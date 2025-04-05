Epic grill sale this weekend — 9 deals I'd shop now on Ninja, Weber and more from $89

With sunny days fast approaching, it's time to think about the delicious meals you could be cooking up on your very own grill — if you take the plunge and buy one. If you've been putting off the purchase or you're overwhelmed by the choice, I've streamlined all the best grill deals I'd recommend, starting from just $89. This includes deals on some of the best grills we've tested.

Gas, pellet, charcoal — there's options for any preference of grilling. In terms of deals, Walmart has a huge sale on grills with deals from $24. The sale includes portable, indoor, and outdoor grills from the like of Blackstone, Weber, Pit Boss, and more. If you want an excellent budget option, Amazon has the Masterbuilt Autolgnite Charcoal Grill & Smoker on sale for $441. Stock is limited, but this is our pick for best grill under $500 and it's just $42 shy of its all-time price low.

Best Grill Deals

Weber Jumbo Joe Grill: was $98 now $89 at Amazon The Jumbo Joe Grill is the highest-rated portable charcoal grill on Weber's site. And while it's also the most expensive, it's the biggest one too at 18-inches. Thankfully, it's on sale and that means you can own a premium compact grill, that can cook up to eight burgers at a time, for less. So, if you're looking to grill on-the-go, this one's for you.

Cuisinart COS-330 Vertical Electric Smoker: was $249 now $188 at Amazon Adding smoked meats (or vegetables) to your game day line up? This 30-inch electric smoker is perfect for both casual and first-time smokers, thanks to 528 square inches of cooking space, three chrome-coated racks, and a cooking range of 100°F to 400°F. The built-in thermometer is easy to read at a glance, and the smoker’s vertical footprint is perfect for smaller outdoor spaces.

Free $20 credit! Ninja Woodfire Pro XL Outdoor Grill & Smoker: was $399 now $329 at Amazon This is a grill that can pretty much do it all. From air frying, to baking, grilling and smoking, you'll be hard pushed to find a grill at this size and this price offering such scope. Though its electric, you can add pellets to create an authentic BBQ taste with rich wood-fire flavor. It's pretty roomy, too, with 180 sq. inches of cooking space. Even better, purchase this grill and you'll get a free $20 Amazon credit.

Weber Spirit E-210 Gas Grill: was $610 now $399 at Amazon If you like the idea of having a covered storage area for your propane tank, the E-210 is a great option. It offers 450 square inches of cooking space total, with 360 inches of this sitting on the main cooking grid, a good amount of space for a two-burner grill.

Pit Boss 850 Pellet Grill: was $599 now $519 at Best Buy Part of Pit Boss' Sportsman Series, this pellet grill is packed with features from more than 800 sq. inches of cooking space, a slide plate flame broiler, removable tray, built-in spice rack and a digital control over Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Plus, the chimney-style exhaust will help you get rid of those nasty fumes and keep you focused on the cooking.

Monument Grills 6-Burner Propane Gas Grill: was $799 now $749 at monumentgrills.com This is one mega grill. 880 sq. inches of cooking area split between cooking space and a warming rack area, 6-burners, a powerful sear station and an electronic ignition station are just some of the impressive features you'll get for $110 off right now. Plus, Monument Grills throw in a cover and rotisserie kit to make sure your meals are the juiciest they can be.

Broil King Propane Grill: was $849 now $749 at BBQGuys For fans of propane grills, you can't go far wrong than a pick from Broil King. And it's a streamline offering with an enclosed cabinet vase and drop-down side shelves to make your grilling experience as compact as can be. Customers praise it for being durable, well-made and reliable.