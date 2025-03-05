Huge REI apparel sale from $11 — save up to 50% on Arc'teryx, The North Face and more

Deals
By
published

Stock up on epic outdoor apparel deals from $11

REI deals
(Image credit: REI)
Jump to:

As we slowly shift from winter into spring, many find themselves a bit confused when it comes to their daily wardrobe — especially those who have some outdoor adventures on the agenda. Fortunately, REI can be your one-stop shop for outdoor apparel regardless of the weather.

The retailer is currently hosting an epic sale with up to 50% off everything from base layers and hiking essentials to parkas and rain pants. Some of our favorite brands — including The North Face, Patagonia and Arc'teryx — are seeing the deepest discounts.

With apparel and accessory deals starting at just $11, you won't have any trouble finding everything you need for your upcoming excursions as we close out winter and head into spring. Keep scrolling to check out my 27 favorite items from REI's sale.

Quick Links

REI Accessory Deals

Outdoor Research Echo Ubertube
Outdoor Research Echo Ubertube: was $20 now $11 at REI.com

Protect your neck, face and head from both the wind and the sun's harmful rays with this lightweight, super-breathable, and versatile neck gaiter. It provides UPF 15+ sun protection and is also sweating-wicking and quick drying.

View Deal
Dakine Summit Socks (Women's)
Dakine Summit Socks (Women's): was $29 now $14 at REI.com

Whether you're wearing hiking boots or ski boots, these socks are made from a light, breathable and wicking wool blend that will keep you warm. The socks feature compression zones in the insteps, ankles and upper cuffs for a lasting fit and all day comfort.

View Deal
REI Co-op Trail 2 Waist Pack
REI Co-op Trail 2 Waist Pack: was $29 now $14 at REI.com

Keep key essentials close at hand with the REI Co-op Trail 2 Waist Pack. It features two liters of storage with one main zippered compartment, a smaller front zippered compartment and a secret stash pocket around the back. Constructed of ripstop nylon, the exterior is treated with a Durable Water Repellent (DWR) to ensure all your valuables stay dry.

View Deal
REI Merino Wool Hiking Crew Socks
REI Merino Wool Hiking Crew Socks: was $21 now $16 at REI.com

With naturally breathable fabric that's both sweat-wicking and quick-drying, these crew socks are an idea pick for hikers. That said, with soft Merino wool fabric, it's a great pair of socks for simply lounging around on your couch.

View Deal
The North Face Horizon Breeze Brimmer Hat
The North Face Horizon Breeze Brimmer Hat: was $44 now $21 at REI.com

Being sunburnt is never cool, but you know what is? This North Face brimmer hat. It features a sweat-wicking interior, an adjustable shock cord chin strap and UPF 40 sun protection.

View Deal
Hydro Flask All Around Travel Tumbler
Hydro Flask All Around Travel Tumbler: was $39 now $27 at REI.com

Who knew sipping your favorite beverage could be so trendy? This colorful stainless steel tumbler is double-walled and vacuum-sealed, providing 40 ounces of beverage warming or chilling capacity. It also comes with a Press-In straw lid for easy sipping. Plus, the whole thing is dishwasher-safe.

View Deal
Arc'teryx Word Toque
Arc'teryx Word Toque: was $50 now $39 at REI.com

Keep warm with this beanie that's crafted from soft, warm, 100% recycled polyester — making it the perfect hat for winter weather activities. The one size fits all hat also features the embroidered Arc'teryx word logo on the band.

View Deal

REI Men's Apparel Deals

Cotopaxi Sombra Long-Sleeve Sun Shirt (Men's)
Cotopaxi Sombra Long-Sleeve Sun Shirt (Men's): was $65 now $31 at REI.com

Whether you're trekking through the mountains or paddling on the river, keeping your skin protected from the skin is a must. That's why this long sleeve with UPF 50+ protection will be your new sunny adventure staple.

