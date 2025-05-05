Huge Sony headphone and speaker sale on Amazon — 11 audio deals I'd shop now from $48

Sony makes some of the best headphones and best speakers we've ever tested — which is why we're excited to announce that Amazon is hosting a huge sale on top-rated Sony audio devices.

The sale includes wireless earbuds, Editor's Choice headphones and some of our favorite speakers. For example, you can snag the Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones for $100 off their usual price. Plus, the Sony WF-C500 are just $69 and among our best wireless earbuds. If you need a powerful speaker, the Sony ULT Field 7 is more than $100 off.

Below I've rounded up the best deals from the Sony sale on Amazon. (For more ways to save, take a look this week's best Amazon promo codes).

Best Sony deals

Sony SRS-XB100: was $59 now $48 at Amazon One of the best Bluetooth speakers in terms of portability is on sale right now at Amazon. Believe it or not, this 0.6-pound speaker packs a punch. The orange, light grey and black colors are all included in the promotion.

Sony SRS-XE200 X-Series: was $129 now $114 at Amazon The SRS-XE200 is an IP67 certified Bluetooth speaker that's waterproof, dustproof, and shockproof. It offers up to 16 hours of battery life and includes a built-in strap that makes it easy to take on the go. There's also a buit-in mic with echo cancelling technology.

Sony WH-1000XM4: was $348 now $248 at Amazon Although now superseded by the WH-1000XM5, the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are still a solid buy. They offer effective ANC, superior comfort, excellent sound quality, and an epic battery life that runs up to 38 hours. In our Sony WH-1000XM4 review, we said they're one of the best noise-cancelling headphones on the market.