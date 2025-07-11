Last chance! We review running shoes for a living, and our favorite Asics sneakers just crashed in price during Prime Day sales

Prime Day ends tonight, but there's still just enough time to steal some incredible deals on our top-rated pairs of Asics sneakers. You'll need to move fast, though.

Despite how many shoes we get the privilege of testing at Tom's Guide, it's safe to say we all have our firm favorites, and some Asics running shoes remain top of the pile.

Right now, some of our top picks are still on sale, and you can pick them up for much less while stocks last. For example, the Asics Novablast 4 is my colleague's pick, and it's on sale for $99 on Amazon with this Prime Day discount.

That's the lowest price they've been in over a month! Refresh your wardrobe and save your hard earned cash with our recommendations below.

Prime Day Asics deals

Save 29% Asics Women's Novablast 4 : was $140 now $99 at Amazon The Novablast 4 is on sale! Cycle through the different options to find the best deal in your size. My colleague runs marathons pretty much for a living, and it's one of her favorite pairs of Asics shoes.

Save 30% Asics Men's Gel-Cumulus 26: was $140 now $98 at Amazon The Gel Cumulus 26 isn't the latest in the Gel Cumulus range, thanks to the Gel Cumulus 27, but this is a handsome deal to snap up if you don't care about having the latest shoe. It also saves you a lot of money, given that we only rated the 27 with 3 stars, and this one is far more worth the money.

Save 32% Asics Men's Gel-Nimbus 26: was $160 now $109 at Amazon I personally love and still run in the Gel Nimbus range, and a 31% saving on the Gel Nimbus 26 is an absolute steal. Plenty of lightweight cushioning and a breathable upper make this the perfect shoe for longer miles, in my opinion.

Save 41% Asics Women's Gel Nimbus-25: was $160 now $94 at Amazon Not fussed about the 26? I've had this running shoe for a few years, and I still trot out the 10Ks in them. They're so breathable and comfortable, and I feel like I'm basically running on teeny tiny puffy clouds. Plus, I quite like the slightly garish bold color pops.

We're running our Amazon Prime Day live blog until the end of the sale, so be sure to check that out for last minute savings.