View Deal
Patagonia Multi Trails Shorts 8" (Men's)
Patagonia Multi Trails Shorts 8" (Men's): was $79 now $46 at REI.com

Whatever adventure awaits you, these Patagonia shorts are up for the task. They're breathable, moisture-wicking and feature an adjustable drawstring on the waist for comfort. Available in several other colors and patterns, you'll want to wear the 8-inch shorts for every work out.

View Deal
The North Face Willow Stretch Jacket (Men's)
The North Face Willow Stretch Jacket (Men's): was $110 now $77 at REI.com

The Willow Stretch Jacket is a practical jacket that moves with you. The stretchy material handles light rain and wind, making it useful for unpredictable weather. Easy to layer or tie around your waist when the sun comes out — the kind of jacket that's great for everyday use.

View Deal
Marmot PreCip Eco Rain Jacket (Men's)
Marmot PreCip Eco Rain Jacket (Men's): was $120 now $89 at REI.com

Environmentally conscious, high-performing, and lightweight, this rain jacket is a total winner! The water-repellant jacket has a dry touch finish and stuffs into its own pocket, making it packable and easy to tote along on all your daily adventures.

View Deal
Patagonia Classic Retro-X Vest (Men's)
Patagonia Classic Retro-X Vest (Men's): was $159 now $95 at REI.com

Not feeling the sleeves? Not to worry. This versatile vest offers warm fleece bonded to a windproof mesh back. It's sure to keep your core warm in cool and windy conditions.

View Deal
Arc'teryx Incendo Pants (Men's)
Arc'teryx Incendo Pants (Men's): was $140 now $113 at REI.com

If you have some hikes or excursions on your agenda, these pants will be your go to. Their breathable, 4-way stretch nylon fabric was built for movement and their durable, air permeable and water repellent properties will keep you protected from the elements.

View Deal
Columbia Arctic Crest Hooded Down Jacket
Columbia Arctic Crest Hooded Down Jacket: was $280 now $139 at REI.com

This Columbia insulated jacket is filled with 700-fill-power goose down insulation and has Omni-Heat and Omni-Shield technology, which is Columbia's way of saying it'll keep you warm and keep you dry, even in freezing and wet weather. It's available in most sizes in both blue and black, so you can take your pick.

View Deal
Arc'teryx Gamma Pants (Men's)
Arc'teryx Gamma Pants (Men's): was $200 now $160 at REI.com

These Arc'teryx pants are designed for hikers, climbers and backpackers, but really they're great for anybody who's on the move. They're stretchy, comfortable and offer wind protection too.

View Deal
Arc'teryx Cerium Down Jacket (Men's)
Arc'teryx Cerium Down Jacket (Men's): was $380 now $266 at REI.com

This lightweight, breathable and packable jacket is a great layer to throw on for your next outdoor adventures thanks to its wind- and moisture-resistant outer face fabric. It features synthetic insulation in areas where moisture may build up and goose down in areas that need maximum warmth.

View Deal

REI Women's Apparel Deals

tasc Performance Elevation Merino Base Layer (Women’s)
tasc Performance Elevation Merino Base Layer (Women’s): was $79 now $54 at REI.com

If you have plans to go skiing or hiking in the snow this winter, pick up these base layer bottoms at 30% off. Equipped with a unique fabric blend of polyester, merino wool and viscose from bamboo, these bottoms are able to wick away moisture and keep you warm. Shop these base layer bottoms for men at $54, too.

View Deal
tasc Performance Elevation Merino T-Shirt (Women’s)
tasc Performance Elevation Merino T-Shirt (Women’s): was $79 now $54 at REI.com

This shirt’s 3-fabric blend consists of viscose from bamboo, polyester and merino wool, and it’s designed to be both comfortable and functional. The fabric blend has anti-odor properties, and more importantly, it’ll help wick away moisture to keep you dry and warm. Shop this shirt for men at the same sale price.

