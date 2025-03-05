Huge REI apparel sale from $11 — save up to 50% on Arc'teryx, The North Face and more
Stock up on epic outdoor apparel deals from $11
As we slowly shift from winter into spring, many find themselves a bit confused when it comes to their daily wardrobe — especially those who have some outdoor adventures on the agenda. Fortunately, REI can be your one-stop shop for outdoor apparel regardless of the weather.
The retailer is currently hosting an epic sale with up to 50% off everything from base layers and hiking essentials to parkas and rain pants. Some of our favorite brands — including The North Face, Patagonia and Arc'teryx — are seeing the deepest discounts.
With apparel and accessory deals starting at just $11, you won't have any trouble finding everything you need for your upcoming excursions as we close out winter and head into spring. Keep scrolling to check out my 27 favorite items from REI's sale.
REI Accessory Deals
Protect your neck, face and head from both the wind and the sun's harmful rays with this lightweight, super-breathable, and versatile neck gaiter. It provides UPF 15+ sun protection and is also sweating-wicking and quick drying.
Whether you're wearing hiking boots or ski boots, these socks are made from a light, breathable and wicking wool blend that will keep you warm. The socks feature compression zones in the insteps, ankles and upper cuffs for a lasting fit and all day comfort.
Keep key essentials close at hand with the REI Co-op Trail 2 Waist Pack. It features two liters of storage with one main zippered compartment, a smaller front zippered compartment and a secret stash pocket around the back. Constructed of ripstop nylon, the exterior is treated with a Durable Water Repellent (DWR) to ensure all your valuables stay dry.
With naturally breathable fabric that's both sweat-wicking and quick-drying, these crew socks are an idea pick for hikers. That said, with soft Merino wool fabric, it's a great pair of socks for simply lounging around on your couch.
Being sunburnt is never cool, but you know what is? This North Face brimmer hat. It features a sweat-wicking interior, an adjustable shock cord chin strap and UPF 40 sun protection.
Who knew sipping your favorite beverage could be so trendy? This colorful stainless steel tumbler is double-walled and vacuum-sealed, providing 40 ounces of beverage warming or chilling capacity. It also comes with a Press-In straw lid for easy sipping. Plus, the whole thing is dishwasher-safe.
Keep warm with this beanie that's crafted from soft, warm, 100% recycled polyester — making it the perfect hat for winter weather activities. The one size fits all hat also features the embroidered Arc'teryx word logo on the band.
REI Men's Apparel Deals
Whether you're trekking through the mountains or paddling on the river, keeping your skin protected from the skin is a must. That's why this long sleeve with UPF 50+ protection will be your new sunny adventure staple.
Whatever adventure awaits you, these Patagonia shorts are up for the task. They're breathable, moisture-wicking and feature an adjustable drawstring on the waist for comfort. Available in several other colors and patterns, you'll want to wear the 8-inch shorts for every work out.
The Willow Stretch Jacket is a practical jacket that moves with you. The stretchy material handles light rain and wind, making it useful for unpredictable weather. Easy to layer or tie around your waist when the sun comes out — the kind of jacket that's great for everyday use.
Environmentally conscious, high-performing, and lightweight, this rain jacket is a total winner! The water-repellant jacket has a dry touch finish and stuffs into its own pocket, making it packable and easy to tote along on all your daily adventures.
Not feeling the sleeves? Not to worry. This versatile vest offers warm fleece bonded to a windproof mesh back. It's sure to keep your core warm in cool and windy conditions.
If you have some hikes or excursions on your agenda, these pants will be your go to. Their breathable, 4-way stretch nylon fabric was built for movement and their durable, air permeable and water repellent properties will keep you protected from the elements.
This Columbia insulated jacket is filled with 700-fill-power goose down insulation and has Omni-Heat and Omni-Shield technology, which is Columbia's way of saying it'll keep you warm and keep you dry, even in freezing and wet weather. It's available in most sizes in both blue and black, so you can take your pick.
These Arc'teryx pants are designed for hikers, climbers and backpackers, but really they're great for anybody who's on the move. They're stretchy, comfortable and offer wind protection too.
This lightweight, breathable and packable jacket is a great layer to throw on for your next outdoor adventures thanks to its wind- and moisture-resistant outer face fabric. It features synthetic insulation in areas where moisture may build up and goose down in areas that need maximum warmth.
REI Women's Apparel Deals
If you have plans to go skiing or hiking in the snow this winter, pick up these base layer bottoms at 30% off. Equipped with a unique fabric blend of polyester, merino wool and viscose from bamboo, these bottoms are able to wick away moisture and keep you warm. Shop these base layer bottoms for men at $54, too.
This shirt’s 3-fabric blend consists of viscose from bamboo, polyester and merino wool, and it’s designed to be both comfortable and functional. The fabric blend has anti-odor properties, and more importantly, it’ll help wick away moisture to keep you dry and warm. Shop this shirt for men at the same sale price.
If you're a runner, you need this ¼-zip for the colder months. Not only does it help regulate body temperature with its innovative insulating fabric, it also actively moves moisture away from the body. You can snag this deal in five different colors right now.
Retro-fabulous, this ultra-lightweight and packable women's wind/rain shell is an impressive 40% off in three colorful styles. It's a great jacket to have on hand no matter what the season.
A cozy fleece is like the adult version of a security blanket. And few make them as comfortable and stylish as Patagonia. Double-sided for extra softness, the Patagonia Synchilla Jacket features two zippered hand warmer pockets, a zippered chest pocket and an elastic hem and cuffs to keep the cold out.
This hooded trench coat will quickly become a staple in your closet. Perfect to wear all year round, the coat features a durable water-repellant coating that will protect you from the elements. It's also made from a blend of organic cotton and recycled nylon, so it's a sustainable choice.
This women's hybrid fleece and insulated pullover from Patagonia is bound to keep you warm on chilly days and evenings. The fleece top provides wicking warmth, whereas the insulated Nano Puff-inspired lower offers extra weather resistance with water-repellent fabric and heat-retaining PrimaLoft insulation.
This trail running jacket is one of the best of the best. It's super lightweight, protects you from wind and rain, and can be packed down into a tiny pouch that'll fit in your pack or pocket when you're not using it.
Although these are called rain pants, they're actually suitable for all types of weather, including snow. The waterproof, windproof and breathable pants are the perfect hiking companion whether you're in the meadows or the mountains.
The women's Helly Hansen Bellisimo insulated jacket is a warm and water-repellent coat that looks sharp on the slopes. It has plenty of pockets to hold your belongings or keep your hands warm. It features an adjustable, helmet-compatible hood.
The Cerium Hoody is the perfect mid-layer if you live in seriously cold climates. It's lightweight and packable if you are heading out on a climb, but probably warm enough to wear on it's own when you're walking the dog. You can grab it today for $80 off.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
