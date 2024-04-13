Huge Amazon spring sale just went live — 15 deals I recommend from $10

Amazon is on a deals rampage. After last month's week-long spring sale, the retailer is back with another sitewide sale that knocks the prices of some of our favorite tech, appliances, and apparel.

If you're looking for a new vacuum to help with your spring cleaning, Amazon has Shark vacs and mops on sale from $79. Meanwhile, if you're shopping for a new pair of headphones or a Bluetooth speaker for your patio, Amazon has JBL headphones and speakers on sale from $39. JBL makes some of the best Bluetooth speakers we've tested with many models on sale comfortably under $50.

Below I've rounded up 15 of the best Amazon sales to shop this weekend. I've hand-picked deals on headphones, workout apparel, and my favorite coffee machine. Plus, make sure to check out our daily collection of the best Amazon deals this month.

Amazon spring deals

Adidas sale: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fstores%2Fpage%2FC5074E24-BE81-4DB7-BBCA-F4ADD5B745D0%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">deals from $10 @ Amazon

From yoga pants to sneakers, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's, women's and children's apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $10.

Note that the Adidas Store is also offering a members-only sale (it's free to join) with similar prices on different styles.

Price check: <a href="https://adidas.7eer.net/c/221109/264102/4270?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.adidas.com%2Fus%2Fmembers_deals" data-link-merchant="adidas.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">deals from $10 @ Adidas

Crocs spring sale: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fstores%2Fpage%2FF59A3785-B2C8-4B9E-BD0A-1E2517EC63FF%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">deals from $11 @ Amazon

Amazon is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs as part of its latest sale. After discount, deal prices start from $11. The sale is one of the biggest we've seen and includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals, and more. For instance, you can get the <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FCrocs-Unisexs-Womens-Crocband-Sandals%2Fdp%2FB002SNA7XW%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Crocs Unisex Crocband Flip Flops for just $19 (pictured, was $29). In most cases, it beats the direct sale from Crocs.com, but the styles on sale are different.

Price check: <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com/?id=92X1584493&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.crocs.com%2Fc%2Fsale&sref" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - crocs.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">15% off new styles @ Crocs.com

INIU Portable Charger: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB07CZDXDG8%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $29 now $12 @ Amazon

As the weather warms up, chances are you'll be spending more time traveling or on the go. The INIU 10000mAh Portable Charger is our top pick for the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/best-portable-chargers" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">best portable charger you can buy. It offers two USB-A ports, fast device charging, and a sizable battery that can keep your smartphone powered all day long. It's on sale for $17, but click the on-page digital coupon to get it for $12.

The Gym People workout apparel: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fstores%2Fpage%2F40DF1E22-D6BA-49A9-BE6B-DC4FF2F90F06%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">deals from $15 @ Amazon

The Gym People has select women's workout apparel on sale from $15. The sale includes yoga leggings, running shorts, sports bras, and more. After discount, you can get <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FGYM-PEOPLE-Waisted-Running-Athletic%2Fdp%2FB097D5ZP88%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">The Gym People Women's High Waisted Running Shorts on sale for $19 (pictured, was $26). Note: Although they do have a <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fstores%2Fpage%2FEA675A0F-BC5E-4E4E-BE19-16DC4A88FEAF%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">men's line, none of the men's apparel is on sale at the moment.

Skechers Go Walk High Waisted Bike Short: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSkechers-Womens-GoFlex-Short-Pockets%2Fdp%2FB08C811RRH%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $39 now $18 @ Amazon

Ideal for biking, walking, or working out, these Go Walk High Waisted 10-inch shorts feature a soft, cotton-like feel with a high-waisted waistband. It has exterior side pockets and its spandex blend fabric features 4-way stretch, moisture-wicking and UPF 40+ properties.

JBL Go 3: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FJBL-Bluetooth-Built-Waterproof-Dustproof%2Fdp%2FB08KW1KR5H%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

The <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/jbl-go-3" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">JBL Go 3 is the ideal Bluetooth speaker for traveling and outdoor adventures, and it's dropped to $39 at Amazon. It's IP67 waterproof and dustproof, and ultra-compact in size. But it still offers surprisingly strong sound and up to five hours of playback on a single battery charge.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fjbl-go3-portable-waterproof-wireless-speaker-black%2F6427076.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$39 @ Best Buy

Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fall-new-amazon-fire-tv-stick-4k-max%2Fdp%2FB0BP9SNVH9%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

The new Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) is one of the best streaming devices available. It sports an upgraded 2GHz processor and faster Wi-Fi 6E tri-band support. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/amazon-fire-tv-stick-4k-max-2nd-gen" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said the it offers excellent 4K HDR quality, fast performance, and access to every app you could want.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6560338&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Famazon-fire-tv-stick-4k-max-streaming-device-supports-wi-fi-6e-ambient-experience-free-live-tv-without-cable-or-satellite-black%2F6560338.p%3FskuId%3D6560338&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$39 @ Best Buy | <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/221109/81938/2092?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Famazon-fire-tv-stick-4k-max-streaming-device-wi-fi-6-alexa-voice-remote-includes-tv-controls%2F-%2FA-82801903" data-link-merchant="target.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$54 @ Target