View Deal
The North Face DotKnit Thermal ¼-Zip (Women's)
The North Face DotKnit Thermal ¼-Zip (Women's): was $90 now $67 at REI.com

If you're a runner, you need this ¼-zip for the colder months. Not only does it help regulate body temperature with its innovative insulating fabric, it also actively moves moisture away from the body. You can snag this deal in five different colors right now.

View Deal
Patagonia Houdini Stash Half-Zip Jacket (Women's)
Patagonia Houdini Stash Half-Zip Jacket (Women's): was $139 now $82 at REI.com

Retro-fabulous, this ultra-lightweight and packable women's wind/rain shell is an impressive 40% off in three colorful styles. It's a great jacket to have on hand no matter what the season.

View Deal
Patagonia Synchilla Fleece Jacket (Women's)
Patagonia Synchilla Fleece Jacket (Women's): was $149 now $103 at REI.com

A cozy fleece is like the adult version of a security blanket. And few make them as comfortable and stylish as Patagonia. Double-sided for extra softness, the Patagonia Synchilla Jacket features two zippered hand warmer pockets, a zippered chest pocket and an elastic hem and cuffs to keep the cold out.

View Deal
Patagonia Transitional Trench Jacket (Women's)
Patagonia Transitional Trench Jacket (Women's): was $249 now $123 at REI.com

This hooded trench coat will quickly become a staple in your closet. Perfect to wear all year round, the coat features a durable water-repellant coating that will protect you from the elements. It's also made from a blend of organic cotton and recycled nylon, so it's a sustainable choice.

View Deal
Patagonia Re-Tool Hybrid Pullover (Women's)
Patagonia Re-Tool Hybrid Pullover (Women's): was $269 now $179 at REI.com

This women's hybrid fleece and insulated pullover from Patagonia is bound to keep you warm on chilly days and evenings. The fleece top provides wicking warmth, whereas the insulated Nano Puff-inspired lower offers extra weather resistance with water-repellent fabric and heat-retaining PrimaLoft insulation.

View Deal
Arc'teryx Norvan Insulated Hoody (Women's)
Arc'teryx Norvan Insulated Hoody (Women's): was $300 now $239 at REI.com

This trail running jacket is one of the best of the best. It's super lightweight, protects you from wind and rain, and can be packed down into a tiny pouch that'll fit in your pack or pocket when you're not using it.

View Deal
Arc'teryx Beta AR Rain Pants (Women's)
Arc'teryx Beta AR Rain Pants (Women's): was $500 now $249 at REI.com

Although these are called rain pants, they're actually suitable for all types of weather, including snow. The waterproof, windproof and breathable pants are the perfect hiking companion whether you're in the meadows or the mountains.

View Deal
Helly Hansen Bellissimo Insulated Jacket (Women's)
Helly Hansen Bellissimo Insulated Jacket (Women's): was $450 now $299 at REI.com

The women's Helly Hansen Bellisimo insulated jacket is a warm and water-repellent coat that looks sharp on the slopes. It has plenty of pockets to hold your belongings or keep your hands warm. It features an adjustable, helmet-compatible hood.

View Deal
Arc'teryx Cerium Insulated Hoody (Women's)
Arc'teryx Cerium Insulated Hoody (Women's): was $400 now $320 at REI.com

The Cerium Hoody is the perfect mid-layer if you live in seriously cold climates. It's lightweight and packable if you are heading out on a climb, but probably warm enough to wear on it's own when you're walking the dog. You can grab it today for $80 off.

