Early Prime Day phone deals happening now — epic savings on Galaxy Z Fold 6, iPhone 16 Pro, Galaxy S24 Ultra, and more

Amazon Prime Day officially starts tomorrow (October 8), but there are already some great phone deals for bargain hunters to peruse. These deals will change over the next few days, and we'll continue to keep an eye out for all the discounts on the best phones.

The advantage to getting your phone through Amazon is that a lot of devices are sold unlocked, so you can buy your phone and take it to best phone carrier for your needs. Still, not every phone deal at Amazon involves an unlocked device — for example, you can buy the iPhone 16 series for just $0.01 via Boost Mobile and pay $65/month for unlimited talk, text and data from the carrier.

So check out some of the best phone deals that you can currently grab. You'll need to grab one of the best cheap cell phone plans so that you can keep a lid on the monthly cost of wireless service for any new phone you happen to grab during Prime Day.

Prime Day phone deals — iPhone mobile plan deals

iPhone 16: $0.01 w/ Boost mobile @ Amazon With the Boost Mobile unlimited plan, you only need to pay a monthly installment of $65 for the iPhone 16. It's a pretty good deal, especially as this will open not only give you access to one of the best iPhones but also allow you the full Apple Intelligence experience. In our review of the iPhone 16 review, we praised the chip performance of the A18, and the improved camera performance and video support.

iPhone 16 Pro Max: $0.01 w/ Boost Mobile @ Amazon If you're looking for a bit more power then Boost has the same deal as above with the iPhone 16 Pro Max. However, this deal will see you pay $81.66/month, which is more costly but you are paying for a far superior device. In our review of the iPhone 16 Pro Max, we praised everything from the battery life, camera control, audio mixing and the fantastically improved Siri.

Prime Day phone deals — Android phone deals

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: was $1,299 now $1,012 @ Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is everything you could want in a modern Android smartphone. It has a stellar set of cameras, a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and 12GB of RAM. Currently, the 256GB model has a whopping 22% discount, making it the perfect time to grab one. In our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review, we praised the phone's long battery life, bright screen and powerful performance. We also like the Ultra's Galaxy AI tools, which are intuitive to use and can help save you time.

Price check: $1,299 @ Best Buy

Google Pixel 8 Pro: was $999 now $745 @ Amazon

The Google Pixel 8 Pro remains a powerful piece of tech, even if Google offers newer models. The Tensor G3 still enables some compelling AI features, and you can pick up this phone at a 25% discount. In our Pixel 8 Pro review, we said it's a big leap for AI with a smarter, more human-sounding Google Assistant at the helm.

Price check: $899 @ Best Buy

Moto G Stylus 5G (2023): was $399 now $259 @ Amazon

The Moto G Stylus is a solid choice for shoppers who want a phone where they can scribble notes with the help of a built-in stylus. And even though this is last year's model, the 35% discount makes the phone an even better bargain. In addition to the stylus, you'll get a bright display and a long-lasting battery. In our Moto G Stylus 5G review we praised the surprisingly good battery life and the clean-looking design.

Google Pixel 8: was $699 now $517 @ Amazon

Last year's Pixel 8 flagship see its price drop 26%, giving you the chance to pick up a phone powered by Google's AI smarts for just a little bit more than the $499 Pixel 8a. In our Pixel 8 review, we said it's a good all-around flagship for your money.

Price check: $599 @ Best Buy

OnePlus Nord N30 5G: was $299 now $249 @ Amazon

We ranked the OnePlus Nord N30 5G as the best phone under $300, and it just fell by another $50. In our OnePlus Nord N30 5G review, we praised its long battery life, 120Hz display and strong speakers. The camera performance isn't the best, but overall this is a good value if you're looking for an Android phone on the cheap.

How to find the best phone deals

Phone deals can be sporadic, and vary massively from device to device. Usually, we expect to see a price difference anywhere from $50 to $100 off most leading models. The most substantial savings usually occur during Amazon's Prime Day event.

Over the next few days, we will likely see a lot of the best cheap phone prices drop quite substantially. However, you still could see some flagship models available for lower prices, particular if they were introduced earlier in the year. When you're buying a phone tied to a carrier — such as Boost's iPhone 16 offer — pay attention to how long a contract is required.

In your search, you might come across some refurbished devices (marked as "Renewed"). These can be hit or miss, so approach them with caution. For our phone deals, we restrict recommendations to new phones.

In the meantime keep your eyes on our Amazon Prime Day live blog, which will tell you everything you need to know about any upcoming deals for tech, home appliances and more.