I got these 9 gadgets to turn my setup into OLED gaming heaven

The shot above kinda says it all about me. I love technology. Also, "Jurassic Park," the best OLED TVs and oxygen… in that exact order. When I’m not writing spicy laptop op-eds, video game articles and pieces on why the visual effects in House of the Dragon are kind of crappy , I’m the Baron of Binge Watching.

In terms of my work/chilling out setup, I can sum it up in three words: “performant yet pricey." Also, I may have an OLED “problem." Technically owning 7 “light-emitting diode” devices is slightly unhinged, there’s no question of that.

The products I’m about to recommend (like the one above) run the gamut of semi-affordable to extravagant. My main goal here is to recommend some tech I truly love that (if you can afford them), will bring you as much joy as they have done to my life.

So prepare yourself for a list of super-geeky tech suggestions I hope can be of some use to you; be it either for work or play.

OLED in the head

There’s no getting around this: I’m obsessed with OLED technology. I bought my first OLED TV back in ye olden ages of 2015. Since then, I’ve continued to upgrade to the best OLED TVs at an unhealthy rate.

Right now, I own two OLED televisions, a 49” Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 super ultra wide monitor, and an M4 iPad Pro . That’s an unreasonable amount of screens to own, no matter how perfect the technology’s black levels are. But… they’re all amazing displays in their own right.

While my beloved LG G3 OLED isn’t discounted at the moment, the 65-inch LG C4 OLED TV is on sale for $1,696 at Amazon.

Matthew Murray classes the LG's latest mid-range model as “a gorgeous OLED TV with a few caveats." From my years of owning the company's OLEDs, those slight flaws are easy to deal with.

My passion for quality display technology is primarily driven by my love of video games. And there are few better TVs out there to enjoy the medium on than the South Korean firm's incredible OLED set.

Yet, as I just said, my main reason I own too many screens is because I love to game. It's a decades-long passion I don't think I'll ever shake. Hopefully I'll still be alive in 30 years time and playing Grand Theft Auto 14.

Where to buy

LG 65" C4 4K OLED TV: was $2,699 now $1,696 @ Amazon

The C4 is LG's new flagship OLED TV. It's powered by LG's A9 processor and features a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision/ HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports, and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our LG C4 OLED TV hands-on review, we said the content looked colorful and dazzlingly bright on the new C4 series.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G9: was $1,799 now $1,198 @ Amazon

Samsung's gorgeus OLED G9 packs a dual QHD resolution and 240Hz resolution, which makes any picture on that mouthwatering OLED screen zip by fast. For me, it's an absolute joy to work on as well as game — that almost absurdly wide 32:9 aspect ratio means you can have a lot of Google Chrome tabs open at once.

11" iPad Pro (Wi-Fi/256GB): was $999 now $919 @ Amazon

One of the thinnest and most powerful iPads Apple has ever made, thanks to an all-new M4 chip. This new iPad Pro is 5.1mm thick (the thinnest yet), and weighs roughly a pound. It also boasts an Ultra Retina XDR display and 12MP camera.

Geared to game

My gaming obsession reaches back to when I was 6-years-old, when I instantly fell in love with Sonic the Hedgehog 2 on the Sega Game Gear all the way back in 1992.

I love the best Steam games and I also get a lot of joy out of the best PS5 games. Though the PS5 Slim isn't currently on sale, I’d still say it’s the console to own at $449. Pair that with the Nintendo Switch OLED, and you've got most of the hottest titles covered.

Sony's console has comfortably beaten the Xbox Series X this generation simply because it has a better library of exclusives; like the incredible Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Gran Turismo 7.

As for PC gaming, I almost exclusively use a DualSense Edge to play the best PC games with. I own a RTX 4090-powered desktop, which is the machine I primarily work and game on. Yet I also recently picked up the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024), which we currently rank as the best gaming laptop. It’s a 14-inch OLED wonder.

When it comes to everyday work duties, I use the Alienware Pro wireless gaming keyboard. Though it’s designed with gaming in mind, it’s also a lovely board to type on. And Dell’s 75% form factor board is also extremely good-looking thanks to its LED lighting.

My favorite pointer? That’s the Cooler Master MM731 Gaming Mouse that is currently on sale for $58 at Amazon. It normally retails for $74, meaning that if you go for this deal at time of writing, you’ll save yourself $16. With a DPI measurement of 19,000, it's extremely responsive and its subtle hexagonal RGB lighting looks lovely.

Where to buy

PS5 Slim: $449 @ Amazon

The PS5 Slim is the same great console in a slimmer form factor and packs a larger 1TB SSD. The PS5 represents the pinnacle of Sony's gaming platform to date and offers a near-unbeatable library of must-play games.

Nintendo Switch OLED: $349 @ Amazon

The Nintendo Switch OLED is a refreshed version of the popular handheld/home console. It offers a gorgeous 7-inch OLED display, a wide adjustable stand, a wired LAN port in the dock, and a larger 64GB of internal storage.

PS5 DualSense Edge controller: $199 @ Amazon

The official and uber premium pro controller for PS5 gives you all the same incredible haptics and fantastic form in hand, alongside switchable joysticks for easy maintenance and back buttons for quick actions.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024): was $1,599 now $1,299 at Best Buy .

This is an affordable model of one of the best gaming laptops you can buy, even more so because it's $300 off for a limited time. This version comes packing an AMD Ryzen 8945HS CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 laptop GPU, 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a 1TB SSD for storage. Plus, everything you do will look great on the 14-inch 3K 120Hz OLED display!

Alienware Pro Wireless Gaming Keyboard: $199 @ Dell

As far as great gaming keyboards go, it's hard to go wrong with Alienware's Pro Wireless option. The mechanical switches feel smooth for quick gaming reactions, the RGB looks great for late night work and gaming, and the battery lasts a good long while.

CoolerMaster MM731 wireless gaming mouse: was $75 now $58 @ Amazon

Keeping the wire-free aesthetic going on my desk, CoolerMaster's MM731 is a great-feeling, low-cost claw grip gaming mouse that packs PTFE feet for easy gliding, a super-accurate PixArt sensor, and plenty of connectivity courtesy of Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless.

What’s my most prized possession?

Well, it’s not a piece of technology. It’s that furry fella above. Bear is my beloved husky who brings me constant joy.

He’s better than the best OLED TVs or even my favorite game of all time, Red Dead Redemption 2 .

Back to tech, If you’re tempted by any of the product deals above, and you think any of these gadgets will bring you happiness, I say treat yourself/your family!