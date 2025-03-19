Google Pixel 9a pre-orders delayed due to 'component quality issue' — here's when you can get one
You'll need to wait until April
Google finally unveiled the mid-range Pixel 9a with a redesigned camera array and several upgrades over the Pixel 8a.
Like many phone makers, Google typically opens up pre-orders for its new phones on the same day they're announced. However, that won't be the case for the Pixel 9a.
Instead, the phone will go on sale in April, according to Android Central.
Google told AC that a "component quality issue" affects some Pixel 9a units.
"We're checking on a component quality issue affecting a small number of Pixel 9a devices," a spokesperson said.
Google did not specify what component is causing the issues. The company also didn't provide more of a timeline beyond April.
A Google spokesperson gave us the same response as received by the Verge, "We're checking on a component quality issue that's affecting a small number of Pixel 9a devices."
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Again they did not provide more comment on a timeline or which components might be having issues.
Google's Pixel phones are no stranger to launch day issues. Last year's Pixel 9 Pro XL model saw a number of issues, including a serious touchscreen flaw and wireless charging problems.
The older Pixel 8 had strange visual issues, and earlier this year, Google released a firmware update that broke the battery on the Pixel 4a.
It's good that Google caught whatever this component issue is and is taking the time to figure it out before the Pixel 9a makes its way into the world.
When it debuted in April, it would cost $499, and in our Pixel 9a hands-on review, my colleague John Velasco said, "Google’s doing more right than wrong with the Pixel 9a."
It might be a great mid-range phone, and it's good to know that Google ensures it'll work properly right out of the box.
More from Tom's Guide
Scott Younker is the West Coast Reporter at Tom’s Guide. He covers all the lastest tech news. He’s been involved in tech since 2011 at various outlets and is on an ongoing hunt to build the easiest to use home media system. When not writing about the latest devices, you are more than welcome to discuss board games or disc golf with him.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Google Pixel 9a launch LIVE: Everything you need to know
Google Pixel 9a launches — price, specs and all the new features