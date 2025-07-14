I would walk 500 miles (and I would walk 500 more) in the On Cloud 5 sneaker — and it just hit its lowest price after Prime Day!

Amazon Prime Day is over, but deals are still available on a range of products, including the hugely popular On sneaker range.

Right now, you can grab the On Cloud 5 sneaker for $117 at Amazon on selected colors and sizes for a limited time until stocks sell out — that's almost $100 off and the lowest price, even after Prime Day!

Remember, the deal varies depending on size and color. Check out the options below to shop.

Lowest Price! Save 45% On Cloud 5 (women's): was $213 now $117 at Amazon The On Cloud 5 is versatile enough for everyday wear, and looks pretty darn good, too. I'd happily walk the miles in these sneakers, and customers highly rate them for being lightweight, high quality and perfect for long periods of wear.

As a range, On is seriously taking off. I've noticed that many of my clients and others at my classes are opting for these sneakers over the likes of Adidas and Nike these days.

And as we are all aware, the cost of living is hardly affordable right now, so any money we can save on our favorite sneakers is a bargain. You'll need to check the sizes and colors for the On Cloud 5, but the payoff could be worth it for a little post-Prime Day discount.

The On Cloud 5 is rated as an everyday sneaker, and some happy customers have said it's perfect for long hours of walking or standing, due to its lightweight design and super cushioned collar. I even read that someone transitioned from Brooks to On, which is a huge testament to the shoe's quality.

I really love the On design; it's stripped back, and the color palette is simple and understated, making the shoe look stylish and versatile.

On includes a removable insole and a patented CloudTec sole with a 7mm heel drop. Zero-Gravity foam provides plenty of cushioning, and the molded heel gives you immediate comfort with zero break-in required.

A little touch I like is the speed lacing system, which basically means you can forget tying knots as you're ready to go. On do provide classic laces in the box if you prefer them too.

I strongly recommend shopping before this shoe disappears.