View Deal
Olivia Halevy
Olivia Halevy

Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
REI deals
Huge REI sale knocks up to 50% off Patagonia, Smartwool and more — 35 deals I'd shop now
REI winter apparel deals
Huge REI sale knocks 40% off Patagonia, Helly Hansen and more — 23 deals I'd shop now
REI Winter Deals
REI Presidents' Day sale knocks 50% off Patagonia, Arc’teryx and more — 33 deals I'd shop now
REI Winter Deals
Massive REI sale knocks 40% off The North Face, Patagonia and more — 25 deals I'd shop now
Arc&#039;teryx Deals
Huge Arc’teryx sale at REI — 17 apparel deal I’d shop now from $39
North Face
Epic North Face sale knocks up to 50% off apparel — here's 13 deals I’d shop now
Latest in Sales Events
REI deals
Huge REI apparel sale from $11 — save up to 50% on Arc'teryx, The North Face and more
Sneaker Deals
Massive running shoe sale from Hoka, Brooks, Salomon and more — 19 deals I’d shop now from $49
Dell XPS 13 on yellow background with Tom&#039;s Guide Price Drop badge
Epic Dell sale is live — 9 deals I’d shop on laptops, monitors and more from $229
iPad Air M3 tablet shown in various colors
iPad Air M3 and iPad A16 — here's where you can pre-order Apple's latest devices
Outdoor patio furniture with killer deals tag
Walmart's patio and garden sale knocks up to 50% off — 13 spring deals I'd shop right now
Mac mini M4 seen on a desk with a Tom&#039;s Guide &#039;killer deal&#039; badge
Hurry! The new Mac mini M4 returns to its lowest ever price at Amazon
Latest in Deals
REI deals
Huge REI apparel sale from $11 — save up to 50% on Arc'teryx, The North Face and more
Sneaker Deals
Massive running shoe sale from Hoka, Brooks, Salomon and more — 19 deals I’d shop now from $49
The Last of Us Part I screenshot with a Tom&#039;s Guide deal tag
PlayStation launches new sale with big discounts on essential PS5 games — here’s my 13 favorite deals from $2
Dell XPS 13 on yellow background with Tom&#039;s Guide Price Drop badge
Epic Dell sale is live — 9 deals I’d shop on laptops, monitors and more from $229
iPad Air M3 tablet shown in various colors
iPad Air M3 and iPad A16 — here's where you can pre-order Apple's latest devices
Outdoor patio furniture with killer deals tag
Walmart's patio and garden sale knocks up to 50% off — 13 spring deals I'd shop right now
More about sales events
Sneaker Deals

Massive running shoe sale from Hoka, Brooks, Salomon and more — 19 deals I’d shop now from $49
Dell XPS 13 on yellow background with Tom&#039;s Guide Price Drop badge

Epic Dell sale is live — 9 deals I’d shop on laptops, monitors and more from $229
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL review.

Google Pixel 10 just tipped for a new AI assistant called Pixel Sense
See more latest
Most Popular
Sneaker Deals
Massive running shoe sale from Hoka, Brooks, Salomon and more — 19 deals I’d shop now from $49
The Last of Us Part I screenshot with a Tom&#039;s Guide deal tag
PlayStation launches new sale with big discounts on essential PS5 games — here’s my 13 favorite deals from $2
Dell XPS 13 on yellow background with Tom&#039;s Guide Price Drop badge
Epic Dell sale is live — 9 deals I’d shop on laptops, monitors and more from $229
The Circular Ring 2, up close, with half of the device slightly obstructed by orange glass in the foreground
Circular Ring 2 is now available to pre-order — and you could save up to $310 right now
MAXYOYO Japanese Floor Mattress
Japanese floor mattress deals for March 2025: Minimalist sleep solutions from $49
Outdoor patio furniture with killer deals tag
Walmart's patio and garden sale knocks up to 50% off — 13 spring deals I'd shop right now
iPad Air M3 tablet shown in various colors
iPad Air M3 and iPad A16 — here's where you can pre-order Apple's latest devices
Mac mini M4 seen on a desk with a Tom&#039;s Guide &#039;killer deal&#039; badge
Hurry! The new Mac mini M4 returns to its lowest ever price at Amazon
YETI, Patagonia, Hoka, Sony Deals
My favorite deals of the week — 11 sales I’d shop from Apple, Patagonia, Home Depot and more
DreamCloud mattress
Buy a DreamCloud mattress and get a free bedding bundle worth $599 in time limited sale