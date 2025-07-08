I review grills for a living, and these are the 9 Amazon Prime Day Weber grill deals I recommend

Summer is in full swing, and with Prime Day deals aplenty, now is the perfect time to look for some Weber grill deals to cook up a storm.

This Prime Day, Amazon has slashed the price of Weber's top gas grills, and there are heaps of models to choose from at a range of great prices.

I've spent years testing the best grills on the market, and I always come back to Weber as a reliable brand with an option for everyone, no matter your budget.

So if you're determined to bag a bargain on a fantastic grill, you're in the right place. I've found savings of up to 36% when you shop Weber's range of gas, charcoal and electric grills. Here are my top picks.

Top Prime Day Weber deals

Weber Original Kettle 22-Inch: was $159 now $141 at Amazon Weber's Original Kettle grill may be its most iconic, and while this 11% saving isn't the largest in this roundup, it's nothing to be scoffed at. The Original Kettle offers a 22-inch cooking diameter which can fit up to 13 burgers at once, making it deceptively suitable for feasting.

Weber Q1400 Electric Grill: was $449 now $329 at Amazon Powered by a 560-watt electric heating element, the Q1400 is perfectly suited to small spaces such as balconies. Its 189 square inches total cooking area will cater to up to four at a time, and it also requires next-to-no assembly.

Weber Lumin Outdoor Electric Barbecue Grill: was $629 now $403 at Amazon The Lumin is Weber's OG electric grill, and it's available in a range of fun designs and colors. This yellow model is especially well-priced this Prime Day, with a 36% discount. It comes with settings for steaming, smoking, broiling and roasting, and it can a reach temperatures of over 600°F.

Weber 18-inch Smokey Mountain Cooker: was $519 now $419 at Amazon The Weber 18-inch Smokey Mountain Cooker is a smoking powerhouse. It can fit both a whole turkey and an entire ham at the same time, making it perfectly suited to holidays. It's also fitted with a removable door and dampers that adjust easily for versatile low and slow smoking.

Weber SPIRIT 3-Burner Grill E-325 Liquid Propane: was $649 now $499 at Amazon With three burners offering a total 529 square inches of cooking space, this Weber grill is one of the best in the business. Its Boost Burners claim unleash 40% more power in Weber's famous Sear Zone, and its side rails can be used to fit snap-on accessories for added utility.

Weber Performer Premium Charcoal Grill, 22-inch: was $649 now $549 at Amazon The main downside of a kettle grill is the lack of spare space, so the Performer's capacious stand comes in helpful when preparing a family feast. This grill is smart, too. Its cooking grate is compatible with GBS inserts and is hinged to make it easier to top up on charcoal while grilling.

Weber Genesis E-415 Natural Gas Grill: was $1,549 now $1,249 at Amazon The mighty Weber Genesis line is perfect for those who are looking for a powerful upgrade. While this is one of the more premium offerings form the brand, this $300 discount makes it a lot more appealing. Enjoy a side burner, grill locker for storage, and high-performance burners for flare-free grilling.

How to choose the right Weber grill

A grilled chicken on the Weber Spirit II E-310 (Image credit: Future)

Weber is a dependable brand for gas grills, but there is a huge range of models to choose from, which can make shopping feel a bit overwhelming.

The brand offers five lines of gas grills: Genesis, the brand's most premium line, Summit, an elevated gas grill that's great for entertaining, Spirit, the brand's mid-price and most popular offering, Weber Q, a portable and entry-level option that's ideal for small families, and Portable — which consists of the fold-away Traveler grill.

If you want to pick up a deal, we most frequently see savings on the Spirit line of grills, which are currently heavily discounted for Prime Day.

