Forget the Pixel 8a — Best Buy is taking $150 off the Pixel 8 right now
Plus, save $200 on the Pixel 8 Pro
Mark your calendars, Android fans. Google I/O 2024 is slated to start on May 14. As result, we're seeing an uptick in Pixel deals, especially on the current-gen Pixel 8 line.
For instance, right now you can get the Pixel 8 for $549 at Best Buy. That's $150 off and one of the best Pixel 8 deals we've seen. Additionally, it's just $50 shy of its all-time price low.
Pixel 8: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6559236&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fgoogle-pixel-8-128gb-unlocked-obsidian%2F6559236.p%3FskuId%3D6559236&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $699 now $549 @ Best Buy
Save $150! Best Buy has the Pixel 8 on sale for $549. The phone features a 6.2-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Tensor G3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Camera lenses include a 50MP main (f/1.68) with 8x Super Res Zoom, 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2), and 10.5MP (f/2.2) front camera. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/google-pixel-8" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Pixel 8 review, we said it's a good all-around flagship for your money and likely the best Android phone for most people.
Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FGoogle-Pixel-Unlocked-Smartphone-Advanced%2Fdp%2FB0CGTD5KVT%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$549 @ Amazon
Pixel 8 Pro: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6559251&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fgoogle-pixel-8-pro-128gb-unlocked-obsidian%2F6559251.p%3FskuId%3D6559251&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy
Save $200! Best Buy is offering the Pixel 8 Pro for $799. The 6.7-inch phone features an OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Tensor G3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. You also get a 50MP main, 48MP ultrawide, and 48MP telephoto (5x zoom) lenses on the back of the phone. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/google-pixel-8-pro" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Pixel 8 Pro review, we said it's a big leap for AI with a smarter, more human sounding Google Assistant at the helm.
Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FGoogle-Pixel-Pro-Smartphone-Telephoto%2Fdp%2FB0CGT9MH6F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$799 @ Amazon
If you're a fan of compact phones, the Pixel 8 is perfect for you, thanks to its 6.2-inch display that's easy to operate with one hand. Speaking of that display, it's one of the things we singled out in our Pixel 8 review, as it's extremely bright and it offers a fast 120Hz refresh rate. Best of all, you also get the AI-powered features made possible by Google's Tensor G3 chip.
Meanwhile, the 6.7-inch Pixel 8 Pro is one of the best Android phones you can get. Beside the larger screen, the Pro model also adds a telephoto camera to the mix. In our Pixel 8 Pro review, we said everything about the cameras on the Pixel 8 Pro are better, with Google claiming improved low light photography, sharper selfies, and its best zoom yet. Compared to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, we also like how the Pixel 8 Pro image has a higher contrast.
While you could wait for the release of the Pixel 8a, we doubt that lower-cost midrange phone have that big of an impact on Pixel 8 pricing. For a look at the Pixel 8a's potential hardware, check our our Pixel 8a vs Pixel 8 comparison.
