Epic Amazon weekend sale — 33 deals I'd buy right now

The final weekend of February is here and Amazon is celebrating with a massive sitewide sale. Weekend sales are common at Amazon, so I'm using my deal-hunting skills to surface the best deals available right now.

Whether you're shopping for a new smart display or a new MacBook, many of our favorite devices are on sale. One of the biggest sales right now has smart TVs from $74 at Amazon. The sale includes a mix of smaller 32-inch TVs as well as bigger 75-inch 4K TVs. (For more ways to save, make sure to check out our list of the best Amazon promo codes).

Best Amazon weekend sales

TVs

Fire TV sale: smart TVs from $74 @ Amazon

Amazon is cutting the price of select smart TVs with prices as low as $74. While some of the cheaper models are 1080p sets (suitable for home offices or children's rooms), there's a good mix of larger 4K TVs as well. It's a great sale for scoring a new TV on the cheap.

Price check: $74 @ Best Buy | $118 @ Walmart

Amazon 4-Series 50" Fire 4K TV: was $469 now $319 @ Amazon

Amazon's 4-Series Fire TVs are now on sale, and the 50-inch model has dropped to $319. The Amazon Fire TV 4-Series are less expensive than the new Omni Series. However, they offer perks like HDR support (HDR10/HLG) and Alexa integration (via the remote control).

Hisense 55" U6K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $579 now $399 @ Amazon

The Hisense U6K is the least-expensive Mini-LED TV we've seen and the best budget TV on the market. The Editor's Choice TV offers spectacular contrast while its quantum dot filter ensures well-saturated colors. It also offers HDR10/HDR10+/Dolby Vision/HLG support. Gamers take note that it has a 60Hz refresh rate and no HDMI 2.1 support, but its Mini-LED lighting still managed to make games pop. In our Hisense U6K review, we said "if you want the best bang for your buck, the Hisense U6K can't be beat."

Price check: $399 @ Best Buy

Amazon 65" Omni 4K QLED TV: was $799 now $699 @ Amazon

Amazon's new Omni 4K QLED Fire TV is on sale for just $699. Unlike the previous model which used LED-LCD technology, this revamp sports a QLED display, which should give it a wider color gamut and uptick in brightness/contrast. It features HDR10/HLG/HDR10+ Adaptive/Dolby Vision IQ support, full array local dimming, and four HDMI ports (one HDMI 2.1 with eARC). You also get Alexa support baked in.

LG 55" B3 OLED 4K TV: was $1,699 now $1,096 @ Amazon

Released in 2023, the LG B3 is a mid-tier OLED TV featuring over 8.3 million self-lit pixels for rich contrast and vibrant colors. For gamers, this TV has a 120Hz refresh rate, Game Optimizer features, and HDMI 2.1 support. Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Atmos support is also included.

Price check: $1,099 @ Best Buy

TCL QM8 75" Mini-LED TV: was $2,299 now $1,498 @ Amazon

The TCL QM8 is one of the company's best TVs, leveraging some awesome specs for a well-rounded experience few can complain about. The QM8 offers a 120Hz refresh rate for impeccable gaming, up to as much as 240 via VRR, in tandem with both DTS Virtual: X and Dolby Atmos support. It also comes with WiFi 6 and Google TV OS, so all of your favorite content can be found and played straight from the device. In our TCL QM8 Mini-LED TV review, we said it's one of the brightest TVs we've tested and a great value.

Price check: $1,499 @ Best Buy

Apple

10.9" iPad 2022 (Wi-Fi/64GB): was $449 now $349 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Although it received a price increase from its predecessor, this is a great discount on the latest iteration of the base iPad. The 2022 iPad now features a larger 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support.

Price check: $449 @ Best Buy

MacBook Pro 14 (M3/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,449 @ Amazon

The M3-based MacBook Pro is one of the best laptops you can buy. In our MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 review, we said it delivers blistering performance with a brighter display than its predecessor, robust graphics, and super-long battery life (17 hours with 25 minutes). If you upgrade to the M3 Pro or M3 Pro Max chipset, you get to snag this laptop in a stunning new Space Black finish with 18GB or 36GB of RAM, respectively. The base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

Price check: $1,599 @ Best Buy | $1,449 @ B&H

Smart home

Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip: was $79 now $44 @ Amazon

Kasa makes some of the best smart plugs we've tested, and this surge protector combines six smart plugs into one space-saving strip (with three USB ports to boot). You can control each connected device individually using the Kasa app, Alexa or Google Assistant, or buttons on the device itself. Plus you can monitor energy usage. We named it one of the best smart plugs you can buy. Click the on-page coupon to get this price.

Echo device sale: deals from $54 @ Amazon

You might be thinking — another retail holiday, another Amazon sale. While that's true, I recommend upgrading your Echo devices while they're on sale as opposed to paying full price for them. And the next major sale won't happen till late spring. So if you're looking to buy/upgrade your smart speakers, multiple Echo devices are on sale today. The sale is focusing on Echo devices with premium sound. As part of the sale, you can get the 4th-gen Amazon Echo for $54 (pictured). That's just $5 shy of its all-time price low. We called it the best smart speaker you'll find for less than $100. In addition to its new orb-like shape, it packs a host of new features — such as a built-in Zigbee hub — that makes the new Echo the foundation of your smart home devices.

Price check: $54 @ Best Buy

Blink Mini Camera (3-Pack): was $99 now $69 @ Amazon

If you need to cover multiple rooms on a budget you can grab three Blink Minis for just $69 (just a single Blink Mini costs $35). These affordable cameras still pack a crisp 1080p resolution which makes out people and objects in motion. Notifications hit your devices within seconds and the cameras' infrared night vision mode makes it easy to see what's happening even in pitch-black rooms like a basement. Keep in mind that if you're away often and want to save recordings, you'll need to pay a subscription fee. However, they make great monitors for motion notifications and dropping into live feeds to check up on kids, pets and even doorway activity.

Ring Solar Steplight: was $109 now $79 @ Amazon

If you're looking for some of the best solar lights, you can now save on Ring's Solar Steplights. These were easy to install and gave off plenty of light to illuminate our steps. They feature motion detection to save on energy too. This deal includes a Ring Bridge, giving you access to smart features including remote control. Check out our Ring Solar Step Light review for more info on its performance.

Headphones

Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon

The Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds are small, sleek headphones that offer up to 12 hours of battery life, a comfortable fit and flawless Bluetooth connectivity. You can use them with iOS, Android or PC, and you can customize the fit with four different eartip sizes. In our Beats Flex review, we said they also offer strong mics for effective call quality and Siri use, which makes them worth the price of admission.

Price check: $49 @ Best Buy

Echo Buds with ANC: was $119 now $64 @ Amazon

Previously known as the Echo Buds 2, the Echo Buds with Active Noise Cancelation offer good sound quality and great integration with Alexa. As their new name suggests, they also offer active noise cancelation that does a solid job blocking outside distractions. In our Echo Buds 2 review, we said they were a great cheap AirPods Pro alternative.

Beats Studio 3: was $349 now $169 @ Amazon

You can currently pick up a set of Beats Studio 3 for $169 at Amazon. These wireless over-ear headphones feature active noise cancellation as well as 22 hours of battery life. They also feature fast charging, giving you 3 hours of listening from only a 10 minute charge.

Price check: $169 @ Walmart

Beats Studio Pro: was $349 now $299 @ Amazon

Designed to bring back that thumping bass Beats is known for, the Studio Pro come with improved active noise cancelation and boosted battery life (40 hours with ANC turned off, and 24 hours with it on). They offer spatial audio support and come with a strong brand look, but our Beats Studio Pro review found the clamping force high, which may affect comfort levels for some wearers.

Price check: $299 @ Best Buy

