Hurry! My favorite ever Asics Gel Nimbus 24 running shoes just are 44% off for Prime Day right now

I swear by Asics sneakers as some of the best running shoes you can wear, especially for longer runs and easy miles. Not only are they cloudlike to run in, but they also feel stable, flexible and breathable.

I ran a 10K wearing the Asics Gel-Nimbus 24, and right now you can get the Asics Gel-Nimbus 24 running shoe for just $89 at Amazon, which is 44% off during Prime Day!

Save 44% on the popular Asics Gel-Nimbus 24 running shoes in men's and women's sizes. There are plenty of size and color options available, and while this deal is for men, you can find women's deals here.

Prime Day is a great time to pick up deals on sneakers and apparel that would otherwise cost us a fortune. Let's face it, running shoes don't come cheap.

While I typically pick out the best cross training shoes for hybrid workouts, I save my trusty Asics Gel Nimbus running shoes for when I head out on a run. I also love the Asics Gel Nimbus 25, but the 24 feels more lightweight and stable for my feet.

But let's talk tech. The engineered mesh upper and Lite rubber sole offer flexibility and durability, and despite having worn them outdoors for several years, they look like they've barely been worn (they have, I assure you).

Asics also uses Trusstic system technology, which is used in the middle part of the sole and reduces the weight of the sole unit without damaging the structural integrity of the shoe.

The PureGEL technology cushioning is ideal for shock absorption and giving you a little bounce, and I'm yet to experience any chafing or sore points after particularly long runs. My only warning would be if you have high arches or flat feet, as you might need a more specialist shoe that caters to this.

This is one of the lowest prices I've seen the Asics Gel Nimbus 24 hit, so I would snap it up while you can and while stocks last.