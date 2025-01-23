Huge Home Depot sale is live — 19 deals I’d shop on appliances, furniture and decor

Everything you need to revamp your home

Home Depot logo shown against blue sky
(Image credit: Shutterstock)
Looking to revamp your home in the new year? You're in luck! Home Depot is knocking up to 40% off furniture, home decor, appliances and more during its latest sale.

If your kitchen or bathroom needs a little love, Home Depot is now offering up to 35% off kitchen appliances and 40% off bathroom upgrades. Plus, with winter weather in full effect, you can shop tons of great deals on snow blowers, generators, ice melt and more for a limited time.

Scroll down to see my favorite deals in Home Depot's savings section. For more, see our Home Depot promo codes page.

Editor's Choice

Home decor sale: up to 40% off @ The Home Depot

Home decor sale: up to 40% off @ The Home Depot
The Home Depot is currently hosting a super savings even on home decor, furniture, bedding, kitchenware and more. Save big on everything you need to refresh your home in the new year.

Snow blowers: deals from $199 @ The Home Depot

Snow blowers: deals from $199 @ The Home Depot
Winter weather is in full effect in many parts of the country. That's why being prepared is essential. The Home Depot has tons of great snow blower deals to keep your home ready and safe from inclement weather like snow, ice and rain. They also have tons of deals on shovels, scrapers, plows and more.

Storage solutions: up to 30% off @ The Home Depot

Storage solutions: up to 30% off @ The Home Depot
Hoping to get your spaces organized in 2025? Don't worry — The Home Depot has the perfect storage solutions just for you. Whether it's your closet, garage or basement that needs tidying, there's plenty of shelving, rack and bin options for less at The Home Depot.

Home security sale: up to 35% off @ The Home Depot

Home security sale: up to 35% off @ The Home Depot
Step up your home security game with deals from Home Depot. Whether you're in the market for a new video doorbell or security camera, The Home Depot has deals from brand like Ring, Blink, SimpliSafe and more.

Appliance sale: up to 35% off @ The Home Depot

Appliance sale: up to 35% off @ The Home Depot
If you need fresh appliances, check out this sale at The Home Depot. This retailer is slashing up to 35% off select fridges, washers, rangers and more from top brands.

Tools sale: up to 40% off @ Home Depot

Tools sale: up to 40% off @ Home Depot
You can never have enough tools, and if there's anything missing from your collection, Home Depot is taking up to 35% off tools right now. The sale includes brands like Dewalt, Milwaukee and more.

Bathroom upgrades: up to 40% off @ Home Depot

Bathroom upgrades: up to 40% off @ Home Depot
The Home Depot is currently hosting a massive bath event with select bathroom upgrades up to 40% off. From faucets and bathtubs to vanities and showers, there's tons of great deals to revamp your bathroom for less.

Best Home Depot Deals

Lifetime 6 ft. Fold-in-Half Table
Lifetime 6 ft. Fold-in-Half Table: was $59 now $49 at The Home Depot

This simple and practical table is on sale for $49 at Home Depot. It's lightweight, meaning you can fold it up and take it with you. Plus, its UV protected surface is suitable for use both indoors and outdoors.

VEVOR Digital Carbon Steel Safe Box
VEVOR Digital Carbon Steel Safe Box: was $126 now $98 at The Home Depot

The Home Depot really does cover all the bases with home appliances and this digital safe box at a discount price may be just what you’re looking for. The dual lock system will protect your valuables at home or in the office from jewelry, to cash, to important documents, and more.

Shark MessMaster Portable Wet Dry Vacuum
Shark MessMaster Portable Wet Dry Vacuum: was $129 now $99 at The Home Depot

When a traditional vacuum just won't cut it, this portable vacuum can step in and clean up virtually any wet or dry mess — think disasters from arts and crafts, pet accidents and even countertop kitchen catastrophes. It's lightweight, self-cleaning and can be used on almost any surface including carpets. You can even bring it out to your car to suck up any spills or crumbs.

Moomal Farmhouse Chandelier
Moomal Farmhouse Chandelier: was $186 now $130 at The Home Depot

Featuring a modern, open cage design, this wagon wheel chandelier with a matte black finish will bring an element of style to your foyer, kitchen or dining room. It has adjustable height and is compatible with LED bulbs up to 60W.

Vissani 2-Door Mini Refrigerator with Freezer
Vissani 2-Door Mini Refrigerator with Freezer: was $229 now $169 at The Home Depot

The Home Depot is offering an impressive $60 off this mini refrigerator that even comes with its own separate freezer compartment and additional door space. There's an option for reversible doors too, meaning it's great for fitting into small spaces.

Hampton Bay Crossridge Gas Fire Pit Table
Hampton Bay Crossridge Gas Fire Pit Table: was $219 now $179 at The Home Depot

Even though it's currently winter, this fire pit table will bring back the heat. Measuring 30 inches, this 50,000 BTU fire pit has an adjustable frame, a bronze finish and a natural slate table top.

Weber Original Kettle Premium Charcoal Grill
Weber Original Kettle Premium Charcoal Grill: was $232 now $219 at The Home Depot

Keep things simple with this timeless classic charcoal grill. It comes in black, copper, or green, has a porcelain-enameled exterior to prevent rusting, a hinged grate for indirect cooking, and an ash collection system at the bottom. It's not a massive discount but it's still a great deal, which is why it's on our list of the best grills.

Vissani Wine and Beverage Cooler
Vissani Wine and Beverage Cooler: was $329 now $259 at The Home Depot

If you don't have enough room to keep all your drinks stored and chilled, this Vissani beverage cooler is here to help. With a 4.3 cubic foot capacity, it can hold up to 36 bottles or up to 120 cans. There are also touch controls to adjust the temperature and an inner LED light to get you a better view of what's inside.

Home Decorators Collection Oversized Arched Vintage Style Mirror
Home Decorators Collection Oversized Arched Vintage Style Mirror: was $499 now $349 at The Home Depot

This gold wood full length mirror will create a classic, luxurious look in your home. Hand finished with gold-foil, its ornate design will immediately elevate your any room's elegance.

StyleWell Doherty Faux Leather Rectangle Sofa
StyleWell Doherty Faux Leather Rectangle Sofa: was $549 now $384 at The Home Depot

Everyone needs a faux leather sofa in their home — and this casual couch features Chestnut Brown faux leather. With gently flared arms and clean lines, the sofa offers a sophisticated touch that complements any interior. It also seamlessly blends style and comfort.

Samsung Wi-Fi Electric Range
Samsung Wi-Fi Electric Range: was $849 now $628 at The Home Depot

This free-standing, self-cleaning 30-inch electric range has five top burners, four cooking presets and an oven offering 6.3 cubic feet of capacity. It's got Wi-Fi and "smart" capabilities, so you can control with with Alexa, Google Assistant or Samsung's Bixby. The only catch is that you'll need a 240V outlet to power it.

Samsung Front Load Washing Machine
Samsung Front Load Washing Machine: was $899 now $648 at The Home Depot

This 27-inch washing machine has a 4.5 cubic foot capacity, is Energy Star certified, and has vibration reduction technology to keep it from making too much noise. Its Self Clean+ technology, eliminates 99% of bacteria, and has 10 preset washing cycles, 6 additional washing options, and 5 temperature levels.

Olivia Halevy
Olivia Halevy

Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus. 