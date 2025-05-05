Huge Sony headphone and speaker sale on Amazon — 11 audio deals I'd shop now from $48
Sony audio deals you don't want to miss
Sony makes some of the best headphones and best speakers we've ever tested — which is why we're excited to announce that Amazon is hosting a huge sale on top-rated Sony audio devices.
The sale includes wireless earbuds, Editor's Choice headphones and some of our favorite speakers. For example, you can snag the Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones for $100 off their usual price. Plus, the Sony WF-C500 are just $69 and among our best wireless earbuds. If you need a powerful speaker, the Sony ULT Field 7 is more than $100 off.
Below I've rounded up the best deals from the Sony sale on Amazon. (For more ways to save, take a look this week's best Amazon promo codes).
Best Sony deals
One of the best Bluetooth speakers in terms of portability is on sale right now at Amazon. Believe it or not, this 0.6-pound speaker packs a punch. The orange, light grey and black colors are all included in the promotion.
These rank top in our best wireless earbuds under $100, and this deal means they're too good to miss. There's no ANC, but our Sony WF-C500 review said that music sounds punchy, and there's full EQ control via the awesome Sony Connect Headphones app. Battery life runs to 10 hours, with 20 hours from the charging case.
The Sony WF-C700N are one of the best wireless earbuds we’ve tested. In our Sony WF-C700N review, we praised their excellent sound, strong noise cancellation and great call quality. They’re also lightweight and last for 7.5 hours of listening time with ANC on.
Sony's ULT line is big, bassy and loads of fun. The ULT Field 1 is a great entry into the family, and when we went hands on with the ULT Field 1 we found a powerful little speaker with some big sound. Battery life is solid as well at 12 hours.
One of the greatest strengths of these low-cost headphones is the amount of playback time they offer between recharges. Battery life runs to 35 hours with noise canceling on, which is 5 hours longer than the flagship WH-1000XM5. They're among the best cheap headphones for travel.
The SRS-XE200 is an IP67 certified Bluetooth speaker that's waterproof, dustproof, and shockproof. It offers up to 16 hours of battery life and includes a built-in strap that makes it easy to take on the go. There's also a buit-in mic with echo cancelling technology.
The Sony LinkBuds S have a lot to offer: active noise cancelation and ambient awareness (or transparency) modes that switch automatically based on your activity backed by Sony's awesome Headphones Connect app. Auto-play and auto-pause features are on board, plus you get top sound quality and reliability.
The Sony Inzone H9 are styled similarly to their namesake's home console, so they're a perfect choice if you're also a PS5 gamer. In our Sony Inzone H9 review, we found the Editor's Choice headphones were comfortable to wear, but disliked the their finicky companion desktop PC app.
Although now superseded by the WH-1000XM5, the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are still a solid buy. They offer effective ANC, superior comfort, excellent sound quality, and an epic battery life that runs up to 38 hours. In our Sony WH-1000XM4 review, we said they're one of the best noise-cancelling headphones on the market.
The powerful ULT Field 7 is one of the most robust portable speakers for outdoor sounds. From the enhanced low-frequency output that will fill large spaces to the IP67 durability rating, it's an ideal speaker for generating big bass sounds outdoors. The handy Sound Field Optimization feature automatically scans your environment for ambient noise and dynamically adjusts sound. It also has synchronized LEDs at each end of the cylindrical cabinet, and battery life is rated at 30 hours.
This soundbar delivers clear dialogue, soundfield technology and pairs excellently with Sony TVs. It also works with Alexa and Google Assistant.
