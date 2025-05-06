Huge Shark Mother’s Day sale on Amazon — save up to 50% on hair tools, robot vacuums and more

Mother's Day is this Sunday, May 11 — and if you're in need of a worthy gift for Mom, Shark is here to help. Right now, the household appliance brand is hosting a huge sale on Amazon with up to 50% off best-selling vacuums, hair tools, air purifiers and more.

Not only are Shark's devices powerful, dependable and affordable — they will also make Mom's life a whole lot easier. For instance, the Shark PowerDetect Vacuum and Mop Combo is now $44% off — and it was named our overall best robot vacuum. If your mom is due for a little pampering, I recommend the Shark LED Face Mask + SmoothStyle Heated Comb Bundle for just $399.

To help you navigate the sale, I've handpicked 9 Shark device deals that your mom will love. To shop more gift ideas for Mom, check out my guide to the best Mother's Day deals.

Best Shark Mother's Day Deals

Shark Steam Pocket Mop Hard Floor Cleaner: was $89 now $69 at Amazon With the Shark Steam Pocket Mop, mopping might just be your new favorite household chore. Designed for sealed hard floors like hardwood, marble, tile, stone, laminate and vinyl, the mop transforms water into super-heated steam in seconds to remove dirt, grime, and hard-to-clean messes. This will help you remove up to 99% of household bacteria — without the harsh chemicals.

Shark Cordless Hand Vac: was $129 now $89 at Amazon I actually own this powerful, high speed hand vac and can confirm that it is a total game changer. It’s ultra lightweight at just 1.4 lbs, yet boasts powerful suction for quick pick-ups around my home. It also has a tapered nozzle to reach tight spots, two accessories for tackling pet hair and upholstery and a charging dock for fast recharging. I definitely recommend this deal for those who want something compact and super convenient.

Shark Rocket Deluxe Pro: was $199 now $169 at Amazon This ultra lightweight stick vacuum easily converts to a hand vacuum, allowing you to easily clean your home from floor to ceiling. It includes specialized tools to pick up pet hair and debris and an extra large capacity dust cup. It even features powerful lights on the handheld vacuum and nozzle to help reveal hidden messes around your home.

Shark Clean Sense Air Purifier MAX: was $329 now $199 at Amazon Mom deserves clean air! Help her get rid of the tiniest of unwanted particles and air contaminants with the Shark Clean Sense Air Purifier MAX. Its anti-allergen HEPA filter is designed to tackle everything form smog and toxins to dust and dander, giving you healthier, purified indoor air quality.

Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System: was $299 now $239 at Amazon This styling system replicates salon-quality results at home. The curling attachments create long-lasting waves and curls, while the brush attachments smooth and add volume effectively. It switches easily between drying and styling modes, and the long cord allows plenty of styling room. With $60 off, it's a solid price for a complete styling system.

Shark Clean & Empty Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was $399 now $279 at Amazon Voted the best cordless in our best vacuum cleaners guide, this Shark model is a powerful vacuum with HEPA filter. It also claims to be 30% lighter than other models, with handy swivel steering to get into awkward spots. Its DuoClean Powerfins and self-cleaning brush roll can quickly deep clean carpets and hardwood floors with ease. And if you don’t want to get your hands dirty, it comes with a self-emptying and charging base.

Shark LED Face Mask + SmoothStyle Heated Comb: was $449 now $399 at Amazon This is the perfect Mother's Day bundle! Give Mom the gift of beauty with this Shark CryoGlow LED Mask that refreshes skin with MedSpa-inspired under-eye cooling and LED treatments. It's bundled with the Shark SmoothStyle hair tool, which perfects all hair types with smooth, voluminous, frizz-free styles — no heat damage. Mom is sure to love getting pampered with these luxurious tools.