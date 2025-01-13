Huge Walmart sale on Crocs, Dyson, PS5 and more — 11 deals I'd shop now from $9

Score top deals on TVs, Crocs shoes, Nintendo Switch games, Dyson vacuums and more at Walmart now

Walmart sign with Tom&#039;s Guide Price Drop badge
The holidays may be in the rearview, but January is typically a great time to score discounts on a wide range of products. That's because retailers will try to shift any stock they failed to sell over Christmas with some attractive price cuts.

Walmart is no different and is currently running a ton of discounts. For example, there's a huge sale on Crocs starting from just $15 or Lego sets from just $9. If you want something a little more specific, I noticed the excellent Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones are down to $297, saving you $66 on a great pair of cans. If you're more of a gamer, then the PS5 Disc Edition is currently down to $424, a saving of $75.

Check out nine of my favorite Walmart deals below and don't forget to check out our Walmart promo codes guide for even more ways to save.

Lego sale: deals from $9 @ Walmart

Let your child's imagination run wild with a new Lego playset. Walmart has various models on sale from $9. The sale includes Lego Star Wars, Lego Harry Potter, Lego Super Mario, and more. Lego sales are common this time of year, but Walmart's sale stands out for having the widest range of sets on sale.

Ninja appliances: deals from $14 @ Walmart

Right now Walmart is knocking up to 40% off select Ninja kitchen appliances. The sale includes air fryers, ice cream makers, coffee machines, blenders, and more. After discount, prices start from $14. For instance, you can get the Ninja 12-Cup CE250 Coffee Machine for $59 (pictured, was $74).

Switch games sale: deals from $13 @ Walmart

Walmart is offering big discounts on Switch games. As part of this week's sale, you can find popular titles on sale from $14. The sale includes Super Mario RPG, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, FC24, and more.

Crocs sale: Crocs from $15 @ Walmart

We're huge Crocs fans at Tom's Guide and right now Walmart is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs. The sale includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals, and more. It's one of the biggest Crocs sales I've seen at Walmart all year.

Keurig K-Express Essentials Matte Black Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Express Essentials Matte Black Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: was $59 now $49 at Walmart

The Keurig K-Express is your top choice if you're looking for a low-cost single-serve coffee maker, or a pop of color in your kitchen, as it's available in 6 colorways at Walmart. At just 6.5 inches wide, it's also compact and is ideal for small spaces. You can also brew one cup after another, without waiting for the water to reheat, which sits within the 36oz reserve.

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe: was $59 now $48 at Walmart

Originally released on the Wii U, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe is a 2D side-scrolling adventure for the whole family. It packs the entire original base game and even includes the New Super Luigi U expansion pack. This must-play Mario title has dropped in price by $11.

Ninja Blast Portable Blender
Ninja Blast Portable Blender: was $59 now $44 at Walmart

This Ninja portable bender allows you to make perfectly smooth drinks anywhere you go. This is an especially great deal for athletes because you can make up to 18 ounces of shakes and smoothies on the go. It features an easy-open sip lid that lets you blend and drink in the same vessel.
Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones: was $399 now $297 at Walmart

The XM5 are Sony's premium noise-cancelling headphones and our pick for the best headphones on the market. The large, over-ear cushions are incredibly comfortable and the active noise cancellation is excellent. Plus, despite ANC being a drain on battery life, these amazing headphones still give you up to 30 hours with ANC enabled. You can push that up to 40 hours of battery life with ANC turned off.
Onn 65" 4K Roku TV
Onn 65" 4K Roku TV: was $348 now $298 at Walmart

This 65-inch display has every app you could possibly want as well as plenty of ports for games consoles and more. If you're not familiar with Onn, it's Walmart's in-house electronics brand. We like this TV because it uses the Roku platform as its OS and it's a great pick for shoppers on an extra tight budget.

Sony PlayStation 5 Disc Edition - Fortnite Cobalt Star Bundle
Sony PlayStation 5 Disc Edition - Fortnite Cobalt Star Bundle: was $499 now $424 at Walmart

This PS5 Disc model includes the full PS5 console experience including the disc drive for physical copies and 1TB of storage space for digital downloads. This pack includes Fortnite freebies such as an Outfit, Back Bling, Pickaxe, Wrap, Drum Instrument, Boost, Wheels, Trail and 1,000 V-Bucks.

LG 55" B3 4K OLED TV
LG 55" B3 4K OLED TV: was $1,199 now $798 at Walmart

Best value! The LG B3 is a mid-tier OLED TV featuring over 8.3 million self-lit pixels for rich contrast and vibrant colors. For gamers, this TV has a 120Hz refresh rate, Game Optimizer features and HDMI 2.1 support. Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG and Dolby Atmos support is also included. In our LG B3 OLED review, we said the Editor's Choice TV is an amazing value and stands up astonishingly well against other mid-tier OLEDs. Just note that the newer LG B4 OLED is now available.

Asus Vivobook S 14 Copilot+ PC
Asus Vivobook S 14 Copilot+ PC: was $1,199 now $999 at Walmart

This is Asus' flagship Copilot+ PC, which is a fancy way of saying it's built strong so you can take advantage of AI features. It also packs a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 OLED display, Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

Apple MacBook Air (M1/256GB)
Apple MacBook Air (M1/256GB): was $699 now $649 at Walmart

It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance and value. The M1 CPU never stuttered in our tests and also helped it reach over 14 hours of battery life. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we said it offers amazing endurance and very good speed.

Roku 75" Pro Series Mini-LED TV
Roku 75" Pro Series Mini-LED TV: was $1,298 now $998 at Walmart

One of the best Roku TV on shelves has to be the Pro Series Mini-LED. This TV is a fantastic choice for those wanting excellent performance and simplicity. It delivers vibrant visuals, enhanced brightness and Roku's intuitive platform. Offering a premium experience at a lower cost, it’s definitely a deal worth grabbing.

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum
Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum: was $469 now $349 at Walmart

Dyson’s V8 is a solid cordless vacuum that offers a good balance of cleaning power and battery life. It sports a lightweight design, up to 40 minutes of battery life on a full charge, and two cleaning modes and accessories to give all the floors in your home the care they deserve. And with a moveable head on the main cleaning tool, it makes cleaning a breeze.

