Epic grill sale this weekend — 9 deals I'd shop now on Ninja, Weber and more from $89
Cook up a storm with these discounted prices from Amazon, Walmart and more
With sunny days fast approaching, it's time to think about the delicious meals you could be cooking up on your very own grill — if you take the plunge and buy one. If you've been putting off the purchase or you're overwhelmed by the choice, I've streamlined all the best grill deals I'd recommend, starting from just $89. This includes deals on some of the best grills we've tested.
Gas, pellet, charcoal — there's options for any preference of grilling. In terms of deals, Walmart has a huge sale on grills with deals from $24. The sale includes portable, indoor, and outdoor grills from the like of Blackstone, Weber, Pit Boss, and more. If you want an excellent budget option, Amazon has the Masterbuilt Autolgnite Charcoal Grill & Smoker on sale for $441. Stock is limited, but this is our pick for best grill under $500 and it's just $42 shy of its all-time price low.
- Grill clearance sale: deals from $29 @ Walmart
- Weber Jumbo Joe Grill: was $98 now $89 @ Amazon
- Cuisinart 30" Vertical Electric Smoker: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon
- Ninja Woodfire Pro XL Outdoor Grill/Smoker: was $449 now $399 @ Amazon
- Weber Spirit E-210: was $610 now $399 @ Amazon
- Pit Boss 850 Pellet Grill: was $599 now $519 @ Best Buy
- Weber Spirit II E-310: was $682 now $569 @ Home Depot
- Monument Grills 6-Burner Gas Grill: was $799 now $749 @ Monument Grills
- Broil King Propane Grill: was $849 now $749 @ BBQGuys
- Traeger Ironwood 885 Grill/Smoker: was $1,499 now $1,299 @ Best Buy
Best Grill Deals
The Jumbo Joe Grill is the highest-rated portable charcoal grill on Weber's site. And while it's also the most expensive, it's the biggest one too at 18-inches. Thankfully, it's on sale and that means you can own a premium compact grill, that can cook up to eight burgers at a time, for less. So, if you're looking to grill on-the-go, this one's for you.
Adding smoked meats (or vegetables) to your game day line up? This 30-inch electric smoker is perfect for both casual and first-time smokers, thanks to 528 square inches of cooking space, three chrome-coated racks, and a cooking range of 100°F to 400°F. The built-in thermometer is easy to read at a glance, and the smoker’s vertical footprint is perfect for smaller outdoor spaces.
This is a grill that can pretty much do it all. From air frying, to baking, grilling and smoking, you'll be hard pushed to find a grill at this size and this price offering such scope. Though its electric, you can add pellets to create an authentic BBQ taste with rich wood-fire flavor. It's pretty roomy, too, with 180 sq. inches of cooking space. Even better, purchase this grill and you'll get a free $20 Amazon credit.
If you like the idea of having a covered storage area for your propane tank, the E-210 is a great option. It offers 450 square inches of cooking space total, with 360 inches of this sitting on the main cooking grid, a good amount of space for a two-burner grill.
Part of Pit Boss' Sportsman Series, this pellet grill is packed with features from more than 800 sq. inches of cooking space, a slide plate flame broiler, removable tray, built-in spice rack and a digital control over Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Plus, the chimney-style exhaust will help you get rid of those nasty fumes and keep you focused on the cooking.
Weber's wide range of grills can be overwhelming to navigate, but when there's a 17% discount, that makes things a little bit easier. We voted the Spirit II E-310 one of the best grills we've tested and, in turn, praised it for its portable design, easy assembly, and very importantly, the strong cooking results.
This is one mega grill. 880 sq. inches of cooking area split between cooking space and a warming rack area, 6-burners, a powerful sear station and an electronic ignition station are just some of the impressive features you'll get for $110 off right now. Plus, Monument Grills throw in a cover and rotisserie kit to make sure your meals are the juiciest they can be.
For fans of propane grills, you can't go far wrong than a pick from Broil King. And it's a streamline offering with an enclosed cabinet vase and drop-down side shelves to make your grilling experience as compact as can be. Customers praise it for being durable, well-made and reliable.
The grill you can control from anywhere. If you're looking for a real investment piece, Traeger has created a pellet grill that is focused on flavor and ease of use. The Downdraft Exhaust System locks the wood-fired flavor in, while the WiFIRE app lets you adjust temperatures, monitor food, browse over 1,600 recipes and check pellet levels. At $200 off, it's a strong saving on a premium buy.
Grace is a freelance journalist working across homes, lifestyle, gaming and entertainment. You'll find her writing for Tom's Guide, TechRadar, Space.com, and other sites. If she's not rearranging her furniture, decluttering her home, or relaxing in front of the latest streaming series, she'll be typing fervently about any of her much-loved hobbies and interests. To aid her writing, she loves to head down internet rabbit holes for an unprecedented amount of time.
