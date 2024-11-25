Huge Coleman Black Friday sale on Amazon — 9 outdoor deals I’d shop now from $19

The holidays will be here before we know it — and if you have a camper or outdoor enthusiast in your life, you might want to think about gifting them with some updated gear. Plus, with Black Friday just a few days away, now is the perfect time to snag a deal.

Fortunately, Amazon is currently having a huge Black Friday sale with discounts on Coleman camping gear and essentials. From tents and sleeping bags to grills and coolers, Coleman has everything you need survive and thrive in the great outdoors.

With savings of up to 50%, we recommend happy campers hop on these unbeatable deals ASAP. Check out my favorite holiday picks from the Coleman sale on Amazon. (For more savings, check out our Amazon promo codes page).

Best Coleman Deals

Coleman Personal LED Lantern: was $34 now $19 at Amazon No one wants to be stuck in the woods in the dark. (Maybe some people, but definitely not me). Shed some light on your campground set up with this LED lantern that shines up to 700 lumens. It's super lightweight and easy to carry around with you — however, you can also conveniently hang it with its handle. The lantern is also water-resistant, offers impressive beam distance up to 12 meters and runs for 30 hours on high (and 70 on low).

Coleman Chiller Soft Coolers: was $32 now $25 at Amazon This portable cooler is ideal for toting along food and beverages on your daily hiking excursions, trips to the beach or just keeping your drinks cold at the campground. It will retain ice for 12 hours and you don't need to worry about spills thanks to its leakproof design. The cooler also features an adjustable padded sling strap and padded side handles for easy transporting to the top of the mountain.

Coleman Outpost Breeze Portable Folding Deck Chair: was $49 now $35 at Amazon There's nothing like sitting back and relaxing by the campfire in a comfortable chair — especially one that has a side table with cupholders. This portable folding chair will hold your drinks, snacks and belongings so you essentially don't have to get up. It has an angled back and arms for a relaxed sitting position and comfortable padded arm rests.

Coleman Sun Ridge 40°F Sleeping Bag: was $46 now $39 at Amazon Perfect for cool weather, you'll stay warm and cozy in temperatures as low as 40°F with this sleeping bag. It features a Thermolock draft tube along the zipper that keeps body heat from escaping. Packing it up is simple thanks to its fasteners that will help keep it straight while you roll it up and the fact that you don't need to tie or knot it to keep it secure. It's also machine washable which is a huge plus.

Coleman Sundome Camping Tent: was $99 now $48 at Amazon This two-person tent has just dropped below $50. Despite its affordable price, Coleman assures that it blocks wind and rain and is easy to set up. Plus, it has an e-port, so you don't have to go without home comforts like electricity inside your tent. Shoppers on Amazon also love it, as it boasts a strong 4.6-star rating based on over 25,000 reviews.

Coleman 316 Series Insulated Portable Cooler: was $115 now $87 at Amazon Whether you're heading to the campground or the tailgate, this 100 qt cooler is sure to come in handy. It's insulated for multi-day ice retention and can hold up to 80 cans and 50 pounds of ice. It's also equipped with heavy-duty wheels and an easy-tow handle, so you can simply bring it where it needs to go.

Coleman Classic 3-Burner Propane Camping Stove: was $169 now $126 at Amazon Cook up your campfire favorites on this camping stove featuring three burners that evenly radiate heat for precise cooking and temperature control. You don't even need a match to ignite it — simply push the start button to get cooking. It also features panels to shield burners from the wind or you can fold them down to use as side tables.

Coleman Camping Cot: was $159 now $135 at Amazon Camping doesn't always have to mean you won't get a good night's sleep! For instance, this camping cot is essentially a twin size bed. It's portable, comfortable and supportive. It quickly inflates with a 4D battery pump and even has an integrated side table with a cup holder for convenience.