Hurry! Shark's vacuum mop puts Dyson square in its sights — and it's under $50 at Walmart right now

Shark's family of vacuum cleaners are some our favorites, but one of the brand's latest cleaning gadgets is a hybrid one.

The VacMop VM200 combines the cleaning power of a vacuum with the absorbency of a mop, and is designed to clean hard floors. What’s more, the VacMop 2-in-1 gadget is both lightweight and cordless.

We think Dyson needs to watch out, as Shark’s latest launch is a clear rival to the Wash G1, but there’s one big difference that stands out. The cost.

The Shark VacMop 2-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Mop with Targeted Spray is available at Walmart for just $49 — slashing the price down from $99. It's a stark contrast to the Dyson WashG1 that’s currently $695 at Amazon. I know where I’ll be putting my money!

Shark VacMop VM200: was $99 now $49 at Walmart Shark's lightweight VacMop is designed to clean up spills and debris on hardfloors. With a disposable cleaning pad it can tackle wet and dry spills, with a targeted spray. The vacuum sucks in dirt and dedrib to be locked away in the detachable pad. The VacMop comes with two cleaning pads and a 12oz bottle of multi-surface cleaner.

Just like its price, the VacMop is super lightweight, weighing in at 3.3lbs (1.5kg). The cordless cleaning machine is designed to pick up and go without having to move around a hefty appliance to clear up dry messes and wet spills.

It also features a handy targeted spray, so you can blitz through stuck-on spills and stains with an extra zap of cleaning power.

(Image credit: Shark)

The cleaning system utilizes a disposable pad that simultaneously vacuums and mops, absorbing spills and capturing dirt. Shark also claims “it’s engineered to pick up dry mess that other pads push around, effectively locking away debris.” We’ll let you know how it performs once we’ve tested it.

What’s more, the no-touch, disposable cleaning pads mean you don’t need to deal with a stinky mop head that leaves an unpleasant odor throughout your home. Simply, dispose of the cleaning pads hygienically at the touch of a button.

Shark vs Dyson: How does it compare to the Dyson Wash G1?

(Image credit: Future)

Dyson launched the Wash G1 in September 2024, and Millie Fender, Managing Editor, Homes, put it through its paces. It’s also designed to remove both wet and dry debris, but unlike the Shark, it features two separate water tanks, allowing for the separation of clean and dirty water. It also features a debris tray for easy disposal of dry debris.

Unless you have hard flooring throughout your home, you’ll be unable to manage with just the Dyson Wash G1 alone, which will mean investing in one of the best vacuums.

That cost may prove too much to overcome while the Shark VacMop is available at a fraction of the price.