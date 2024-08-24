Epic Steam deal slashes Diablo IV's price, and you can play it for free until August 27

The latest entry in Activision Blizzard's legendary dungeon-crawling action RPG series was one of last year's biggest hits. But if you've been sleeping on it since then, I've got good news: Ahead of the game's first big expansion, Vessel of Hatred, Steam is letting players try out Diablo IV for free for the next few days, and slashing the game's price for those who decide to pull the trigger.

Right now you can get Diablo IV on Steam for $29. That's 40% off its usual price of $49, and the lowest price we've seen for the game yet. The offer only runs through September 2, and if you're aiming to try it out before you buy, you'll need to act fast. The Steam version of Diablo IV has a free trial until Tuesday, August 27.

Diablo IV (PC): was $49 now $29 @ Steam

Take on legions of enemies in procedurally-generated dungeons and scoop up loot to outfit yourself for harder runs as you fight your way towards Mephisto's daughter, Lilith in this latest installment of Blizzard's much-loved dungeon-crawling series.

Developer Blizzard has been continuously adding new content through season updates, and with the launch of season 5 earlier this month, Diablo IV has shot up the Steam charts. It even broke the top 5 games played on the Steam Deck, beating out the likes of Grand Theft Auto V, Vampire Survivors, and Cult of the Lamb. And since Diablo IV has earned a "Verified" Steam Deck rating, you can rest assured it runs fine out of the box.

Season 5 of Diablo 4 added a slew of new challenges, rewards, and gameplay mechanics that have brought players back to the world of Sanctuary. On October 8, the game's first major DLC, Vessel of Hatred, will introduce new stories, quests, and the Spirtborn class, a versatile fighter that draws its power from the spirit realm and can call upon the unique strengths of four spirit guardians.

Note that if you're subscribed to Xbox Game Pass, you already get access to Diablo IV. But if you'd rather own the game than have it tied to a subscription service or if you've just been curious to see what all the fuss is about, now's the perfect time to snag Diablo IV for cheap.