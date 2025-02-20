Epic deal takes 10% off Squarespace subscriptions
February will soon be coming to a close, but here's one deal on our favorite website building that's still going strong.
For a limited time, you can use coupon code "GUIDE10" to save 10% off paid Squarespace subscriptions. That's one of the best Squarespace promo codes we've seen.
Squarespace coupon: 10% off @ Squarespace
Squarespace is one of the best website builders you'll find. It gives you access to professionally-designed templates, designs, and more. Customers can also take advantage of Squarespace Design Intelligence (AI) to create blog posts, e-mail campaigns, and more. For a limited time, you can use coupon code "GUIDE10" to knock 10% off paid subscriptions at Squarespace.
Squarespace is one of the best website builders we've tested. It can get your new website up and running in no time. In our Squarespace review, we said it excels as an all-in-one solution for websites, with its unlimited bandwidth and webspace. We also like that its analytics, ecommerce, and marketing tools are all available through a single administration panel.
The company also uses Design Intelligence (AI) to help you build your website. You can use AI to create copy/blog posts, product descriptions, e-mail campaigns, summarize video, and more.
If you're curious to learn more, make sure to check out our guide on how to build a website with Squarespace.
