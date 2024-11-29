Hurry! Ninja's epic Black Friday deal knocks 20% off

From my everyday coffee maker to my air fryer oven, I'm a huge Ninja appliance fan, so here's a Black Friday deal I can truly get behind.

For a limited time, you can save 20% off all Ninja purchases of $450 or more via coupon code "TG20". Ninja makes some of the best kitchen appliances we've tested and the only requirement for this deal is to pad your order to $450 or more. It's one of the best Ninja promo codes I've seen this month.

Ninja sale: 20% off orders of $450+ @ Ninja

Black Friday is here and Ninja is celebrating by knocking 20% off any purchase when you spend $450 or more. Just make sure to use coupon code "TG20" at checkout to get this offer.

Whether your shopping for the best coffee maker or the best air fryers for your kitchen, Ninja makes some of our favorite appliances. Compact and stylish, they're built to last offering peak performance well past their purchase date.

For example, I've been using the Ninja CE251 Coffee Machine for over a year and it's still working like new. This no-fuss, 12-cup coffee brewer features a removable 60-ounce water reservoir and adjustable warming plate that can keep your coffee hot for up to 4 hours.

The coupon can also be used on appliances such as the Ninja Thirsti, SLUSHi, and even the excellent Ninja Creami, which we said makes delicious homemade ice cream. Just remember to pad your order to $450 or more and apply coupon code "TG20" at checkout to score this discount.