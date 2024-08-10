Epic Walmart weekend sale — 21 deals I'd shop on TVs, home decor and more

From back to school sales and camping trips to Halloween and apple picking, fall is a time filled with exciting events. And while we're still weeks away from the start of the new season, that doesn't mean you can't stock up and prepare for everything it has to offer.

Walmart's fall savings are back and better than ever! The retail giant is currently offering deals on tons of products including TVs, laptops, small appliances and more. There's also tons of stylish and functional outdoor items on sale to spruce up your backyard, garden and patio. And if you're heading back to campus or the classroom, don't miss Walmart's back to school essentials check list.

Fall will be here before we know it — shop these 21 deals I recommend at Walmart.

Home & Kitchen Deals

Home Office Desk Armless Chair: was $109 now $59 @ Walmart

Have you ever sat at a desk for hours only to realize later that your whole body was contorted and hunched over it all day? We've all bee there — which is why you need this desk chair that promotes proper posture. Sit in comfort while you work with this armless desk chair with an ergonomic design. It will also help reduce pressure on the hips and back.

Carote Nonstick 17-Piece Cookware Set: was $199 now $69 @ Walmart

This eco-friendly, nonstick pots and pans set comes with 17 pieces to help cook up all your favorite meals in a safe and healthy manner. The set includes frying pans, sauce pans, sauté pans, storage lids and pot protectors.

Smart TVs: deals from $74 @ Walmart

Walmart has a massive sale on smart TVs. The sale includes TVs from brands like TCL, Hisense, JVC and Walmart's own Onn brand. After discount, prices start as low as $74. Keep in mind that there are a few 1080p sets included in the sale. I recommend sticking with 4K resolution as the price difference isn't all that great. Plus, note that Amazon and Best Buy have some cheaper sets.



Shark MessMaster Portable Wet Dry Vacuum: was $129 now $99 @ Walmart

When a traditional vacuum just won't cut it, this portable vacuum can step in and clean up virtually any wet or dry mess — think disasters from arts and crafts, pet accidents and even countertop kitchen catastrophes. It's lightweight, self-cleaning and can be used on almost any surface including carpets. You can even bring it out to your car to suck up any spills or crumbs.

Nespresso Vertuo Pop Plus: was $189 now $117 @ Walmart

The Vertuo Pop Plus is a compact Nespresso machine that's perfect for small kitchen counters. In our Nespresso Vertuo Pop hands-on, we said it's anything but entry level where performance is concerned. We like that it has an Expert Mode, which lets you customize your coffee, unveiling a plethora of new options in the process.

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker: was $199 now $162 @ Walmart

This Ninja machine makes a range of tasty frozen treats, including ice cream, sorbet, gelato, milkshakes and smoothie bowls. In our Ninja Creami review, we said it's great for creating delicious homemade ice cream, milkshakes, and more. Just note that there's no built-in compressor, which means you'll need to pre-freeze your base or batter for 24 hours before using it.

Shark Matrix Self-Empty Robot Vacuum: was $499 now $329 @ Walmart

This powerful robot vacuum features incredible suction power, Matrix Clean and Precision Home Mapping. It pulls trapped debris, dust, and pet hair from carpets and hardwood floors, leaving no mess behind. The robot empties itself into a bagless base after each clean and holds up to 30 days of dirt and debris.

TCL 65" Q Class 4K TV: was $699 now $348 @ Walmart

Get premium picture technology with outstanding value when you purchase this 65" 4K TV. Experience incredible detail with 4X the resolution of 1080p Full HDTVs and enjoy more lifelike images than before. You'll also love watching all your favorite movies and TV shows thanks to the LED Backlight that produces brighter images.

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum: was $469 now $349 @ Walmart

Dyson’s V8 is a solid cordless vacuum that offers a good balance of cleaning power and battery life. It sports a lightweight design, up to 40 minutes of battery life on a full charge, and two cleaning modes and accessories to give all the floors in your home the care they deserve. And with a moveable head on the main cleaning tool, it makes cleaning a breeze.

Outdoor Deals

Costway 5.4ft Halloween Skeleton: was $99 now $48 @ Walmart

Although it's not quite spooky season yet, you might as well take advantage of the early savings! And this life size skeleton is a great deal at just $48. From greeting guests to hanging from the roof, it's perfect for decorating either indoors or outdoors. It also has seven flexible, adjustable joints that allow you to adjust the posture of the skeleton.

MARNUR Instant Tent 4-Person Camp Tent: was $129 now $52 @ Walmart

Get ready for those upcoming fall camping trips with this pop up tent. Set up is as simple as throwing the tent and watching it pop up. It doesn't require any extra components, poles or covers for set up. It fits a family of four and opens from both sides. Camping has never been this easy!

Wood Burning Fire Pit Table: was $199 now $88 @ Walmart

From cool nights in the summer to crisp days in the fall, this powerful fire pit will help extend your time outdoors. Constructed of heavy-duty iron mesh and frame, the garden stove brazier is built for stability. It also includes a mesh lid to prevent burning embers blowing and comes with a poker to stoke the fire. Other accessories include a waterproof cover, ice tray, food clip and barbecue, making it the perfect addition for entertaining.

Blackstone Adventure Ready Propane Griddle: was $147 now $124 @ Walmart

Satisfy your hunger with this tabletop propane griddle that you can use on the go just as easily as you do in your backyard. It also comes with a matching hardcover to help keep your griddle clean in between uses.

Costway 4PCS Patio Rattan Furniture Set: was $389 now $229 @ Walmart

Spend your leisure time lounging in comfort with this outdoor patio set that features one bench, two single sofas and a coffee table with a tempered tabletop. Made of a solid steel and rattan structure, the outdoor furniture is sturdy and durable. The spacious seating is covered with padded cushions that have removable and washable covers.

Better Homes & Gardens Paige Outdoor Wicker Set: was $394 now $277 @ Walmart

Kick back in style and comfort with this outdoor wicker set that will match any theme or decor. Perfect for cozy fall nights by the fire pit, this set of chairs features a comfortable high-back design and plush cushions. It makes a lovely addition to your porch or patio.

Tech Deals

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Gen): was $129 now $79 @ Walmart

There's not a lot I can say about the 2nd Generation AirPods that hasn't been said before. Apple's headphones offer tremendous sound quality at a decent price. When they're on sale for $79, they become an even better purchase that is worth snagging for anyone who listens to music on an Apple device.

Beats Solo 4: was $149 now $129 @ Walmart

The newest Beats headphones have 50 hours of battery life and lossless playback support. They weigh just 7.65 ounces and connect via Bluetooth 5.3 wireless. If you prefer an old school wired connection, you can opt for 3.5mm connectivity and the headphones charge via USB-C. In our review, we confirmed these headphones "deliver big in the value department" and are "among the best headphones available now."

Apple Watch SE 2022 (GPS/40mm): was $249 now $189 @ Walmart

The current-gen Apple Watch SE sports a modern processor (S8), Crash Detection capability, and watchOS 9. In our Apple Watch SE 2022 review, we called it the best Apple Watch value you'll find. It's now at its lowest price ever.

Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $299 @ Walmart

The Apple Watch 9 features a faster S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine and 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy.