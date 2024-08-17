Epic Amazon sneaker sale — 17 deals I'd get now on Brooks, Adidas and Skechers from $30

We're all guilty of it — running our old, smelly and tired sneakers way past their limits. If you feel personally victimized by the prior statement, then you're in need of a new pair of running shoes. And fortunately, Amazon's current sale has a plethora of high-quality options that won't break the bank.

Right now Amazon is offering huge discounts on a wide range of top-tier sneaker brands, including Adidas, Brooks, Asics, Under Armour and more. The sale features both men's and women's styles starting at just $30. Prices vary based on the color and size of the shoe, so you may need to sift through the options to find the best possible deal.

So don't wait — check out these Amazon sneaker deals that will have you bidding farewell to your old, run down pair.

Best Amazon sneaker deals

Adidas Response Running Sneaker (Men's): was $75 now from $30 @ Amazon

These Adidas sneakers are now on sale starting from $30 at Amazon. They feature a comfortable, breathable mesh upper, an OrthoLite sockliner and an EVA midsole as well as a durable rubber outsole.

Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Sportswear Sneakers: was $75 now from $34 @ Amazon

Score big savings with this limited time deal on the popular Adidas Cloudfoam Pure sneakers. The flexible upper combined with a cushioned Cloudfoam midsole and memory foam sock liner makes this shoe the perfect companion for workouts or daily wear.

Skechers Summits (Women's): was $59 now from $37 @ Amazon

Score these Skechers sports shoes at Amazon. Featuring Skechers' Air Cooled Memory Foam soles and a shock-absorbing midsole, they offer Skechers' trademark cushy comfort while you're getting active. They also slip on, so there's no need to waste time tying your shoes.

Adidas Duramo Women's SL Running Shoes: was $70 now from $46 @ Amazon

An affordable, beginner running shoe, the Duramo SL is great for short- and mid-distance workouts. It features a breathable, mesh upper constructed with recycled materials and lightweight and cushioning midsole that promises to help stabilize the foot.

Under Armour Charged Assert 10: was $75 now from $47 @ Amazon

The Charged Assert 10 is a comfortable running sneaker that's ideal for beginners, and also great for daily use as a cushioned walking shoe. There are discounts available across the range of women's and men's shoes , with the price dropping as low as $51 in some colors.

Skechers Women's D'lites Fresh Start Memory Foam Lace-up Sneaker: was $74 now from $46 @ Amazon

The Skechers D'Lites Fresh Start sneakers use air-cooled memory foam in the lightweight shock-absorbing midsole, and are heavily-discounted. Make sure to check the different colors in your size to get the best deal.

Skechers Afterburn: was $64 now from $51 @ Amazon

Snag these incredibly popular shoes on sale from $51 at Amazon featuring a lace-up front, a Skechers Memory Foam insole, Articu-Lyte shock-absorbing midsole, and rubber outsoles for traction. They have a 4.4 star rating based on over 79,000 reviews, with buyers saying they're comfortable and versatile.

Adidas Men's Supernova 2 Running Shoes: was $89 now from $56 @ Amazon

The Adidas Supernova 2 running shoes feature high-traction rubber outsoles and a lightweight and breathable mesh upper. The midsoles use Adidas' Bounce and Boost cushioning.

Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins Ultra Flex 3.0 (Women's): was $92 now from $68 @ Amazon

The Skechers Ultra Flex 3.0 slip-ons are our choice for the most versatile Skechers sneaker. As you'd expect, they're lightweight and comfortable with pillowy soft midsoles and Air-Cooled Memory Foam. In our Skechers Hands Free Ultra Flex 3.0 Brilliant Path review, we said they're great for casual wear, but we don't recommend them for high-impact exercise.

Asics Gel Kayano Lite 3 (Women's): was $160 now from $69 @ Amazon

The biggest savings on an Asics sneaker you can find right now is this deal on the Gel Kayano Lite 3 running shoes. They are road running shoes that deliver extra stability for runners who overpronate, and their supportive design is also good for walking.

Saucony Tempus (Men's): was $160 now from $70 @ Amazon

The Saucony Tempus is one of the best stability running shoes available, and some colors and sizes of the men's shoe are available for less than half price.

Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 (Women's): was $110 now from $78 @ Amazon

The discount listed on the Adrenaline GTS 22 reduces it to $80-$85, but if you click through the various sizes and colors you might get an even better deal. The Adrenaline is one of the most popular stability running shoes available, and a great supportive option for walking too.

Puma Velocity Nitro 2 (Women's): was $120 now from $79 @ Amazon

Several colors of the Velocity Nitro 2 running shoes are currently reduced. Both the women's and men's shoe are reduced to under $100 in a wide range of colors and sizes, and I found the Velocity Nitro 2 to be pretty much as good as the newer 3 in my testing.

Asics Noosa Tri 15 (Men's): was $130 now from $80 @ Amazon

The Noosa Tri 15 is a lightweight running sneaker that comes in a range of outlandish and colorful designs, making it a fun option for general use as well. Both the men's and women's shoes are reduced to under $100 in the sale, with the price varying with color and size.

Adidas Ultraboost Light (Men's): was $190 now from $88 @ Amazon

The Adidas Ultraboost Light is 30% lighter than the Ultraboost 22, which makes it a better running shoe while still retaining the style. The discounts available vary, but you can slice up to 40% off the shoe at Amazon.

Asics Gel-Kayano 30 (Women's): was $160 now $99 @ Amazon

The Asics Gel-Kayano 30 is a comfortable running shoe designed to provide extra stability, making it great for people with flat feet. We've tested both this pair and the Gel-Kayano 31, and the newer shoe is just a minor update, so I'd grab the 30 in this deal if you need some new cushioned running sneakers.