Huge On running shoe sale drops ahead of Black Friday — 11 deals I’d buy from just $17

These On running Black Friday deals knock dollars off some top models for a limited time, making it the ideal time to invest before the holidays. The Men's Cloudrunner 2 Sneakers are just $148 down from $189 at Amazon, saving you $41 on the hugely popular pair of running shoes.
Then there's the On Women's Cloudflow 4 at just $135 at Amazon down from $180 in a beautiful array of colors.
I've been covering the Black Friday sales for several years, and some of the best discounts are available in the weeks before the real sales hit, so it's the perfect time to restock your fitness apparel. And if your size and preferred colors are available, pouncing early could save disappointment as well as dollars.
If you enjoy running, cycling, or hiking, shop On's entire sale, or check out the mix of deals I've put together below. Here are the best Black Friday 2024 On running deals and apparel savings you can find.
Best On running shoe deals
CloudTec cushioning tech and Helion superfoam make these shoes a great pick for road runners. They’re bouncy, no matter your speed, and offer heel support with TPU Speedboard and forefoot rockers.
These minimalist On running shoes are incredibly lightweight, featuring low CloudTec cushioning and optimized breathability via 3-layer mesh. Save $43 on the Cloud X 3 for women, too.
On’s Cloudvista shoes are ready to tackle trails, thanks to Helion Superfoam, CloudTec cushioning and Missiongrip traction. With a TPU mudguard, they’re easy to clean after, too. Shop the Cloudvista for men at $100.
These shoes are built for just about any run. They feature adaptive CloudTec cushioning, Zero-Gravity foam, breathable mesh upper and a Swiss-engineered Speedboard. You can also shop the women’s model on sale.
With a higher energy return and plenty of cushioning, these are a pair of the lightest Cloudflow made. Speedboard gives your feet natural forward propulsion and responds to your stride.
We've been hands-on with this shoe and you can find out why we love them in our On Cloudmonster review. The maximalist sneaker is a responsive choice for those who appreciate a smooth ride or long runs. TG's Jessica Downey put 300+ miles on the Cloudmonster and we think that's a glowing endorsement!
Cloudrunner 2 Sneakers are just $148 down from $189 at Amazon. Featuring an upgraded upper, Helion™ Superfoam and a stone-protected outsole. Run faster and further, whether you enjoy a 5K, 10K, or half-marathon.
Best On running apparel deals
Stock up on these unisex colorful essentials. 3 pack for $17? Bargain. Perfect as an everyday essential, these are next-level comfort in a pared-back style.
Perfect for fall temperatures, this cozy On crew neck is buttery soft with organic cotton and features a hidden zipper pocket. On’s crew neck for women is $55 as well.
Sweatpants should be multifunctional and that's exactly what these are. Thy handle runs in cold weather or slouching at home. The fabric blend is breathable, light and warm, with pockets on the side and back for essentials.
We adore these two-in-one shorts for running and workouts. They feature a stretchy, recycled base layer that can be worn solo or with the super-fast quick-drying shell overlay.
