB of SSD storage, which is more than enough to store all of your favorite games, apps, videos, and more.

The Area 51 Alienware laptops will be available in the first quarter of 2025 with select configurations. Expect additional configurations to arrive later, including the entry configurations. Alienware didn't specify the exact cost of the 16- and 18-inch laptops, but expect them to range between $1,999 and $3,199. Higher-end models will arrive first with lower-cost versions arriving later.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Gaming Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 20 deals
Filters
Arrow
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
1
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
Amazon
View
Alienware x14 R2 Gaming Laptop
2
Alienware x14 R2 Gaming Laptop
Dell
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
3
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
Best Buy
View
MSI Cyborg 15
(15.6-inch 1TB)
Our Review
4
MSI Cyborg Gaming Laptop -...
Walmart
$1,099
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
5
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
Best Buy
View
MSI Cyborg 15
(15.6-inch)
Our Review
6
MSI 15.6" Cyborg 15 Gaming...
BHPhoto
View
MSI Cyborg 15
(15.6-inch 512GB)
Our Review
7
MSI Cyborg 15 15.6” 144Hz FHD...
Amazon
$999.99
View
Alienware x14 R2 Gaming Laptop
(14-inch 1TB)
8
Alienware x14 R2 Gaming...
Amazon
View
Low Stock
MSI Cyborg 15
(15.6-inch 1TB)
Our Review
9
MSI Cyborg 15 AI A1VFK-099US...
Walmart
View
Alienware x14 R2 Gaming Laptop
(14-inch 2TB)
10
Restored Dell Alienware X14...
Walmart
$11,548.84
View
Load more deals
See more Gaming News
Tony Polanco
Tony Polanco
Senior Computing Writer

Tony is a computing writer at Tom’s Guide covering laptops, tablets, Windows, and iOS. During his off-hours, Tony enjoys reading comic books, playing video games, reading speculative fiction novels, and spending too much time on X/Twitter. His non-nerdy pursuits involve attending Hard Rock/Heavy Metal concerts and going to NYC bars with friends and colleagues. His work has appeared in publications such as Laptop Mag, PC Mag, and various independent gaming sites.