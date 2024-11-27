I gave this gaming headset 5 stars because it sounds so good — and it just dropped to its lowest ever price for Black Friday

I'm an avid gamer and I can often be found sinking hours into the likes of Baldur's Gate 3 or Ghost of Tsushima on my PS5 Slim, and you know what makes that experience even better? Having the proper headset that creates an immersive soundscape. There's no better time to grab one of the best gaming headsets than during Black Friday sales — and I've found a killer deal on my beloved SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5.

It isn't very often that we give a reviewed peripheral the Big Score, but the Arctis Nova 5 is as close to perfection as you'll get so it warranted nothing less. Even at its retail price of $129, this set of cans is very easy to recommend, but at the moment the Steel Series Arctis Nova 5 is $99 at Amazon — so why waste time? Grab this deal with both hands and run because once it's gone, we don't know when we'll see it again.

Lowest ever price SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5: was $129 now $99 The Arctis Nova 5 is one of the finest gaming headsets, and it's the highest-scoring headset we've reviewed. Compatible with PS5, Nintendo Switch, PC, Android, iOS and Meta Quest, its quick-switch 2.4GHz dongle and Bluetooth 5.3 enable you to effortlessly swap between devices. The sound quality is incredible, and the 360° spatial audio makes your gaming experiences even more immersive.

In my SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 review, I sang its praises which ultimately earned it the coveted Editor's Choice award. This headset will revolutionize your gaming experience, thanks to the user-friendly app which lets you choose from 100 game-tailored presets. This means that you can select just the right EQ for first-person shooters, RPGs, and sports games. For example, the Baldur's Gate 3 preset adds more life to the game by making background conversations feel livelier. Combat feels more immersive too as you can hear each individual crackle if you're engulfed in flames, and you can even hear the bowstring and tell precisely when an arrow has left it.

The Arctis Nova 5 is mighty comfortable too. It's sleek, lightweight and is fitted with memory foam earcups and an adjustable elastic headband so the headset never weighs you down. Its appeal is further boosted by reliable wireless connectivity thanks to Bluetooth 5.3 and a 2.4GHz dongle, and truly stellar battery life that can last up to 60 hours. The 23% discount applies to both the Xbox and PS5 variants. If the Arctis Nova 5 was an athlete, it would be peak-era Lionel Messi running circles around Real Madrid's defense when he was at FC Barcelona.

Tune into our Black Friday deals live blog for discounts on all kinds of tech, like instant cameras and board games, and even TVs and consoles.