Boost Infinite: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fstores%2FBoostInfinite%2Fpage%2FAAB28FD0-633C-48E1-BC54-73A0E79299BF%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20%23%2Fiphone" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">free iPhone 15 w/ unlimited for $60/month @ Amazon

Amazon is offering the iPhone 15 for free when you sign up for Boost Infinite. Boost Infinite is a membership plan for iPhone users. For $60/month, you get unlimited talk, text, and data. Plus, after 12 consecutive monthly payments, members can upgrade to the latest iPhone model at no extra cost. There is no trade-in requirement to join, which means you can keep your current iPhone or sell it to a third party.

UE Wonderboom 3: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FWONDERBOOM-Bluetooth-360-Degree-Waterproof-Dustproof%2Fdp%2FB09KX27KGN%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $99 now $64 @ Amazon

The UE Wonderboom 3 is one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers under $100. It's IP67 waterproof and delivers up to 13 hours of rich 360-degree sound, helping to make it the perfect companion for BBQs, pool parties, and music festivals. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/ultimate-ears-wonderboom-3" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">UE Wonderboom 3 review, we said the Editor's Choice speaker delivers punchy performance in a portable and waterproof design.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6507303&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fultimate-ears-wonderboom-3-portable-bluetooth-mini-speaker-with-waterproof-dustproof-design-joyous-brights%2F6507303.p%3FskuId%3D6507303&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$75 @ Best Buy

TV sale: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Ftvs%2Fb%3Fie%3DUTF8%26node%3D172659%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">deals from $69 @ Amazon

Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon. By comparison, Best Buy is offering a similar sale with prices from $69.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?id=pcmcat1563300475775&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Ftop-deals%2Ftv-deals%2Fpcmcat1563300475775.c%3Fid%3Dpcmcat1563300475775&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">from $69 @ Best Buy | <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fshop%2Fdeals%2Felectronics%2Ftvs" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">from $74 @ Walmart

Ninja Coffee Maker (CE251): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FNinja-12-Cup-Programmable-CE251-Stainless%2Fdp%2FB07S98411N%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $79 now $69 @ Amazon

Compact and easy to use, the Ninja CE251 Coffee Machine is a no-fuss, 12-cup coffee brewer with a removable 60-ounce water reservoir and adjustable warming plate that can keep your coffee hot for up to 4 hours. The machine lets you pick from classic or rich brew settings and it can also be programmed up to 24 hours in advance. I've been using this machine for roughly 1.5 years and recommend it to all coffee lovers looking to save money, but who still want a strong cup of joe.

Price check: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FNinja-CE251-Programmable-Brewer-with-12-cup-Glass-Carafe-Black-and-Stainless-Steel-Finish%2F5047122976" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">sold out @ Walmart

Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FCuisinart-Machine-Double-Insulated-Freezer-ICE30BCP1%2Fdp%2FB0006ONQOC%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $99 now $80 @ Amazon

Want ice cream, but don't feel like standing in line at your local ice cream shop? The Cuisinart Pure Indulgence Ice Cream Maker is one of the best ice cream makers around. The machine can make up to 2 quarts of ice cream, sorbet, or frozen yogurt in just 25 minutes.

Price check: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900245-13771918?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.wayfair.com/kitchen-tabletop/pdp/cuisinart-pure-indulgence-2-quart-frozen-yogurt-sorbet-ice-cream-maker-w001813166.html" data-link-merchant="wayfair.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$99 @ Wayfair

JBL Live 660NC: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB091FZK6VB%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $199 now $139 @ Amazon

These mid-range noise-canceling headphones are among the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/best-cheap-noise-cancelling-headphones" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">best cheap noise-canceling headphones we've tested. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/jbl-live-660nc" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">JBL Live 660NC review, we praised their bass-forward sound, effective ANC, and battery life that runs to 40 hours with ANC playback. They come with Google Assistant and Alexa integration. (Siri is supported too, but the Voice Assistant setting must be set to default).

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6463749&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fjbl-live-660nc-wireless-noise-cancelling-over-the-ear-headphones-black%2F6463749.p%3FskuId%3D6463749&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$149 @ Best Buy

Shark ION Robot Vacuum: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FShark-AV753-Connected-Runtime-Cleaning%2Fdp%2FB08C6XGP4F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $229 now $169 @ Amazon

For those who want an entry-level robot vacuum at an affordable price, this Amazon deal should not be missed. The Shark ION comes with a tri-brush system that offers a multi-brush cleaning performance across different surfaces and can easily maneuver around stairs or ledges. Its battery lasts up to 120 minutes — enough to clean your whole home. Meanwhile, the SharkClean app lets you schedule and control your robot vac at the touch of a button and is compatible with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.