Forget Pixel 8 Pro — Pixel 7 Pro with 512GB storage is 55% off right now

It’s hard to overlook a good deal on a flagship phone, especially when it’s discounted heavily to the point that it enters mid-range phone pricing. Well, that’s exactly what’s happening with the Google Pixel 7 Pro thanks to a generous 55% off instant discount.

Woot is offering an unlocked Pixel 7 Pro for $499, which is down from its original cost of $1,099. It’s nearly impossible to resist when you consider how most flagships today start at $1,000. What’s even better about this deal is that it’s an unlocked model with a whopping 512GB of storage. We’ve complained how newer phones, including the Pixel 8 Pro, start off with a pitiful 128GB of storage. This even beats the deal on Black Friday that offered it for $649, and that one was for the base 128GB version.

Google Pixel 7 Pro: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900245-13140756?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://electronics.woot.com/offers/new-google-pixel-7-pro-unlocked-512gb-1" data-link-merchant="woot.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $1,099 now $499 @ Woot

Grab last year's flagship Pixel for a pretty impressive discount thanks to Woot. It's $600 off the normal price, and the lowest price for an unlocked Pixel 7 Pro with 512GB of storage. This price effectively makes it feel like you're buying a mid-range phone.

Despite being last year’s flagship, the Pixel 7 Pro is still one of the best Android phones you can find thanks to its premium design and versatile cameras. Not only is its main 50MP camera capable to capturing incredible photos rich in detail and dynamic range, but its 48MP 5x telephoto camera adds extra coverage to get you closer to subjects.

In our Pixel 7 Pro review, we also praised all of its new software features. Over on the editing side, you’ll have access to useful tools such as Photo Unblur and Magic Eraser. The former makes blurred photos come into focus, while the latter easily lets you remove unwanted subjects in your shots. We love how they’re super intuitive, making the average Joe seem like a seasoned pro at editing.

Another reason why this is an incredible deal is because the Pixel 7 Pro will get the latest Android updates faster than other phones. With Google I/O 2024 slated for May, we’ll more than likely get our first look at Android 15 — with a final release later in the fall to coincide with new Pixel 9 phones. When it does come out, you can bet it’ll be one of the first to get the update.

And finally, we have to mention the 512GB of storage it comes with. For example, not only does the newer Pixel 8 Pro have a higher starting price point of $999, but it still comes with a laughable 128GB of storage. That’s why you won’t have to worry about running low on storage with this Pixel 7 Pro deal.