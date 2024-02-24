Epic Amazon weekend sale — 33 deals I'd buy right now
The best deals in Amazon's weekend sale
The final weekend of February is here and Amazon is celebrating with a massive sitewide sale. Weekend sales are common at Amazon, so I'm using my deal-hunting skills to surface the best deals available right now.
Whether you're shopping for a new smart display or a new MacBook, many of our favorite devices are on sale. One of the biggest sales right now has smart TVs from $74 at Amazon. The sale includes a mix of smaller 32-inch TVs as well as bigger 75-inch 4K TVs. (For more ways to save, make sure to check out our list of the best Amazon promo codes).
Best Amazon weekend sales
TVs
Fire TV sale: smart TVs from $74 @ Amazon
Amazon is cutting the price of select smart TVs with prices as low as $74. While some of the cheaper models are 1080p sets (suitable for home offices or children's rooms), there's a good mix of larger 4K TVs as well. It's a great sale for scoring a new TV on the cheap.
Price check: $74 @ Best Buy | $118 @ Walmart
Amazon 4-Series 50" Fire 4K TV: was $469 now $319 @ Amazon
Amazon's 4-Series Fire TVs are now on sale, and the 50-inch model has dropped to $319. The Amazon Fire TV 4-Series are less expensive than the new Omni Series. However, they offer perks like HDR support (HDR10/HLG) and Alexa integration (via the remote control).
Hisense 55" U6K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $579 now $399 @ Amazon
The Hisense U6K is the least-expensive Mini-LED TV we've seen and the best budget TV on the market. The Editor's Choice TV offers spectacular contrast while its quantum dot filter ensures well-saturated colors. It also offers HDR10/HDR10+/Dolby Vision/HLG support. Gamers take note that it has a 60Hz refresh rate and no HDMI 2.1 support, but its Mini-LED lighting still managed to make games pop. In our Hisense U6K review, we said "if you want the best bang for your buck, the Hisense U6K can't be beat."
Price check: $399 @ Best Buy
Amazon 65" Omni 4K QLED TV: was $799 now $699 @ Amazon
Amazon's new Omni 4K QLED Fire TV is on sale for just $699. Unlike the previous model which used LED-LCD technology, this revamp sports a QLED display, which should give it a wider color gamut and uptick in brightness/contrast. It features HDR10/HLG/HDR10+ Adaptive/Dolby Vision IQ support, full array local dimming, and four HDMI ports (one HDMI 2.1 with eARC). You also get Alexa support baked in.
LG 55" B3 OLED 4K TV: was $1,699 now $1,096 @ Amazon
Released in 2023, the LG B3 is a mid-tier OLED TV featuring over 8.3 million self-lit pixels for rich contrast and vibrant colors. For gamers, this TV has a 120Hz refresh rate, Game Optimizer features, and HDMI 2.1 support. Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Atmos support is also included.
Price check: $1,099 @ Best Buy
TCL QM8 75" Mini-LED TV: was $2,299 now $1,498 @ Amazon
The TCL QM8 is one of the company's best TVs, leveraging some awesome specs for a well-rounded experience few can complain about. The QM8 offers a 120Hz refresh rate for impeccable gaming, up to as much as 240 via VRR, in tandem with both DTS Virtual: X and Dolby Atmos support. It also comes with WiFi 6 and Google TV OS, so all of your favorite content can be found and played straight from the device. In our TCL QM8 Mini-LED TV review, we said it's one of the brightest TVs we've tested and a great value.
Price check: $1,499 @ Best Buy
Apple
AirPods: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon
The entry-level AirPods feature Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. Although they've been outshined by newer models, in our AirPods review we said they're a great pair of wireless earbuds that work seamlessly with iOS devices.
Price check: $129 @ Best Buy | $99 @ Walmart
10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $249 @ Amazon
The 10.2-inch iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. In our iPad 10.2-inch review, we called it a solid tablet with a great screen, smooth performance, and good battery life for a reasonable price. It's an all-time price low right now. Note: The 256GB model is on sale for $379 ($100 off).
Price check: $329 @ Best Buy
10.9" iPad 2022 (Wi-Fi/64GB): was $449 now $349 @ Amazon
Lowest price! Although it received a price increase from its predecessor, this is a great discount on the latest iteration of the base iPad. The 2022 iPad now features a larger 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support.
Price check: $449 @ Best Buy
8.3" iPad mini (WiFi/64GB): was $499 now $399 @ Amazon
The Editor's Choice 2021 iPad mini features an all new thin-bezel design, a larger 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera, and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2. In our iPad mini 6 review, we called it a perfect fit for anyone looking for a one-handed tablet experience for reading books or watching movies. Click the on-page coupon for the full discount.
Price check: $399 @ Best Buy | $499 @ Target
MacBook Air 13 (M1/256GB): was $999 now $749 @ Amazon
It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance and value. The M1 CPU never stuttered in our tests and also helped it reach over 14 hours of battery life. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we said it offers amazing endurance and shockingly good speed.
