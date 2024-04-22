Huge Google smart home sale at Amazon — here’s 9 deals I recommend up to 55% off

Trying to beef up your home security system or WiFi strength? Our list of the best Google Home devices is a great place to start. Without lifting a finger, these products can unlock doors, turn on cameras, check if a package has been delivered to your front door, and even stream your favorite playlist via a simple voice command ("OK, Google!").

If this all sounds good to you, we have even better news to share: a number of Nest products are up to 55% off at Amazon right now. Below, we rounded up our favorite deals on doorbells, routers, speakers and more that are on sale for a limited time.

Best Google Smart Home Deals

Google Nest Home Mini Smart Speaker (2nd Gen): was $49 now $44 @ Amazon

Mini but mighty, our review notes this speaker is smarter and better-looking than Alexa's Echo Dot. This Bluetooth speaker works with Google Assistant also earned a spot on our list of the best smart speakers in 2024 thanks to its affordable price point, which is even more affordable now.

Google Nest AC2200 WiFi Router: was $169 now $46 @ Amazon

In addition to being a mesh Wi-Fi system with Wi-Fi 5 support, each of the Nest Wi-Fi units also acts as a Google Home smart speaker and blends in with your home decor rather than sticking out like a sore thumb (as most routers tend to do). According to our review, we love how the unit is small and unobtrusive while still covering up to 2,200 square feet, and the easy setup process makes it a great choice for networking newbies. Need something a bit more powerful for a bigger space? The three-pack of the Nest WiFi Pro (6E) is $339 right now.

Google Nest Security Cam (Wired): was $99 now $69 @ Amazon

The Google Nest is a great indoor security camera. The second-generation buy delivers excellent video quality (1080p), will record up to three hours of video even if your internet goes down and gives you person detection without needing a subscription. We love that it's available in a warm linen and fog blue in addition to the neutral white.

Google Nest Hub Smart Display: was $229 now $176 @ Amazon

The Google Nest Hub isn't like any of the best smart displays you’ve seen before. Not only is it a speaker for music, screen for your Google Assistant needs and a communication center—but it tracks your sleep, too. It offers a 10-inch display and can work from anywhere.

Google Nest Doorbell (Wired): was $229 now $101 @ Amazon

One of the best video doorbells we’ve tested is currently a whopping 55% off on Amazon. This wired version delivers 24/7 streaming, offers excellent, HDR picture quality, can announce familiar faces arriving at the door, and even recognizes packages, animals, and vehicles.

Google Nest Cam (Battery): was $179 now $129 @ Amazon

Our favorite outdoor security camera, the Nest Cam is currently $60 off for Prime Big Deal Days — the lowest price we've ever seen. In our Nest Cam (Battery) review, we praised Google's security camera for its excellent video quality, great battery life, and the fact that you get person, package, and vehicle detection for free. If you want to save more than 3 hours of rolling video though you'll need to sign up for Nest Aware.

Google Nest Thermostat (3rd Gen): was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

Why heat or cool your home the old fashion way when the Google Nest Thermostat can do it all efficiently? In our review, we found the their-gen device offered a bigger display and additional features that play well within a smart home ecosystem, hooking up to other Google products or Alexa. Right now, the best deal is on the white finish, starting at $189. Or, check out the budget-friendly version, which is 31% off for $89 (was $129).

Google Nest x Yale SmartLock and Keypad: was $299 now $199

Save $100 on one of our favorite keyless deadbolts. It’s a great addition to other Nest products, such as the thermostat and doorbell referenced in this roundup. Described as “impressive-looking,” you can currently snag the satin nickel, black suede, and oil-rubbed bronze finishes for the same discounted price.