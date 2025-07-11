Last chance! We review running shoes for a living, and our favorite Asics sneakers just crashed in price during Prime Day sales

Prime Day ends tonight, but there's still just enough time to steal some incredible deals on our top-rated pairs of Asics sneakers. You'll need to move fast, though.
Despite how many shoes we get the privilege of testing at Tom's Guide, it's safe to say we all have our firm favorites, and some Asics running shoes remain top of the pile.
Right now, some of our top picks are still on sale, and you can pick them up for much less while stocks last. For example, the Asics Novablast 4 is my colleague's pick, and it's on sale for $99 on Amazon with this Prime Day discount.
That's the lowest price they've been in over a month! Refresh your wardrobe and save your hard earned cash with our recommendations below.
Quick list
- Shop the entire Asics sale @ Amazon
- Asics Gel-Kayano 31: was $164 now $124 @ Amazon
- Asics Gel-Nimbus 26: was $160 now $109 @ Amazon
- Asics Gel-Nimbus 25: was $160 now $94 @ Amazon
- Asics Novablast 4: was $140 now $99 @ Amazon
- Asics Gel-Cumulus 26: was $140 now $98 @ Amazon
- Asics Gel-Pulse 16: was $100 now $89 @ Amazon
- Asics Gel-Venture 10: was $80 now $59 @ Amazon
Prime Day Asics deals
The Novablast 4 is on sale! Cycle through the different options to find the best deal in your size. My colleague runs marathons pretty much for a living, and it's one of her favorite pairs of Asics shoes.
The men's Asics Novablast 4 is also discounted to $99 right now.
The Gel Venture 10 is a waterproof trail running shoe that comes in 11 different color options and is Amazon's #1 bestseller. We price-checked against Asics, and although they are running a sale, this is the lowest price available.
Although a fairly modest discount, this shoe is currently at its lowest price in 30 days. It's regarded as a comfy and versatile sneaker that suits neutral runners in particular.
We're huge fans of the Gel Kayano 31 at TG. A generous slice of cushioning in the midsole and rearfoot PureGEL technology for a softer, bouncier ride. What's not to love?
The Gel Cumulus 26 isn't the latest in the Gel Cumulus range, thanks to the Gel Cumulus 27, but this is a handsome deal to snap up if you don't care about having the latest shoe. It also saves you a lot of money, given that we only rated the 27 with 3 stars, and this one is far more worth the money.
I personally love and still run in the Gel Nimbus range, and a 31% saving on the Gel Nimbus 26 is an absolute steal. Plenty of lightweight cushioning and a breathable upper make this the perfect shoe for longer miles, in my opinion.
Not fussed about the 26? I've had this running shoe for a few years, and I still trot out the 10Ks in them. They're so breathable and comfortable, and I feel like I'm basically running on teeny tiny puffy clouds. Plus, I quite like the slightly garish bold color pops.
