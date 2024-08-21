New Xbox Series X and Series S consoles are launching for the holidays — here's how to pre-order yours right now
Xbox has finally announced the release date for their new consoles
Microsoft is gearing up for the holidays with the launch of three new Xbox Series X/S consoles that were first announced during the Xbox Games Showcase 2024. These consoles will be released on October 15, which means we don't have long to wait.
Not only that, but the pre-orders are now live for the Xbox Series S – 1TB in Robot White, Xbox Series X – 1TB Digital Edition in Robot White, and Xbox Series X – 2TB Galaxy Black Special Edition. So, whether you’re looking to upgrade your current setup or snag the latest gaming tech, now’s the perfect time to secure your pre-order.
- Xbox Series S – 1TB in Robot White: $349 @ Best Buy
- Xbox Series X – 1TB Digital Edition in Robot White: $449 @ Best Buy
- Xbox Series X – 2TB Galaxy Black Special Edition: $599 @ Best Buy
For a quick refresher, the new Xbox Series S 1TB in Robot White is a blend of the original Series S and last year's Carbon Black model. It offers the same budget-friendly performance with a sleek white finish and a larger 1TB SSD. The all-digital Xbox Series X, which has been rumored for a while, is also launching in October. This version removes the 4K Blu-ray disc drive and comes in a striking Robot White color. Otherwise, it’s the same powerful console as before.
Then we have the most premium offering — the Xbox Series X 2TB Galaxy Black Special Edition. This console doubles the storage of the base model and features a unique design inspired by constellations, with a black console covered in grey and green dots. The matching controller, with a Velocity Green design and unique D-pad, is exclusive to this bundle, which will be available in "limited quantities".
As of August 21, it seems as though Best Buy and Walmart are the only retailers (Walmart only has listings for two consoles right now), but other stores like Amazon will probably put their listings live very soon.
Of course, we will keep this page updated with all the buying links you need as new listings become available at different stores (especially Amazon). We'll also be on the lookout for restocks just so you have a chance to grab your desired console.
Where to pre-order the Xbox Series S – 1TB in Robot White in the U.S.
Xbox Series S – 1TB in Robot White: $349 @ Best Buy (IN STOCK)
The Xbox Series S 1TB in Robot White comes with almost twice as much storage space as the original base model. It's perfect for anyone who wants the same budget-friendly performance but with a more sleek white finish (plus the larger 1TB SSD of course). The console is currently selling for $349 at retail.
Check stock: $349 @ Microsoft Store | $349 @ Walmart
Where to pre-order the Xbox Series X – 1TB Digital Edition in Robot White in the U.S.
Xbox Series X – 1TB Digital Edition in Robot White: $449 @ Best Buy (IN STOCK)
This new console won’t include a disc drive and will be entirely all-digital. The inside is exactly the same as the Xbox Series X, with the same performance as existing Xbox games. The console is currently selling for $449 at retail.
Check stock: $449 @ Microsoft Store | $449 @ Walmart
Where to pre-order the Xbox Series X – 2TB Galaxy Black Special Edition in the U.S.
Xbox Series X – 2TB Galaxy Black Special Edition: $599 @ Best Buy (IN STOCK)
The Xbox Series X – 2TB Galaxy Black Special Edition is up for pre-order at Best Buy in limited quantities, so it's better to grab this console while you still can. The console is selling for $599 at retail.
Check stock: $599 @ Microsoft Store
More from Tom's Guide
- My favorite controller for PS5 and PC gaming just hit its lowest price ever
- PS5 Pro — leaks, rumors and everything we know so far
- Xbox Series X vs. Xbox Series S: Which Xbox should you buy?
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Alix is a Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. Previously, she worked as a freelance writer for Screen Rant and Bough Digital, both of which sparked her interest in the entertainment industry. When she’s not writing about the latest movies and TV shows, she’s either playing horror video games on her PC or working on her first novel.