Price check: $899 @ B&H Photo | $749 @ Best Buy
MacBook Pro 14 (M3/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,449 @ Amazon
The M3-based MacBook Pro is one of the best laptops you can buy. In our MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 review, we said it delivers blistering performance with a brighter display than its predecessor, robust graphics, and super-long battery life (17 hours with 25 minutes). If you upgrade to the M3 Pro or M3 Pro Max chipset, you get to snag this laptop in a stunning new Space Black finish with 18GB or 36GB of RAM, respectively. The base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
Price check: $1,599 @ Best Buy | $1,449 @ B&H
Smart home
Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip: was $79 now $44 @ Amazon
Kasa makes some of the best smart plugs we've tested, and this surge protector combines six smart plugs into one space-saving strip (with three USB ports to boot). You can control each connected device individually using the Kasa app, Alexa or Google Assistant, or buttons on the device itself. Plus you can monitor energy usage. We named it one of the best smart plugs you can buy. Click the on-page coupon to get this price.
Echo device sale: deals from $54 @ Amazon
You might be thinking — another retail holiday, another Amazon sale. While that's true, I recommend upgrading your Echo devices while they're on sale as opposed to paying full price for them. And the next major sale won't happen till late spring. So if you're looking to buy/upgrade your smart speakers, multiple Echo devices are on sale today. The sale is focusing on Echo devices with premium sound. As part of the sale, you can get the 4th-gen Amazon Echo for $54 (pictured). That's just $5 shy of its all-time price low. We called it the best smart speaker you'll find for less than $100. In addition to its new orb-like shape, it packs a host of new features — such as a built-in Zigbee hub — that makes the new Echo the foundation of your smart home devices.
Price check: $54 @ Best Buy
Blink Mini Camera (3-Pack): was $99 now $69 @ Amazon
If you need to cover multiple rooms on a budget you can grab three Blink Minis for just $69 (just a single Blink Mini costs $35). These affordable cameras still pack a crisp 1080p resolution which makes out people and objects in motion. Notifications hit your devices within seconds and the cameras' infrared night vision mode makes it easy to see what's happening even in pitch-black rooms like a basement. Keep in mind that if you're away often and want to save recordings, you'll need to pay a subscription fee. However, they make great monitors for motion notifications and dropping into live feeds to check up on kids, pets and even doorway activity.
Ring Solar Steplight: was $109 now $79 @ Amazon
If you're looking for some of the best solar lights, you can now save on Ring's Solar Steplights. These were easy to install and gave off plenty of light to illuminate our steps. They feature motion detection to save on energy too. This deal includes a Ring Bridge, giving you access to smart features including remote control. Check out our Ring Solar Step Light review for more info on its performance.
Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen): was $249 now $194 @ Amazon
The Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) is the best smart display for watching TV or listening to music. Its crisp 10.1-inch HD screen brings your favorite shows and digital photos to life. Its motorized bass contains speakers with rich bass and gives the screen the ability to follow you around the room during video calls.
Price check: $194 @ Best Buy | $249 @ Dell
Headphones
Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon
The Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds are small, sleek headphones that offer up to 12 hours of battery life, a comfortable fit and flawless Bluetooth connectivity. You can use them with iOS, Android or PC, and you can customize the fit with four different eartip sizes. In our Beats Flex review, we said they also offer strong mics for effective call quality and Siri use, which makes them worth the price of admission.
Price check: $49 @ Best Buy
Echo Buds with ANC: was $119 now $64 @ Amazon
Previously known as the Echo Buds 2, the Echo Buds with Active Noise Cancelation offer good sound quality and great integration with Alexa. As their new name suggests, they also offer active noise cancelation that does a solid job blocking outside distractions. In our Echo Buds 2 review, we said they were a great cheap AirPods Pro alternative.
Beats Studio 3: was $349 now $169 @ Amazon
You can currently pick up a set of Beats Studio 3 for $169 at Amazon. These wireless over-ear headphones feature active noise cancellation as well as 22 hours of battery life. They also feature fast charging, giving you 3 hours of listening from only a 10 minute charge.
Price check: $169 @ Walmart
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: was $299 now $249 @ Amazon
The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are the best earbuds in terms of active noise cancelation performance. New immersive audio technology creates a multi-dimensional soundstage with proprietary digital signal processing software, which leaves a strong impression. In our Bose QuietComfort Ultra review we said that you’d be hard pressed to find a better choice for blocking out the world’s sounds.
Price check: $299 @ Walmart | $249 @ Best Buy
Bose 700: was $379 now $299 @ Amazon
The Bose 700 headphones are one of the top noise-cancelling headphones you can buy. They're stylish, comfortable to wear, and deliver the best noise-canceling experience you can find. In our Bose 700 review, we said they offer clean, balanced sound with impressive, intuitive tech flourishes.
Price check: $379 @ Best Buy | $299 @ Walmart
Beats Studio Pro: was $349 now $299 @ Amazon
Designed to bring back that thumping bass Beats is known for, the Studio Pro come with improved active noise cancelation and boosted battery life (40 hours with ANC turned off, and 24 hours with it on). They offer spatial audio support and come with a strong brand look, but our Beats Studio Pro review found the clamping force high, which may affect comfort levels for some wearers.
Price check: $299 @ Best Buy
Fitness
Adidas sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon
From winter jackets to sneakers, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's, women's, and children's apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $6. Note that the Adidas Store is also offering a winter sale with similar prices on different styles.
Price check: deals from $8 @ Adidas