Epic Max Black Friday streaming deal knocks 70% off — how to claim yours now

Max has been our pick for the best streaming service for a long time. Between a deep library of movies and shows from Warner Bros. Discovery and all the latest hit shows from HBO, the quality of what you can watch on Max is unparalleled. So when Max announced it was slashing the price of its ad-supported plan, it was instantly one of the best Black Friday deals I've seen this year.

Right now, you can get Max with ads for just $2.99 per month for the next six months. It's my favorite Black Friday streaming deal so far, but you'll have to act fast. This deal goes away on Dec. 3.

Max (★★★★½): was $9.99 now $2.99 at Max - United States Max is offering 70% off on Max with ads for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. That's a massive $42 off its 6-month ad-supported plan, which usually costs $9.99 per month. In our Max review, we praised the streaming service for its 35,000+ hours of shows and movies, including HBO's prestigious catalog. It'll take you much more than six months to watch it all, so start streaming now.

While Max may not be quite as popular as Netflix or have a library of shows and movies that is quite as vast, it boasts over 35,000 hours of streaming content — more than enough to watch in a lifetime, let alone over the next six months.

And this is the best time to sign up for Max. The streaming service just announced 25 upcoming shows, including "The Last of Us" season 2, which is sure to be one of the biggest shows of 2025. At least a few episodes of the show are currently expected to come out in March or April, meaning that if you take advantage of this Max deal now, it'll not only let you catch up on the first season of "The Last of Us" but allow you to watch at least a good chunk of the new season too if not all of season 2.

Of course, HBO and parent company Warner Bros. Discovery have more than a few franchises you can binge-watch to your heart's content on Max. There's the "Game of Thrones" universe, which includes the original eight-season show, "House of the Dragon" and the upcoming "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms."

There are also tons of DC Comics shows and movies to watch. You won't be able to watch the upcoming "Peacekeeper" season 2 with this deal, since that isn't coming until August 2025. But you can watch the first season — which I loved — as well as the upcoming "Creature Commandos" animated show that will officially kick off James Gunn's new DC Universe.

So sign up for Max now while it's dirt cheap, even if it means canceling your current subscription. In fact, consider canceling all of your streaming services this Black Friday to take advantage of bargain streaming deals. Just make sure to check the fine print to make sure the deal is good for returning customers as well as new customers, and make sure you're okay with ads or no 4K resolution, as most of these deals are for entry-level plans. Once you've signed up for Max, check out everything new on HBO and Max in December 2024 so you can decide what to watch first.